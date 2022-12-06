Global Contact Center Analytics Market Report 2022: A Highly Competitive $5.81 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Cisco, Servion Global Solutions, Five9, Genesys, Genpact, Mitel Networks, Oracle

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contact Center Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends By Component, By Deployment Model, By End-Use Industry, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contact center analytics market is expected to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2030

The industry has witnessed increased adoption in developing and developed regions. This is undertaken to minimize the operational forces and increase the efficiency of businesses. North America accounted for a significant share in 2021 owing to greater demand for analytics solutions from industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and IT & Telecom.



Rising penetration of e-commerce platforms and strengthening retail sectors further promote the adoption of these solutions. Small and medium-sized businesses in the region are increasingly investing in contact center analytic solutions to expand their customer base and offer enhanced customer services.



The industry is driven by factors such as increased usage of innovative technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and others. Additionally, there is a must for client fulfillment and improved customer experience, which further leads to the increased adoption of contact center analytics solutions.



Nonetheless, factors such as implementation time as well as the cost of the system restrain the industry growth. Furthermore, an increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions and dynamic customer demand for robust self-service interactions are expected to provide opportunities for the industry.

Contact Center Analytics Market Highlights

The market for services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

On-premises accounted for the largest revenue share, owing to improved data quality and reduced data entry offered by on-premise-based contact center analytics as compared to cloud-based promote its adoption among organizations

By end-use industry, IT & telecom is expected to account for a considerable market share in the industry. Contact center analytics solutions are widely used in the IT and telecom industry due to their comprehensive business process automation capabilities

North America region will lead the global market by 2030. Owing to increase in adoption of automated services among businesses, along with improved operational efficiency, enhanced productivity levels, and business outcomes.

The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with global presence including Cisco Systems Inc., Servion Global Solutions, Five9, Genesys, Genpact Limited, Mitel Networks Corporation, Oracle Corporation

