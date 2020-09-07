Global Construction Toys Market Outlook 2020-2027: Toy Companies Brace to Grab Share in the Construction Toys Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Toys - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Construction Toys estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Traditional Blocks & Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Architecture segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Construction Toys market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Educational Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Educational segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$942.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Bandai Co., Ltd.

Gebr. Marklin & Cie GmbH

Hasbro, Inc.

K'NEX, a Division of Basic Fun Inc.

Mattel, Inc.

MEGA Brands Inc.

Melissa & Doug

Spin Master Ltd.

The LEGO Group

VTech Electronics North America, L. L. C.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Global Competitor Market Shares

Construction Toys Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Toys Aimed at Cognitive Development of Kids Boost Growth in the Global Construction Toys Market

Benefits of Construction Toys

Major Players

Toy Companies Brace up to Grab Share in the Construction Toys Market

Toy Innovations

Construction Toys Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Connected Toys Drive Growth in the Smart Toys Market

Subscription Services Stands Out as a Notable Market Model

Building Toys Focused on Improving Creativity and Imagination of Children Attract Attention

Subscription Services Model for Stem Toys Garners Popularity

Toys Mirror Trends in Engineering Industry

Technology Toys Emerge as an Expanding Opportunity Market

Recent Innovative Launches

Construction Toys - A Background

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



