Global Construction Plastics Market Report 2020: Affordable Housing Driving the Market - Geographic Expansion Boosts Growth Opportunities in Non-load-bearing Structures

The market for construction materials in North America and Europe is at a relatively mature stage. However, the rising demand for increased energy efficiency of buildings is expected to boost the growth in the consumption of construction plastics for green building activities in these regions. Moreover, stringent mandates on the usage of recyclable materials in building construction will further drive the demand for construction plastics in developed economies.



Pipes and ducts accounted for the largest share of the volume of construction plastics consumed worldwide in 2019 and are expected to retain their dominant share during the forecast period. PVC and PE are mainly preferred for this segment, owing to their low costs, durability, and corrosion resistance, among other advantages.



The windows and doors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, both by value and volume, throughout the forecast period. With increasing urbanization and development of high-rise buildings, particularly in developing countries, PVC is being increasingly used for manufacturing window frames and bathroom doors and the same trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. WPC is also preferred for window frames and doors, mainly in developed countries, including the US and Canada.



APAC was the leading regional market for construction plastics in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. The major reason is attributed to rising urbanization, coupled with growing residential, commercial, and industrial construction in China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, which is significantly increasing the consumption of cost-effective plastic building materials.



MEASA, including the Middle East, Africa, India, and the rest of South Asia, has been witnessing a surge in building construction activity, largely due to growing urbanization and industrialization, coupled with strong economic growth. This, in turn, is expected to increase the consumption of lower-priced construction plastics in the region during the forecast period.



However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely to negatively affect the global consumption of construction plastics throughout 2020. Both new and existing construction projects have been experiencing significant delays worldwide, as strict lockdown measures are being enforced by several countries to contain the pandemic. The situation is likely to improve from 2021, following a reduction in the impact of the epidemic, which will enable the restarting of construction activities worldwide.



Furthermore, prices of crude oil, a major raw material used for plastic manufacturing, have been fluctuating frequently due to a series of disruptive events such as geopolitical and climate-related issues. The volatile nature of oil prices exerts pricing pressure on plastic manufacturers in a price-sensitive market. This trend remains one of the most critical factors for plastic manufacturers.



The market, particularly in APAC and MEASA, is influenced by severe competition, owing to its fragmented nature and increasing import of cost-effective plastics from China and India. Price competition is more severe for PVC and PE, owing to the commoditized nature of these products, which attracts numerous medium and small scale suppliers across the globe.



Construction plastics manufacturers are anticipated to emphasize more on strengthening long-term relationships with distributors, compounders, and extruders, to control their position in the supply chain. Moreover, the market is expected to exhibit mergers and acquisitions, coupled with vertical integration activities among companies, to increase their product offerings and stay ahead of the competition. Incumbents are also channelizing their efforts toward development of value-added offerings having superior physical and chemical properties in terms of durability, weather resistance, longevity, and better aesthetics.



Additionally, with the goal of developing sustainable products, polymer manufacturers have started focusing on the production of bioplastics for additive manufacturing (3D printing) in the building construction sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Findings

Executive Summary-Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Construction Plastics Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Summary of the Drivers and Restraints

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Construction Plastics Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast by Plastics Type

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

5. Key Trends-Market and Product

Key Product Trends

Percent Volume Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume Forecast by End-use Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-use Industry

Percent Volume Forecast by Plastic Type for Pipes and Ducts

Volume Forecast by Plastics Type for Pipes and Ducts

Percent Revenue Forecast by Plastics Type for Pipes and Ducts

Revenue Forecast by Plastics Type for Pipes and Ducts

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Plastics Type for Pipes and Ducts

Percent Volume Forecast by Plastics Type for Windows and Doors

Volume Forecast by Plastics Type for Windows and Doors

Percent Revenue Forecast by Plastics Type for Windows and Doors

Revenue Forecast by Plastics Type for Windows and Doors

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Plastics Type for Windows and Doors

Percent Volume Forecast by Plastics Type for Wall Coverings, Claddings, and Partitions

Volume Forecast by Plastics Type for Wall Coverings, Claddings and Partitions

Percent Revenue Forecast by Plastics Type for Wall Coverings, Claddings, and Partitions

Revenue Forecast by Plastics Type for Wall Coverings, Claddings, and Partitions

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Plastics Type for Wall Coverings, Claddings, and Partitions

Percent Volume Forecast by Plastics Type for Flooring and Decking

Volume Forecast by Plastics Type for Flooring and Decking

Percent Revenue Forecast by Plastics Type for Flooring and Decking

Revenue Forecast by Plastics Type for Flooring and Decking

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Plastics Type for Flooring and Decking

Percent Volume Forecast by Plastics Type for Roofing and Ceiling Panels

Volume Forecast by Plastics Type for Roofing and Ceiling Panels

Percent Revenue Forecast by Plastics Type for Roofing and Ceiling Panels

Revenue Forecast by Plastics Type for Roofing and Ceiling Panels

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Plastics Type for Roofing and Ceiling Panels

6. Value Chain

7. Market Share Analysis

Market Share Analysis by Construction Plastics Type

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Growing Residential Construction Activity and Corresponding Demand for Plastics

Growth Opportunity 2-Demand for Higher-quality Plastic Building Materials in the Developed World

Growth Opportunity 3-Differentiated Product Offerings, and Value-driven Pricing Approach

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Noteworthy Standards and Regulations

Construction Plastics Market-Key Regulatory Authorities

10. Regional Analysis-Americas

Americas-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Volume and Revenue Forecast

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Subregion

Revenue Forecast by Subregion

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Subregion

Competitive Environment

11. Regional Analysis-Europe

12. Regional Analysis-Asia-Pacific

13. Regional Analysis-MEASA

14. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

15. Appendix

