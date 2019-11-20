Global Construction Robots Market by Type, Automation, Function, Application & Region - Forecast to 2024
Nov 20, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global construction robots market reached a value of US$ 78.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 186.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 15.5% during 2019-2024.
The thriving construction industry, coupled with rapid urbanization, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, rising construction of megastructures and high-quality infrastructure has enhanced the requirement of construction robots to counter the shortage of skilled labor.
Moreover, technological advancements such as the introduction of 3D printing robots in construction projects are also contributing to the market growth. They are used to design models for bridges and prototypes for buildings that simplify the construction of intricate designs to save time and resources. Furthermore, the rising trend of aerial robotics is also expected to drive the market.
These robots include devices such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or drones that are extensively used for safety inspections, site surveying, and accessing hazardous zones. Increasing adoption of exoskeleton equipment that includes wearable mechanical suits to lift heavy material, machinery and supplies is also catalyzing the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Brokk, Husqvarna, Komatsu, Ekso Bionics, Fujita, Conjet, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Apis, Alpine Sales and Rental, CyBe Construction, MX3D, Construction Robotics, Fastbrick Robotics, TopTec Spezialmaschinen, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global construction robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global construction robots industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the automation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the function?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global construction robots industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global construction robots industry?
- What is the structure of the global construction robots industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global construction robots industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Construction Robots Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Automation
5.5 Market Breakup by Function
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Traditional Robot
6.2 Robotic Arm
6.3 Exoskeleton
7 Market Breakup by Automation
7.1 Fully Autonomous
7.2 Semi-Autonomous
8 Market Breakup by Function
8.1 Demolition
8.2 Bricklaying
8.3 3D Printing
8.4 Concrete Structural Erection
8.5 Finishing Work
8.6 Doors and Windows
8.7 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Public Infrastructure
9.2 Commercial and Residential Buildings
9.3 Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia Pacific
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 Price Analysis
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Brokk
15.3.2 Husqvarna
15.3.3 Komatsu
15.3.4 Ekso Bionics
15.3.5 Fujita
15.3.6 Conjet
15.3.7 Giant Hydraulic Tech
15.3.8 Apis
15.3.9 Alpine Sales and Rental
15.3.10 CyBe Construction
15.3.11 MX3D
15.3.12 Construction Robotics
15.3.13 Fastbrick Robotics
15.3.14 TopTec Spezialmaschinen
