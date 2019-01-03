Global Consumer IoT Market to 2023: Opportunities in Government Funding in Research and Development Related to IoT & Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Consumer IoT Market by Offerings (Node Components, Network Infrastructure, Solutions, snd Services), End-Use Application (Wearable Devices, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Home Automation, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The consumer IoT market is estimated to be valued USD 46.84 billion by 2018 and is projected to reach USD 104.42 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.39% during 2018-2023.

A few of the major driving factors for the growth of this market are growing number of internet users and adoption of smart devices, increasing awareness about fitness and rise in disposable incomes in developing economies, consumer preference for increased convenience and better lifestyle, increasing significance of home monitoring from remote locations, and government regulations for security of IoT devices. The lack of common protocols and communication standards, high power consumption by connected devices, and risks of device malfunctioning are the major challenges for the consumer IoT market.

The consumer IoT market has been segmented on the basis of offering node component, network infrastructure, solution (software and platform), and service, end-use application, and region. The market based on node component is subsegmented into processor, connectivity IC, sensor, memory device, and logic device. The market based on network infrastructure has been further segmented into server, storage, Ethernet switch and routing, and gateway. On the basis of solution, the market has been segmented into various software and platform. The consumer IoT market based on end-use application has been segmented into wearable devices, healthcare, automotive, home automation, and consumer electronics.



The competitive landscape section of the report provides the ranking of the key players in the consumer IoT market on the basis of their revenues, product offerings, and geographic reach. This chapter also describes the key growth strategies implemented by the market players from 2016 to 2018 to expand their presence globally and increase their market shares in the overall consumer IoT market.



Product launches and developments, partnerships, collaborations, strategic alliances, agreements, and joint ventures have been the key growth strategies adopted by the leading players in the market during 2016-2018. Among these strategies, the players have widely adopted product launches and developments as a key strategy to gain a competitive advantage in the market. These strategies have helped the players to efficiently cater to the demand raised by different end-user verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Consumer IoT Market

4.2 Consumer IoT Market in North America, By Country and Offering

4.3 Consumer IoT Market, By Offering

4.4 Consumer IoT Market for Node Component, 2023

4.5 Consumer IoT Market for Network Infrastructure, 2018 vs 2023

4.6 Consumer IoT Market for Software, 2018 vs 2023

4.7 Consumer IoT Market for Platform, 2018

4.8 Consumer IoT Market for Service, By Type

4.9 Consumer IoT Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Number of Internet Users and Adoption of Smart Devices

5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness About Fitness and Rise in Disposable Incomes in Developing Economies

5.2.1.3 Consumer Preference for Increased Convenience and Better Lifestyle

5.2.1.4 Increasing Significance of Home Monitoring From Remote Locations

5.2.1.5 Government Regulations for Security of IoT Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Breach in Data Security and Data Privacy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Funding in Research and Development Related to IoT

5.2.3.2 Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Common Protocols and Communication Standards

