Global Consumer IoT Market to 2023: Opportunities in Government Funding in Research and Development Related to IoT & Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings
Jan 03, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Consumer IoT Market by Offerings (Node Components, Network Infrastructure, Solutions, snd Services), End-Use Application (Wearable Devices, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Home Automation, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The consumer IoT market is estimated to be valued USD 46.84 billion by 2018 and is projected to reach USD 104.42 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.39% during 2018-2023.
A few of the major driving factors for the growth of this market are growing number of internet users and adoption of smart devices, increasing awareness about fitness and rise in disposable incomes in developing economies, consumer preference for increased convenience and better lifestyle, increasing significance of home monitoring from remote locations, and government regulations for security of IoT devices. The lack of common protocols and communication standards, high power consumption by connected devices, and risks of device malfunctioning are the major challenges for the consumer IoT market.
The consumer IoT market has been segmented on the basis of offering node component, network infrastructure, solution (software and platform), and service, end-use application, and region. The market based on node component is subsegmented into processor, connectivity IC, sensor, memory device, and logic device. The market based on network infrastructure has been further segmented into server, storage, Ethernet switch and routing, and gateway. On the basis of solution, the market has been segmented into various software and platform. The consumer IoT market based on end-use application has been segmented into wearable devices, healthcare, automotive, home automation, and consumer electronics.
The competitive landscape section of the report provides the ranking of the key players in the consumer IoT market on the basis of their revenues, product offerings, and geographic reach. This chapter also describes the key growth strategies implemented by the market players from 2016 to 2018 to expand their presence globally and increase their market shares in the overall consumer IoT market.
Product launches and developments, partnerships, collaborations, strategic alliances, agreements, and joint ventures have been the key growth strategies adopted by the leading players in the market during 2016-2018. Among these strategies, the players have widely adopted product launches and developments as a key strategy to gain a competitive advantage in the market. These strategies have helped the players to efficiently cater to the demand raised by different end-user verticals.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Currency
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Consumer IoT Market
4.2 Consumer IoT Market in North America, By Country and Offering
4.3 Consumer IoT Market, By Offering
4.4 Consumer IoT Market for Node Component, 2023
4.5 Consumer IoT Market for Network Infrastructure, 2018 vs 2023
4.6 Consumer IoT Market for Software, 2018 vs 2023
4.7 Consumer IoT Market for Platform, 2018
4.8 Consumer IoT Market for Service, By Type
4.9 Consumer IoT Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Number of Internet Users and Adoption of Smart Devices
5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness About Fitness and Rise in Disposable Incomes in Developing Economies
5.2.1.3 Consumer Preference for Increased Convenience and Better Lifestyle
5.2.1.4 Increasing Significance of Home Monitoring From Remote Locations
5.2.1.5 Government Regulations for Security of IoT Devices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Breach in Data Security and Data Privacy
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Government Funding in Research and Development Related to IoT
5.2.3.2 Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Common Protocols and Communication Standards
5.2.4.2 High Power Consumption By Connected Devices
5.2.4.3 Risks of Device Malfunctioning
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Value Chain of Consumer IoT
6 Consumer IoT Node Component Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Processor
6.2.1 Microcontroller (MUC)
6.2.2 Microprocessor (MPU)
6.2.3 Digital Signal Processor (DSP)
