Global Contact Lenses Market- Bausch Health Companies Inc., BenQ Materials Corp., Contamac Ltd., among others to contribute to the market growth |Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
Mar 11, 2021, 10:39 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The contact lenses market is poised to grow by USD 4.55 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the contact lenses market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of daily disposable contact lenses.
The contact lenses market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the contact lenses market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The contact lenses market covers the following areas:
Contact Lenses Market Sizing
Contact Lenses Market Forecast
Contact Lenses Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- BenQ Materials Corp.
- Contamac Ltd.
- HOYA Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Menicon Co. Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- SEED Co. Ltd.
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- ZEISS Group.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
- Dining out Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The dining out market size will decrease by USD 750.41 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:
Get FREE sample report in minutes
- Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market by Product, Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market size has the potential to grow by USD 17.04 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:
Get FREE sample report in minutes
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Soft lenses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rigid gas permeable lenses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hybrid lenses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in contact lenses
- Launch of new products
- Prevalence of acquisitions and partnerships
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
- BenQ Materials Corp.
- Contamac Ltd.
- HOYA Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Menicon Co. Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- SEED Co. Ltd.
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- ZEISS Group
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article