5.2.4.2 High Power Consumption By Connected Devices

5.2.4.3 Risks of Device Malfunctioning

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Value Chain of Consumer IoT



6 Consumer IoT Node Component Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Processor

6.2.1 Microcontroller (MUC)

6.2.2 Microprocessor (MPU)

6.2.3 Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

6.2.4 Application Processor (AP)

6.3 Sensor

6.3.1 Accelerometers

6.3.2 Inertial Measurement Units (IMUS)

6.3.3 Heart Rate Sensors

6.3.4 Pressure Sensors

6.3.5 Temperature Sensors

6.3.6 Blood Glucose Sensors

6.3.7 Blood Oxygen Sensors

6.3.8 Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors

6.3.9 Humidity Sensors

6.3.10 Image Sensors

6.3.11 Ambient Light Sensors

6.3.12 Carbon Monoxide Sensors

6.3.13 Motion and Position Sensors

6.3.14 Camera Modules

6.4 Connectivity IC

6.4.1 Wired

6.4.1.1 Ethernet/IP

6.4.2 Wireless

6.4.2.1 ANT+

6.4.2.2 Bluetooth

6.4.2.3 Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

6.4.2.4 Zigbee

6.4.2.5 Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

6.4.2.6 Near Field Communication (NFC)

6.4.2.7 Cellular Network

6.4.2.8 Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module

6.4.2.9 Bluetooth/Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

6.5 Memory Device

6.5.1 Flash

6.5.1.1 Demand for Memory Devices to Increase With Growing Adoption of Smart Devices By Consumers

6.5.2 Dram

6.5.2.1 Demand for Dram is Majorly From Servers, PCS, and Mobile Devices

6.6 Logic Device

6.6.1 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

6.6.1.1 Smart Watches to Drive Consumer IoT Market for Logic Devices



7 Consumer IoT Network Infrastructure Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Server

7.2.1 Tower Server

7.2.1.1 Demand for Efficient and Less Power-Consuming Servers is Increasing in Consumer IoT Market

7.2.2 Rack Server

7.2.2.1 Rack Server are Expandable and are Used for Small-Level Applications

7.2.3 Blade Server

7.2.3.1 Blade Servers Use Less Space and Energy Than Other Server Types

7.2.4 Density-Optimized Server

7.2.4.1 Density-Optimized Servers are Used for High-Performance Cloud Computing Applications

7.3 Storage

7.3.1 Need for High-Capacity and High-Speed Storage in Response to Increasing Data Generation By IoT-Enabled Devices

7.4 Ethernet Switch and Routing

7.4.1 Need for Secure Access Driving Demand for Ethernet Switches

7.5 Gateway

7.5.1 Intelligent Gateway Solutions Facilitating Creation and Deployment of New Applications and Services Expected to Witness High Growth



8 Consumer IoT Solution Market

8.1 Software

8.1.1 Real-Time Streaming Analytics

8.1.1.1 Real-Time Streaming Analytics Software Enable Organizations to Analyze the Data Generated in Different Formats in Real Time

8.1.2 Security Solution

8.1.2.1 Security Solution are Provided to Secure the Network of Connected Devices Such as Sensors, Computers, Cameras, and Alarming Devices

8.1.3 Data Management

8.1.3.1 Data Management Solutions Help to Manage Structured and Unstructured Data to Generate Insights From Huge Data Volumes

8.1.4 Remote Monitoring

8.1.4.1 Remote Monitoring Enables Users to Manage Operations of Devices From Remote Locations

8.1.5 Network Bandwidth Management

8.1.5.1 Network Bandwidth Management Controls and Monitors Bandwidth Utilization

8.2 Platform

8.2.1 Device Management

8.2.1.1 Device Management Assists in Device Content and Configuration Management as Well as in Policy and Compliance Management

8.2.2 Application Management

8.2.2.1 Application Management Platform Focuses on Managing Firmware and Software Updates in Devices and Applications

8.2.3 Network Management

8.2.3.1 Network Management Platform Helps in Analyzing the Data Transferred Over A Network and Automatically Routes It to Avoid Network Congestion



9 Consumer IoT Service Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Professional Services

9.2.1 Deployment and Integration Service

9.2.1.1 Deployment and Integration Service Help Organizations Develop A Connected Environment By Integrating IoT Devices and Solutions With Their Existing It Infrastructure

9.2.2 Support and Maintenance

9.2.2.1 Complexity of Operations and Growing Deployment of IoT Solutions Expected to Drive Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

9.2.3 Consulting Services

9.2.3.1 Need of Assistance for Identifying Correct Solutions for Consumer IoT Market Expected to Drive Demand for Consulting Services

9.3 Managed Services

9.3.1 Companies Mainly Outsource Managed Services to Offer On-Time Delivery to Customers



10 Consumer IoT Market, By End-Use Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Wearable Devices

10.2.1 Activity Monitors

10.2.2 Smart Watches

10.2.3 Smart Glasses

10.2.4 Body-Worn Cameras

10.3 Consumer Electronics

10.3.1 Smart Light

10.3.2 Smart TV

10.3.3 Smart Washing Machine

10.3.4 Smart Dryer

10.3.5 Smart Refrigerator

10.3.6 Smart Oven

10.3.7 Smart Cooktop

10.3.8 Smart Cooker

10.3.9 Smart Deep Freezer

10.3.10 Smart Dishwasher

10.3.11 Smart Coffee Maker

10.3.12 Smart Kettle

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Fitness and Heart Rate Monitor