6.2.4 Application Processor (AP)
6.3 Sensor
6.3.1 Accelerometers
6.3.2 Inertial Measurement Units (IMUS)
6.3.3 Heart Rate Sensors
6.3.4 Pressure Sensors
6.3.5 Temperature Sensors
6.3.6 Blood Glucose Sensors
6.3.7 Blood Oxygen Sensors
6.3.8 Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors
6.3.9 Humidity Sensors
6.3.10 Image Sensors
6.3.11 Ambient Light Sensors
6.3.12 Carbon Monoxide Sensors
6.3.13 Motion and Position Sensors
6.3.14 Camera Modules
6.4 Connectivity IC
6.4.1 Wired
6.4.1.1 Ethernet/IP
6.4.2 Wireless
6.4.2.1 ANT+
6.4.2.2 Bluetooth
6.4.2.3 Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
6.4.2.4 Zigbee
6.4.2.5 Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
6.4.2.6 Near Field Communication (NFC)
6.4.2.7 Cellular Network
6.4.2.8 Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module
6.4.2.9 Bluetooth/Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
6.5 Memory Device
6.5.1 Flash
6.5.1.1 Demand for Memory Devices to Increase With Growing Adoption of Smart Devices By Consumers
6.5.2 Dram
6.5.2.1 Demand for Dram is Majorly From Servers, PCS, and Mobile Devices
6.6 Logic Device
6.6.1 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
6.6.1.1 Smart Watches to Drive Consumer IoT Market for Logic Devices
7 Consumer IoT Network Infrastructure Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Server
7.2.1 Tower Server
7.2.1.1 Demand for Efficient and Less Power-Consuming Servers is Increasing in Consumer IoT Market
7.2.2 Rack Server
7.2.2.1 Rack Server are Expandable and are Used for Small-Level Applications
7.2.3 Blade Server
7.2.3.1 Blade Servers Use Less Space and Energy Than Other Server Types
7.2.4 Density-Optimized Server
7.2.4.1 Density-Optimized Servers are Used for High-Performance Cloud Computing Applications
7.3 Storage
7.3.1 Need for High-Capacity and High-Speed Storage in Response to Increasing Data Generation By IoT-Enabled Devices
7.4 Ethernet Switch and Routing
7.4.1 Need for Secure Access Driving Demand for Ethernet Switches
7.5 Gateway
7.5.1 Intelligent Gateway Solutions Facilitating Creation and Deployment of New Applications and Services Expected to Witness High Growth
8 Consumer IoT Solution Market
8.1 Software
8.1.1 Real-Time Streaming Analytics
8.1.1.1 Real-Time Streaming Analytics Software Enable Organizations to Analyze the Data Generated in Different Formats in Real Time
8.1.2 Security Solution
8.1.2.1 Security Solution are Provided to Secure the Network of Connected Devices Such as Sensors, Computers, Cameras, and Alarming Devices
8.1.3 Data Management
8.1.3.1 Data Management Solutions Help to Manage Structured and Unstructured Data to Generate Insights From Huge Data Volumes
8.1.4 Remote Monitoring
8.1.4.1 Remote Monitoring Enables Users to Manage Operations of Devices From Remote Locations
8.1.5 Network Bandwidth Management
8.1.5.1 Network Bandwidth Management Controls and Monitors Bandwidth Utilization
8.2 Platform
8.2.1 Device Management
8.2.1.1 Device Management Assists in Device Content and Configuration Management as Well as in Policy and Compliance Management
8.2.2 Application Management
8.2.2.1 Application Management Platform Focuses on Managing Firmware and Software Updates in Devices and Applications
8.2.3 Network Management
8.2.3.1 Network Management Platform Helps in Analyzing the Data Transferred Over A Network and Automatically Routes It to Avoid Network Congestion
9 Consumer IoT Service Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Professional Services
9.2.1 Deployment and Integration Service
9.2.1.1 Deployment and Integration Service Help Organizations Develop A Connected Environment By Integrating IoT Devices and Solutions With Their Existing It Infrastructure
9.2.2 Support and Maintenance
9.2.2.1 Complexity of Operations and Growing Deployment of IoT Solutions Expected to Drive Demand for Support and Maintenance Services
9.2.3 Consulting Services
9.2.3.1 Need of Assistance for Identifying Correct Solutions for Consumer IoT Market Expected to Drive Demand for Consulting Services
9.3 Managed Services
9.3.1 Companies Mainly Outsource Managed Services to Offer On-Time Delivery to Customers
10 Consumer IoT Market, By End-Use Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Wearable Devices
10.2.1 Activity Monitors
10.2.2 Smart Watches
10.2.3 Smart Glasses
10.2.4 Body-Worn Cameras
10.3 Consumer Electronics
10.3.1 Smart Light
10.3.2 Smart TV
10.3.3 Smart Washing Machine
10.3.4 Smart Dryer
10.3.5 Smart Refrigerator
