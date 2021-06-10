Global Consumer Tissue Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumer Tissue Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product, Application, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer tissue market was valued at USD 62.6 billion in the year 2020. Growing awareness regarding hygiene and healthcare is a key factor driving the demand for tissue paper. Advancements in the tissue manufacturing technology such as ADT, ATMOS, and NTT tissue making technologies are fueling the growth of the market. The development of innovative products is another factor propelling growth of the tissue products market as they own a very high demand in the field of sanitation and hygiene maintenance. Furthermore, availability of alternatives for tissue products such as electric hand dryers and cotton towels among others is another factor hindering growth of global tissue products market.



The global consumer tissue market has performed consistently at a sustained pace. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the market for consumer tissue has grown over the fears of the virus and the hygiene precautions adopted by consumers. However, the restrictions imposed by the governments and the lockdown measures have resulted in lower reach of the consumer tissues and other hygiene products to the potential customers.



The market for hygiene products has seen intense competition with the market being overcrowded with consumer goods companies increasing their focus on the tissue and diapers market. The key companies are making huge investments in product innovation and market outreach.



With major companies making investments in Europe, the consumer tissue market is witnessing overcapacity. While companies like Essity had to reduce its production capacity by shutting down its plants in the region, other players are building new plants to get a share of the growing market. Further, strong mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity, innovative product launches and technological advancements in tissue product manufacturing, and acceleration in sales of tissue products via e-commerce due to COVID-19 are some of the latest trends existing in the market.



Moreover, availability of a wide range of products offered by different brands enables consumers to compare each brand. The layout of this distribution channel and discounts by leading brands have also increased the sales volume in the supermarket and hypermarket medium.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Consumer Tissue market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Consumer Tissue Market by Product (Bath and Toilet Paper, Facial Tissue, Paper Towel, Others).

The report analyses the Consumer Tissue Market by Application (Residential, Commercial).

The report analyses the Consumer Tissue Market by Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail, Non-Store Retail).

The Global Consumer Tissue Market has been analysed By Region ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Germany , United Kingdom , France , Italy , China , Japan , India ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by product, by application, by distribution channel, by region.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include: Accrol Group, P&G, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberley-Clark, Sofidel, Cleanwater Paper, Unicharm, KP Tissue Inc, Essity, SCA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Consumer Tissue Market: Product Overview



4. Global Consumer Tissue Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Consumer Tissue Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Consumer Tissue Market Segmentation, By Product (Value)

5.1 Global Consumer Tissue Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Consumer Tissue Market: By Product (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Bath and Toilet Paper- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Facial Tissue- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Paper Towel- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Others Consumer Tissue- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Consumer Tissue Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

6.1 Global Consumer Tissue Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Consumer Tissue Market: By Application (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Consumer Tissue Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel (Value)

7.1 Global Consumer Tissue Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Consumer Tissue Market: By Distribution Channel (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Store Based Retail- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Non-Store Retail- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Consumer Tissue Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Consumer Tissue Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. Americas Consumer Tissue Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Europe Consumer Tissue Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Consumer Tissue Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global Consumer Tissue Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Consumer Tissue Market Drivers

12.2 Global Consumer Tissue Market Restraints

12.3 Global Consumer Tissue Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Consumer Tissue Market - By Product (Year 2026)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Consumer Tissue Market - By Application (Year 2026)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Consumer Tissue Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)

13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Consumer Tissue Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Consumer Tissue Market

14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Consumer Tissue Market



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Accrol Group

15.2 P&G

15.3 Johnson & Johnson

15.4 Kimberley-Clark

15.5 Sofidel

15.6 Cleanwater Paper

15.7 Unicharm

15.8 KP Tissue Inc

15.9 Essity

15.10 SCA

