Global Contact Center Analytics Product and Market Report 2019-2020: A Standardized and Consolidated View of Customer Activity
Aug 29, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019-2020 Contact Center Analytics Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019-2020 Contact Center Analytics Product and Market Report provide an in-depth analysis of the interaction analytics and CJA markets: the competitive landscape, product innovation, as well as market, business and servicing trends and challenges.
The digital transformation encompasses a growing number of channels that support customers and partners. This expansion of its coverage to include interaction analytics (speech and text) along with the growing customer journey analytics (CJA) solution market underscores enterprises' need for solutions to help them analyze customer interactions in their increasingly omnichannel environments and obtain a comprehensive view of what transpires between customers and organizations at all touchpoints.
Speech and text analytics solutions (collectively known as interaction analytics) provide a consistent method for structuring and mining customer data across all voice and digital interactions. Interaction analytics finds patterns by individual customer or agent, as well as for contact centers, other departments, and for the enterprise overall. When applied on an omnichannel basis, these solutions can identify trends and opportunities anywhere in the organization.
The challenge is to share these findings throughout the enterprise, and this is where CJA solutions come into play. CJA solutions allow businesses to leverage insights and intelligence from interaction analytics and other enterprise systems to identify and deliver relevant and personalized communications and recommendations to drive enhanced customer experience. CJA solutions can also identify areas needing improvement in an organization's policies and processes, and find the most effective ways to remove impediments and enhance relationships with customers.
Sales of interaction analytics, including new sites and geographies and replacement solutions, are expected to pick up momentum over the next few years, as long as the economy remains strong. These solutions are incorporating innovative capabilities that will drive increased sales. The real-time speech analytics market has seen its first sustained adoption cycle beginning in 2019, driven by the need for input into third-party applications and immediate feedback to improve the customer experience. CJA, still in its infancy, will likely grow at a steady pace, benefiting from executives' interest in improving the customer experience and enterprise productivity.
Unparalleled coverage for over a decade
The Report features 8 leading and contending vendors who provide interaction analytics and/or CJA applications as part of a broader workforce optimization (WFO) offering or as a best-of-breed solution. These vendors are Calabrio, CallMiner, NICE, Pointillist, Sestek, Verint, Voci, and Xdroid. Two other vendors, Allo-Media and VoiceBase, are covered at a higher level.
Key elements of this report:
- IA defined: how it works, a comparative review of the functional capabilities in the 8 featured solutions, and top contact center and enterprise use of IA
- CJA defined: how it works, a comparative review of the functional capabilities in the 8 featured solutions, and top contact center and enterprise use of CJA
- Market trends and challenges driving vendor innovation and enterprise investments in IA and CJA
- Vendor research and development (R&D); new functionality recently introduced and planned enhancements in the next 12 - 18 months
- Insightful discussion on how AI and automation are changing the nature of the contact center and the role of agents in the future
- Examination of the essential contribution of IA to reconstructing, analyzing and improving the customer journey
- Discussion of how analytics is being used to enhance the value and output of WFO applications
- Market activity and market share analysis, adoption rate, and 5-year projections
- Analysis of the IA and CJA competitive landscape, including a discussion of new and emerging competitors, company snapshots, product offerings, functional summaries, and packaged offerings
- Implementation analyses for both IA and CJA, including vendor best practices, maintenance and support, workshops, training, and professional services
- Comprehensive vendor satisfaction survey results in that measure and rank vendor approval ratings across 10 vendor categories, 6 product components, and 7 effectiveness categories
- Detailed pricing comparison and analysis for on-premise and cloud-based IA and CJA implementations
- Detailed company reports for the 10 vendors covered in this Report, including products, functionality and future product development plans
- IA and CJA Vendor Directories
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Report Participation Criteria
3. Introduction
4. Contact Center Analytics
4.1 Interaction (Speech/Text) Analytics
4.1.1 Interaction Analytics Functional Summary
4.1.2 Interaction Analytics Uses
4.2 Customer Journey Analytics
4.2.1 Customer Journey Analytics Functional Summary
4.2.2 Customer Journey Analytics Uses
5. Contact Center Analytics Market Trends
6. Contact Center Analytics Market Challenges
7. Contact Center Analytics Market Innovation
7.1 New Product Features
7.2 Future Enhancements
8. Is AI the End Game for Agents?
9. A Journey, Not a Destination: Curating the Customer Experience
10. AI and Analytics-Driven Workforce Optimization
11. Contact Center Analytics Market Activity Analysis
11.1 Validating Market Activity Numbers
11.2 Interaction Analytics Market Growth Rate
11.3 Interaction Analytics Market Activity Analysis
12. Interaction Analytics Market Adoption
13. Contact Center Analytics Market Projections
14. Contact Center Analytics Competitive Landscape
14.1 Company Snapshots
14.2 Vendor Products and Offerings
15. Implementation Analysis
15.1 Integration
15.2 Security and Compliance
15.3 Business Intelligence, Reporting and Dashboards
16. Contact Center Analytics Vendor Satisfaction Survey
16.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis
16.2 Product Satisfaction by Category
16.3 Product Effectiveness Satisfaction by Category
16.4 Customer Insights
16.4.1 Analytics Solution(s) Being Used
16.4.2 Business Units Using Results from IA and CJA Analytics
16.4.3 Top 3 - 5 Business Benefits
16.4.4 Top 3 - 5 Distinctive Features Provided by the Analytics Solutions
16.4.5 Biggest Contact Center Impact Made by the Analytics Solution(s)
16.4.6 Desired Enhancements/Additional Capabilities
16.4.7 Additional Comments
17. Pricing
17.1 Interaction Analytics Premise-Based Pricing
17.2 Interaction Analytics Cloud-Based Pricing
17.3 Customer Journey Analytics Premised-Based Pricing
17.4 Customer Journey Analytics Cloud-Based Pricing
18. Company Reports
18.1 Allo-Media
18.2 Calabrio
18.3 CallMiner, Inc.
18.4 NICE
18.5 Pointillist
18.6 Sestek
18.7 Verint Systems, Inc.
18.8 Voci Technologies, Inc.
18.9 VoiceBase, Inc.
18.10 Xdroid
Appendix:
Contact Center Analytics Vendor Directory
