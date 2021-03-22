Global Contact Center Work Workforce Management Product and Market 2021-2022: New-Gen WFM - Uniquely Suited to Address Pandemic-Related Challenges and Beyond

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021-2022 Workforce Management Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 14th edition of the Workforce Management Product and Market Report presents an in-depth analysis of the contact center WFM market, the competitive landscape, vendors, product suites, technology and innovation. The Report examines the business, market and technology trends and challenges confronting contact centers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It explores the technology and applications of new-gen WFM, which is an essential part of the transformation taking place in contact centers. The Report analyzes WFM market activity and provides 5-year projections. It also presents customer satisfaction survey results that rate the vendors and their products.

The 2021 - 2022 Workforce Management Product and Market Report feature 5 WFM vendors: Aspect, Calabrio, NICE, Puzzel and Verint. It also provides a high-level overview of four new competitors in the WFM arena: Authority Software, Eleveo, Playvox and Salesforce.

The workforce management (WFM) market has attracted more investments and research and development (R&D) dollars in 2020 than ever before.

This market has been advancing slowly toward digital transformation in the last couple of years. The pandemic has compelled enterprise and contact center executives to recognize the need to speed up the overhaul of their service environments along with their agent onboarding, scheduling and oversight capabilities.

New-gen WFM: Uniquely suited to address pandemic-related challenges and beyond

The migration of workers to home offices has complicated the scheduling challenge and created new issues for contact center management. For agents working at home, the pandemic has also shifted the work/life balance in often unexpected ways. New-gen WFM solutions have been instrumental in addressing the work-at-home (WAH) staffing challenge, supporting flex scheduling, agent self-service, mobility, and virtual hiring and onboarding of new agents.

The more advanced WFM solutions have been essential tools for helping contact center supervisors and managers monitor their staff, regardless of where they are located, and keep them engaged. Among the most important capabilities for this purpose in WFM, suites are real-time adherence, intraday management, mobility, self-service. gamification and bi-directional communication.

Once the pandemic eases worldwide, businesses will be confronted with the challenge of bringing some or all of their staff back into the office. This will be another driver of WFM growth, as these solutions will be a critical part of the process. Contact centers will use WFM to build schedules that minimize service disruptions, and innovative WFM vendors will develop features that allow employees to work together safely on-site. The specialized forecasting, scheduling and oversight capabilities of WFM solutions give contact centers a major advantage over other departments that lack these tools.

The Report Includes:

Overview of the functional components that comprise a WFM solution, including core and optional modules offered in the 5 featured WFM suites, as well as small and mid-size business (SMB)/package solutions

Market, business and technology trends and challenges that are driving enterprise investments and influencing product development

WFM market innovation, including a review of recently introduced features and functionality and what is planned for the next 12 -18 months

Insightful exploration of New Gen WFM, highlighting the features, functionality and capabilities that make it a requirement for contact centers today and fortify its positioning as the future of WFM

Examination of WFM vendor opportunities precipitated by the COVID pandemic

In-depth analysis of WFM modules that facilitate engagement, empowerment and management of work-at-home (WAH) agents and remote staff

Review of the long-term planning capabilities, including hiring managers and workspace allocation capabilities, that will be instrumental in hiring and onboarding WAH/remote staff and facilitating the safe return to the office

WFM market activity analysis, adoption rates and 5-year market growth projections

Review and assessment of the WFM competitive landscape, including an overview of 4 new contenders in the WFM sector

WFM high-level functional summary, including user interfaces, security features and reporting and dashboards.

Implementation analysis, including implementation and return on investment (ROI) time frames, best practices, training and workshop offerings

Vendor pricing for a 250-seat on-premise and cloud-based voice-only and a voice and digital channel WFM implementation for core forecasting and scheduling plus incremental costs (if applicable) for intraday management, real-time adherence, agent self-service, vacation/time-off management, eLearning/meeting management, timekeeping/payroll management, long-term strategic planning, hiring management, workspace allocation, gamification, mobility, back-office and branch WFM

Comprehensive customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank ratings across 10 product capabilities and 11 vendor categories

Detailed company reports for the 5 leading and contending WFM vendors, analyzing their products, functionality and future product development plans

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Workforce Management Defined

4.1 WFM Vendor Suite Overview

4.2 Vendor SMB/Packaged WFM Solutions

5. Workforce Management Trends and Challenges

5.1 Workforce Management Trends

5.2 Workforce Management Challenges

6. Workforce Management Market Innovation

6.1 New Product Features

6.2 Future Enhancements

7. New-Gen WFM is the Future

7.1 Omni-Channel is a Requirement for Delivering a Great Customer Experience

7.1.1 The Growing Importance of Providing Digital Channel Support

7.1.2 Omni-Channel WFM Requirements

7.2 Real-Time Adaptive Scheduling

7.3 Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Automation

8. WFM Opportunities Driven by the Pandemic

9. WFM Keeps WAH and Remote Staff Engaged and in Touch

9.1 Agent Self-Service

9.2 Mobility Features

9.3 Intraday Management

9.4 Real-Time Adherence

9.5 Gamification

9.6 eLearning/Meeting Management

9.7 Vacation/Time-Off Management

9.8 Timekeeping/Payroll Management

10. Looking Ahead: Planning for the New Normal

10.1 Long-Term Strategic Planning

10.2 Hiring Management

10.3 Workspace Allocation Module

11. Consolidating Front and Back-Office Operations

11.1 Functional Capabilities of Back-Office/Branch WFM Solutions

12. Workforce Management Market Activity Analysis

12.1 Validating Market Numbers

12.2 WFM Market Share Analysis

13. WFM Adoption Rate

14. WFM Market Projections

15. WFM Competitive Landscape

15.1 Vendors to Watch

15.2 Company Snapshot

16. High-Level Functional Summary

16.1 User Interfaces

16.2 Security

16.3 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics

17. WFM Implementation Analysis

18. WFM Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

18.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

18.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Category and Customer

18.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Capabilities

18.2.1 Product Capabilities Satisfaction by Category and Customer

18.3 Customer Background and Insights

18.3.1 Channels Supported

18.3.2 Top 3 - 5 Ways the WFM Solution Helped Address Pandemic-Related Challenges

18.3.3 Top 3 - 5 WFM Challenges

18.3.4 Additional Comments

19. Pricing

19.1 Premise-Based Voice-Only WFM Solution Pricing

19.2 Premise-Based Voice and Digital Channel WFM Solution Pricing

19.3 Cloud-Based Voice-Only WFM Solution Pricing

19.4 Cloud-Based Voice and Digital Channel WFM Solution Pricing

20. Company Reports

20.1 Aspect Software, Inc.

20.2 Calabrio, Inc.

20.3 NICE

20.4 Puzzel Ltd.

20.5 Verint Systems

21. Appendix: WFM Vendor Directory

