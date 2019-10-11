Global Construction Robot Market Analysis & Trends, 2019-2025
Oct 11, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Robot - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Construction Robot market worldwide is projected to grow by US$151.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 17.2%.
Traditional Robot, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$126.4 Million by the year 2025, Traditional Robot will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Traditional Robot will reach a market size of US$9.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc.
- Alpine Sales & Rental Corp.
- Apis Cor
- Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI)
- Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd.
- Brokk, Inc.
- Conjet AB
- Construction Robotics
- Cybe Construction BV
- Cyberdyne, Inc.
- Ekso Bionics
- Fastbrick Robotics Ltd.
- Fujita Corporation
- Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd.
- Husqvarna AB
- Komatsu Ltd.
- MX3D B.V.
- nLink AS
- TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH
- Ying Chuang Building Tech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Winsun)
