Global Construction Films Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Use of Recyclable Plastic Products Presents Opportunities
May 26, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Films Market by Type (LDPE & LLDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, PA/BOPA, PVC, PVB), Application (Protective & Barrier, Decorative), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Civil Engineering) & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Construction film market size is projected to grow from USD 9.9 billion in 2021 to USD 12.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
Construction film is a thin layer of continuous polymeric material that can be used in construction industry as a protective material or a barrier to moisture, sound, water, and so on.
Films are mostly manufactured using the extrusion process and are available in rolls. Construction films are made of plastics such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), PA (polyamide), polyvinyl butyral (PVB), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. These films are used in single or multiple layers according to the requirement of the applications.
LLDPE/LDPE films are the fastest-growing segment in the construction films market in terms of value and volume
LDPE/LLDPE is expected to lead the overall construction films market as it offers superior tensile properties, moisture resistance, and flexibility. The market for this segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the low cost and high demand from applications such as underslab vapor barrier, underslab VOC barrier, underslab methane barrier, underslab radon barrier, and construction enclosures.
Films for protective & barrier application dominated the construction films market in terms of both value and volume
The protective & barrier segment dominated the construction films market in 2020. Protective & barrier films are used in roofing, wall cladding, UV protection, window films, and others. Decorative films help preserve and extend a building's appearance and lifetime by preventing building facades from fading, cracking, or corroding. These films have high demand from residential and commercial end-use segments.
The residential segment is the largest end-use industry of construction films market in terms of value and volume
The residential end-use segment accounted for the largest share in the construction films market. This large market size is due to the growing number of residential projects worldwide. Growing urban population, increasing purchasing power and per capita income is leading to growth in the number of residential units, thereby increasing the demand for construction films.
APAC is the leading construction films market in terms of both value and volume
APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region for the construction films. There are major developing countries in this region like China, India, Thailand, etc. APAC is projected to register highest growth rate because of the rapid growth of the construction industry in these developing countries. In India, the construction industry is backed by high investment done by the government to improve the infrastructure in the country. Such high investments by government is a major driver for the market in the country.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in Global Construction Industry
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Water Barrier and Protective Films
5.2.1.3 Stimulus Packages by US Government for Construction Industry to Recover from COVID-19
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Saturated European Market
5.2.2.2 Stringent Environmental Norms
5.2.2.3 Disruption in Supply Chain and Lower Production Capacity Utilization Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Quick Recovery of Construction Industry from Pandemic in China and Other Countries
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Recyclable Plastic Products
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Recycling of Plastics Films
5.2.4.2 Maintain Uninterrupted Supply Chain and Operate at Full Production Capacity
5.2.4.3 Liquidity Crunch
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6 Industry Trends
7 Construction Films Market, by Film Type
8 Construction Films Market, by Application
9 Construction Films Market, by End-Use Industry
10 Construction Films Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Raven
12.2 Saint-Gobain
12.3 Berry Global Group
12.4 Toray Industries
12.5 Eastman Chemical Company
12.6 RKW SE
12.7 Mitsubishi Chemical
12.8 Dupont Teijin Films
12.9 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
12.10 SKC
12.11 Siliconature S.p.A
12.12 Deku
12.13 Mondi
12.14 Mti Polyexe Inc.
12.15 Polyplex
12.16 Upass
12.17 Supreme
12.18 Valeron Strength Films
12.19 Other Companies
12.19.1 Polifilm
12.19.2 Dunmore Corporation
12.19.3 Trioplast Nyborg A/S
12.19.4 Climax Synthetic
12.19.5 Spartech
12.19.6 Isosport
12.19.7 Optimum Plastics
12.19.8 Inteplast Group
12.19.9 Solvay
12.19.10 Tech Folien Ltd.
12.19.11 Plastika Kritis
12.19.12 Industrial Development Company (Indevco) Sal
12.19.13 Sabic
12.19.14 Qingdao KF Plastics
12.19.15 BMP Packaging Kft.
13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Guide
13.2 Knowledge Store
13.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6t5igp
