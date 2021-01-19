Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Reach $22.44 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Contactless Biometrics Technology market is expected to reach $22.44 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Biometrics can be defined is the technique used to recognize and record a person's unique traits by an electrical device. Contactless biometric technology offers the use of touchless authentication technology, which provides a safer mode based on hygiene and convenience.



Factors such as rising demand for the high level of security, increasing focus on hygiene, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the market. However, the possibility of data theft is restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the application, the iris segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as an iris-based system is accurate, fast, and convenient while eliminating payroll frauds.



The key vendors mentioned are Fujitsu Limited, Touchless Biometric Systems AG, Aware Inc, NEC Corporation, Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEMIA, Neurotechnology, HID Global, nViaSoft, M2SYS Technology, and Gemalto N.V.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software

5.4 Services



6 Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Voice Recognition

6.3 Hand Geometry/Palm Vein Recognition

6.4 Iris Recognition

6.5 Facial Recognition

6.6 Contactless Cards

6.7 Contactless Fingerprint Technology



7 Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Payments & Transactions

7.3 Access Control

7.4 Identity Verification



8 Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government & Law Enforcement

8.3 Banking & Finance

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Consumer Electronics

8.6 Transport & Logistics

8.7 Hospitality

8.8 Education

8.9 Healthcare & Life Sciences

8.10 Defence & Security

8.11 Retail

8.12 Corporate

8.13 E-commerce



9 Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Enterprise Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprise

9.3 Small & Medium Enterprise



10 Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market, by Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 Fujitsu Limited

12.2 Touchless Biometric Systems AG

12.3 Aware Inc

12.4 NEC Corporation

12.5 Fingerprint Cards AB

12.6 IDEMIA

12.7 Neurotechnology

12.8 HID Global

12.9 nViaSoft

12.10 M2SYS Technology

12.11 Gemalto N.V.



