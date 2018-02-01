Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Altrad, Ashtead Group, Brand Energy And Infrastructure Sevices, Condor, Mondragon S. Coop. & United Rentals
The "Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global construction scaffolding rental market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This industry research report provides a detailed analysis of the market by application (new construction, refurbishment and demolition), by product (supported, mobile, and suspended), and by end user (non-residential and residential). The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in construction activities in countries such as the US, China, India, Japan and Germany. The rise in disposable income of people and tax benefits provided by the government is encouraging the construction of residential projects. As, scaffolding is an essential part of construction, growing construction activities will drive the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market during the forecast period.
Scaffolding rental companies are incorporating advanced technologies such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions to reduce lead time. Some major vendors such as Altrad also use radiofrequency identification (RFID) technology to check scaffolding equipment in their inventory. Thus, the incorporation of these advanced technologies is expected to be a major trend driving the growth of construction scaffolding rental market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the shortage of skilled labor which affects the timelines of construction projects due to delay in erection and dismantling of scaffolding. According to the standards of OSHA, the person erecting the scaffolds must have a degree or relevant experience related to scaffolding. To address this problem, countries such as New Zealand are providing vocational training related to construction industry.
Key vendors
- Altrad
- Ashtead Group
- Brand Energy And Infrastructure Sevices
- Condor
- Mondragon S. Coop.
- United Rentals
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- New construction
- Refurbishment
- Demolition
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Supported
- Mobile
- Suspended
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Non-residential
- Residential
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Incorporation of advanced technologies
- Improved productivity and safety
- Introduction of scaffolding robots
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
