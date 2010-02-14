Global Contactless Payment Market Trends, Developments and Emerging Opportunities 2018-2022
The "Global Contactless Payment Market By Device Type (PoS Terminals, Cards, & Others), By Component, By Solution (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, & Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the contactless payment market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of over 24% by 2022, on the back of increasing implementation of contactless payment solutions and services, expanding user base of contactless technology enabled credit/debit cards, and rising awareness about the technology.
Contactless payment devices include point of sale terminals, cards, NFC chips, mobile handsets, etc. In 2016, POS accounted for the largest market share in contactless payment market due to rising adoption across various end use industries like retail, transportation, hospitality, etc.
Supply of cards with NFC feature for contactless payment is further expected to drive the contactless payments market, globally, over the next five years.
The report discusses the following aspects of contactless payment market globally:
- Contactless Payment Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Device Type (PoS Terminals, Cards, & Others), By Component, By Solution (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, & Others), By End User, By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Contactless Payment Market Landscape
5. Global Contactless Payment Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Solution & Services)
5.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
5.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
5.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
5.2.4. By Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)
6. Market Attractiveness Index
6.1. By Component
6.2. By Device Type
6.3. By End User
6.4. By Region
7. Europe Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component (Solutions & Services)
7.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
7.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
7.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
7.2.4. By Country
7.2.4.1. United Kingdom Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.2.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2.4.1.1.1. By Value
7.2.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.4.1.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
7.2.4.2. Poland Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.2.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2.4.2.1.1. By Value
7.2.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.4.2.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
7.2.4.3. Spain Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.2.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2.4.3.1.1. By Value
7.2.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.4.3.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
7.2.4.4. France Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.2.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2.4.4.1.1. By Value
7.2.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.4.4.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
7.2.4.5. Switzerland Contactless Payment Market Outlook
7.2.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2.4.5.1.1. By Value
7.2.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.4.5.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
8. North America Contactless Payment Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component (Solutions & Services)
8.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
8.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
8.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
8.2.4. By Country
8.2.4.1. United States Contactless Payment Market Outlook
8.2.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2.4.1.1.1. By Value
8.2.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.4.1.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
8.2.4.2. Canada Contactless Payment Market Outlook
8.2.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2.4.2.1.1. By Value
8.2.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.4.2.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
8.2.4.3. Mexico Contactless Payment Market Outlook
8.2.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2.4.3.1.1. By Value
8.2.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.4.3.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
9. Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component (Solutions & Services)
9.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
9.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
9.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
9.2.4. By Country
9.2.4.1. China Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.2.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2.4.1.1.1. By Value
9.2.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.4.1.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
9.2.4.2. Australia Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.2.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2.4.2.1.1. By Value
9.2.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.4.2.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
9.2.4.3. Japan Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.2.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2.4.3.1.1. By Value
9.2.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.4.3.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
9.2.4.4. South Korea Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.2.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2.4.4.1.1. By Value
9.2.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.4.4.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
9.2.4.5. Singapore Contactless Payment Market Outlook
9.2.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2.4.5.1.1. By Value
9.2.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.4.5.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
10. South America Contactless Payment Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component (Solutions & Services)
10.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
10.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
10.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
10.2.4. By Country
10.2.4.1. Brazil Contactless Payment Market Outlook
10.2.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2.4.1.1.1. By Value
10.2.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.4.1.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
10.2.4.2. Argentina Contactless Payment Market Outlook
10.2.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2.4.2.1.1. By Value
10.2.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.4.2.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
10.2.4.3. Colombia Contactless Payment Market Outlook
10.2.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2.4.3.1.1. By Value
10.2.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.4.3.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
11. Middle East & Africa Contactless Payment Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Component (Solutions & Services)
11.2.1.1. By Solutions (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Security and Fraud Management Solution & Others)
11.2.2. By Device Type (Point of Sale Terminals, Cards, NFC Chips, Mobile Handsets & Others)
11.2.3. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
11.2.4. By Country
11.2.4.1. UAE Contactless Payment Market Outlook
11.2.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.4.1.1.1. By Value
11.2.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.4.1.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
11.2.4.2. Turkey Contactless Payment Market Outlook
11.2.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.4.2.1.1. By Value
11.2.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.4.2.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
11.2.4.3. Saudi Arabia Contactless Payment Market Outlook
11.2.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.4.3.1.1. By Value
11.2.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.4.3.2.1. By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
11.2.4.4. South Africa Contactless Payment Market Outlook
11.2.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.4.4.1.1. By Value
11.2.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.4.4.2.1. By End User By End User (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare & Others)
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Impact Analysis
12.2. Drivers
12.3. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competitive Benchmarking
14.2. Company profiles
14.2.1. Gemalto NV
14.2.2. Inside Secure SA
14.2.3. On Track Innovations (OTI) Ltd.
14.2.4. Ingenico Group
14.2.5. Visa Inc.
14.2.6. Apple Inc.
14.2.7. Oberthur Technologies SA
14.2.8. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
14.2.9. Verifone Systems, Inc.
14.2.10. MCR Systems
14.2.11. Wirecard AG
14.2.12. Proxama PLC
14.2.13. STMicroelectronics N.V.
14.2.14. Infineon Technologies AG
14.2.15. Bank of America Corporation
14.2.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
14.2.17. Square Inc.
14.2.18. Citigroup Inc.
14.2.19. Smart Technology Solutions Ltd.
14.2.20. Giesecke + Devrient Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wztdbs/global?w=5