10.4.2 Blood Pressure Monitor

10.4.3 Blood Glucose Meter

10.4.4 Continuous Glucose Monitor

10.4.5 Pulse Oximeter

10.4.6 Automated External Defibrillator

10.4.7 Programmable Syringe Pump

10.4.8 Wearable Injector

10.4.9 Multi-Parameter Monitor

10.4.10 Fall Detector

10.4.11 Smart Pill Dispenser

10.5 Home Automation

10.5.1 Occupancy Sensors

10.5.2 Daylight Sensors

10.5.3 Smart Thermostats

10.5.4 IP Cameras

10.5.5 Smart Meters

10.5.6 Smart Locks

10.5.7 Smoke Detectors

10.6 Automotive

10.6.1 Connected Cars

10.6.1.1 Level-1 Automation - Driver Assistance

10.6.1.1.1 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

10.6.1.1.2 Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

10.6.1.1.3 Parking Assist (Pa) System

10.6.1.2 Level-2 Automation - Partial Automation

10.6.1.2.1 Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Improved ACC

10.6.1.2.2 Improved Pa Systems

10.6.1.3 Level-3 Automation - Conditional Automation

10.6.1.3.1 Traffic Jam Chauffeur

10.6.1.3.2 Highway Driving

10.6.1.4 Level-4 Automation - High Automation

10.6.1.4.1 Sensor Fusion

10.6.1.4.2 Automatic Pilot Highway

10.6.1.5 Ultrasonic Sensors

10.6.1.6 Cameras/Image Sensors

10.6.1.7 Radar

10.6.1.8 Lidar

10.6.1.9 Infrared (IR) Detector

10.6.2 In-Car Infotainment

10.6.3 Traffic Management

10.6.3.1 Vehicle Detection Sensor

10.6.3.2 Pedestrian Presence Sensor

10.6.3.3 Speed Sensor

10.6.3.4 Thermal Camera

10.6.3.5 Automated Incident Detection (AID)Camera



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Size of Consumer IoT Market in North America

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Potential of IoT to Bring New Capabilities to Canadian Households Will Encourage Consumer Spending on Connected Devices

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Mexico Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate in North American Consumer IoT Market During Forecast Period

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Significant Government Investments Toward Increasing Efficiency of Healthcare System Expected to Drive Growth of Market Growth in UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Network Infrastructure Expected to Hold Largest Size of Consumer IoT Market in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 France Holds Huge Potential for Growth of Home Automation Industry During Forecast Period

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China Expected to Be Major Shareholder of Consumer IoT Market in APAC During Forecast Period

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Huge Business Opportunities for IoT Vendors in Sectors Such as Telemetering, Transportation Management, Surveillance, and Data Backup That Create New Areas of Growth

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.3.1 Huge Investments By Government in IoT Expected to Promote Adoption of Smart Devices in South Korea

11.4.4 India

11.4.4.1 Large-Scale Residential Development and Increasing Mobile and Internet Penetration Expected to Drive Growth of Indian Market

11.4.5 Rest of APAC

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1.1 Automotive Industry to Witness Significant Adoption of IoT-Enabled Devices in Middle East and Africa

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Other Handheld Devices Expected to Drive Growth of Consumer IoT Market in South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, Strategic Agreements, and Joint Ventures

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Others



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Qualcomm

13.1.2 Texas Instruments

13.1.3 NXP Semiconductors

13.1.4 Intel

13.1.5 Stmicroelectronics

13.1.6 International Business Machines (IBM)

13.1.7 General Electric

13.1.8 Symantec

13.1.9 TE Connectivity

13.1.10 Schneider Electric

13.1.11 Cisco Systems

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Amazon

13.2.2 Apple

13.2.3 Alphabet

13.2.4 LG Electronics

13.2.5 Samsung Electronics

13.2.6 Sony

13.2.7 Microsoft

13.2.8 AT&T

13.2.9 Honeywell

13.2.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)



