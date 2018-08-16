NEW YORK, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About contactless PoS terminals







Point of sale (PoS) terminals are computerized systems that are installed in mostly retail stores to carry out transactions. PoS terminals can process credit and debit cards and replaces cash or manual registers. Contactless PoS terminals are based on the near-field communication (NFC) technology, that require NFC-enabled Europay/MasterCard/Visa (EMV) card or payment device close to the PoS terminal to make the transaction.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global contactless PoS terminals market to grow at a CAGR of 23.76% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the contactless PoS terminals market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the hardware sales of NFC-enabled PoS terminals.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global contactless PoS terminals market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry e contactless PoS terminalsperts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• First Data



• Ingenico Group



• NCR



• PAX Technology



• Verifone







Market driver



• Increased adoption of contactless payment software applications



Market challenge



• Rising threat from substitute payment systems



Market trend



• Introduction of IoT/NFC-based contactless payment wearable devices



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







