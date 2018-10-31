Global Construction Equipment Rental Market, 2018-2025 with United Rental, Ashtead Group, Aggreko, Herc Rentals, and Aktio Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Construction Equipment Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Earth Moving, Material Handling, Concrete & Road Construction), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction equipment rental market size is expected to reach USD 230.0 billion by 2025 at a 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing trend of renting heavy construction equipment such as excavators and loaders is anticipated to boost market growth. Moreover, customers can rent advanced technological equipment and save on time and hidden costs such as labor cost, maintenance cost, and operational costs involved in buying the same equipment. In addition, rental companies perform appropriate tests and inspections on rental equipment, thus improving the safety aspect.



Earth moving machinery emerged as the largest segment by product. The segment comprises different types of heavy construction machinery, such as excavators and loaders that have prominent application in construction, mining, and agriculture sectors. Excavators alone account for greater than 50% of the market among different earth moving equipment. Growing mining and construction activities in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Africa are likely to boost demand for such construction machinery.



Material handling machinery such as crawler crane, trailer mounted crane, and truck mounted crane is anticipated to gain market share by 2025. Growing construction of skyscrapers and mega township projects are boosting segment growth. Most builders and construction companies tend to rent this machinery owing to high purchase cost.



Better road connectivity and well-connected transportation network contribute to the economic growth of a country. Thus, countries such as China and India are focusing on developing better roads to enhance connectivity among different parts of the country, which will amplify business and trading opportunities. China, for instance, is working on a mega road project One Belt, One Road, which focuses on connecting China to Europe.



Europe has also witnessed a rise in mega projects related to road construction and transportation, approximately 30 different projects have been lined up over the next few years. For instance, the European Commission has started its ambitious road project to connect Britain and Ireland with Northern Europe in 2018.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Construction Equipment Rental - Market snapshot and key buying criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.1.1 Global construction equipment rental market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Construction Equipment Rental Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Construction Equipment Rental - Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Construction Equipment Rental - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Key Competitor Rental Equipment Portfolio

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Access to advanced and updated technology

3.5.1.2 Improved customer service

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Additional expenses with renting

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.8 Construction Equipment Rental - Key Company Analysis, 2016

3.8.1 Competitive rankings, 2016-2017

3.8.2 Market share analysis by region, (2016)

3.8.3 North America

3.8.4 Europe

3.8.5 Asia Pacific

3.8.6 Middle East & Africa

3.9 Construction Equipment Rental Market - PEST Analysis



Chapter 4 Construction Equipment Rental Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Construction Equipment Rental Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Earthmoving Machinery

4.3 Material Handling Machinery

4.4 Concrete and Road Construction



Chapter 5 Construction Equipment Rental Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape





AB2000 Ltd.

Ahern Rentals Inc.

AKTIO Corporation

AMECO Inc.

Ashtead Group plc

BlueLine Rental

Byrne Equipment Rental

Caterpillar Inc.

Cramo Plc

Finning International Inc.

Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Ltd. (GEAR)

Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation

Home Depot Product Authority, LLC.

HSS Hire Service Group Limited

John Deere

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

Kiloutou

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Loxam Group

Maxim Crane Works , L.P.

, L.P. Mills Estruturas e Servios de Engenharia S.A.

Neff Rental LLC

Nishio Rent All Co., Ltd.

Ramirent

Rental Solutions & Services - RSS

Sarens NV

Speedy Hire PLC

Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC

Taiyo Kenki Rental Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

United Rentals, Inc.

Weldex International Offshore Ltd.

Zahid Tractor

Zeppelin Group

