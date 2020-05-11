Global Contact Lens Markets, 2020-2025 - Industry Expected to Witness a Major Fall in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contact Lens Market - Analysis By Material (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Hybrid, Others), Wear Type, Design, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contact lens market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in the year 2019.



Over the recent years, Contact Lens market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidences of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and continuous research and development conducted by vendors. In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidence of diabetes and ophthalmic diseases globally, the increasing use of digital screens that affect the eyes and high millennial population have contributed to the growth rate of contact lens market.



These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. Further, growing investment activities across the globe, technological advancements coupled with rising demand for healthcare products propelling the market.



However, the market is expected to witness major fall in the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in complete lockdown across countries and the restrictions in movement of non-essential items.



Among the Material type in the Contact Lens industry (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Hybrid, & Others), the Silicone Hydrogel is estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for silicone hydrogel is that it enhances the oxygen permeability that makes them a good fit for special contact lens designs.



The Americas Contact Lens Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by high prevalence of astigmatism in addition to high healthcare awareness. Countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil are a lucrative market for contact lens due to their low penetration rate.



