Global Contactless Payments Market is Expected to Reach $24.99 Billion by 2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Contactless Payments market is accounted for $8.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $24.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Contactless Payments Market include Gemalto N.V, Giesecke& Devrient Gmbh, Verifone Systems, Inc, Ingenico Group, Wirecard AG, Heartland Payment Systems, Inc, Inside Secure, Oberthur Technologies SA, On Track Innovations, Proxama, Paycor, SumUp, Castle, Alcinéo, and Mobeewave.

While the factors such as increased customer satisfaction and improved loyalty programs, and enhanced purchase experience are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deploying contactless payment technologies is restraining market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for mobile and wearable payment devices is creating ample opportunities across the globe.

Contactless Payment, a service offered by banks is a secure way for consumers to purchase goods or services via smart cards without signing or entering a pin. A contactless transaction can be done by just tapping the card on a Point of Sale terminal. The primary goal of these payments is to speed up the transaction for consumers. Contactless payment transactions are limited as these are not authenticated by a pin or a signature. Banks and Credit Card issuers also get benefited from contactless payments as the customers who tap tend to use their cards more frequently. In a contactless payment transaction, the data associated with your card or device constantly changes and can hardly be hacked.

Based on end-user, the retail segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to retailers are adopting innovative technologies, like cloud computing, big data analytics, digital stores, and social networks, to increase their visibility and presence in the market. Moreover, retailers are modernizing their brick-and-mortar stores to provide improved services for customers and establish online stores to increase revenues.

By geography, Europe is estimated to grow at a significant rate due to the presence of the diverse range of countries such as UK, Spain, and Poland which are the leading countries in total contactless spending with the increasing circulation of contactless cards and terminals by card companies, such as Visa and Mastercard.

Operational Frequencies Covered:

Ultra High Frequency

High Frequency

Low Frequency

Technologies Covered:

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Near Field Communication (NFC) Technology

Infrared (IR) Technology

Bluetooth

Devices Covered:

Stickers

Plastic Cards

Watch and Wrist Band

Key Fobs

Mobile Phones

Car Tag

Smart Cards

Mobile Handsets

Components Covered:

Solutions

Services

Hardware

Application Programming Interface (API)

Mobile Applications

Software Development Kit (SDK)

Other Components

Transaction Models Covered:

Offline Stored Value Card

Speedpass

E-Z Pass

Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) Card

Track 1 and Track 2 Data

End Users Covered:

Hospitality

Government & Public Sector

Telecommunication & IT

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