10.3.6 Smart Oven
10.3.7 Smart Cooktop
10.3.8 Smart Cooker
10.3.9 Smart Deep Freezer
10.3.10 Smart Dishwasher
10.3.11 Smart Coffee Maker
10.3.12 Smart Kettle
10.4 Healthcare
10.4.1 Fitness and Heart Rate Monitor
10.4.2 Blood Pressure Monitor
10.4.3 Blood Glucose Meter
10.4.4 Continuous Glucose Monitor
10.4.5 Pulse Oximeter
10.4.6 Automated External Defibrillator
10.4.7 Programmable Syringe Pump
10.4.8 Wearable Injector
10.4.9 Multi-Parameter Monitor
10.4.10 Fall Detector
10.4.11 Smart Pill Dispenser
10.5 Home Automation
10.5.1 Occupancy Sensors
10.5.2 Daylight Sensors
10.5.3 Smart Thermostats
10.5.4 IP Cameras
10.5.5 Smart Meters
10.5.6 Smart Locks
10.5.7 Smoke Detectors
10.6 Automotive
10.6.1 Connected Cars
10.6.1.1 Level-1 Automation - Driver Assistance
10.6.1.1.1 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
10.6.1.1.2 Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
10.6.1.1.3 Parking Assist (Pa) System
10.6.1.2 Level-2 Automation - Partial Automation
10.6.1.2.1 Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Improved ACC
10.6.1.2.2 Improved Pa Systems
10.6.1.3 Level-3 Automation - Conditional Automation
10.6.1.3.1 Traffic Jam Chauffeur
10.6.1.3.2 Highway Driving
10.6.1.4 Level-4 Automation - High Automation
10.6.1.4.1 Sensor Fusion
10.6.1.4.2 Automatic Pilot Highway
10.6.1.5 Ultrasonic Sensors
10.6.1.6 Cameras/Image Sensors
10.6.1.7 Radar
10.6.1.8 Lidar
10.6.1.9 Infrared (IR) Detector
10.6.2 In-Car Infotainment
10.6.3 Traffic Management
10.6.3.1 Vehicle Detection Sensor
10.6.3.2 Pedestrian Presence Sensor
10.6.3.3 Speed Sensor
10.6.3.4 Thermal Camera
10.6.3.5 Automated Incident Detection (AID)Camera
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Size of Consumer IoT Market in North America
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Potential of IoT to Bring New Capabilities to Canadian Households Will Encourage Consumer Spending on Connected Devices
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Mexico Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate in North American Consumer IoT Market During Forecast Period
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.1.1 Significant Government Investments Toward Increasing Efficiency of Healthcare System Expected to Drive Growth of Market Growth in UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Network Infrastructure Expected to Hold Largest Size of Consumer IoT Market in Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 France Holds Huge Potential for Growth of Home Automation Industry During Forecast Period
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 China Expected to Be Major Shareholder of Consumer IoT Market in APAC During Forecast Period
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Huge Business Opportunities for IoT Vendors in Sectors Such as Telemetering, Transportation Management, Surveillance, and Data Backup That Create New Areas of Growth
11.4.3 South Korea
11.4.3.1 Huge Investments By Government in IoT Expected to Promote Adoption of Smart Devices in South Korea
11.4.4 India
11.4.4.1 Large-Scale Residential Development and Increasing Mobile and Internet Penetration Expected to Drive Growth of Indian Market
11.4.5 Rest of APAC
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1.1 Automotive Industry to Witness Significant Adoption of IoT-Enabled Devices in Middle East and Africa
11.5.2 South America
11.5.2.1 Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Other Handheld Devices Expected to Drive Growth of Consumer IoT Market in South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017
12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.3.1 Product Launches and Developments
12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, Strategic Agreements, and Joint Ventures
12.3.3 Acquisitions
12.3.4 Others
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Qualcomm
13.1.2 Texas Instruments
13.1.3 NXP Semiconductors
13.1.4 Intel
13.1.5 Stmicroelectronics
13.1.6 International Business Machines (IBM)
13.1.7 General Electric
13.1.8 Symantec
13.1.9 TE Connectivity
13.1.10 Schneider Electric
13.1.11 Cisco Systems
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 Amazon
13.2.2 Apple
13.2.3 Alphabet
13.2.4 LG Electronics
13.2.5 Samsung Electronics
13.2.6 Sony
13.2.7 Microsoft
13.2.8 AT&T
13.2.9 Honeywell
13.2.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58v4wg/global_consumer?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article