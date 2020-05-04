Global Container Monitoring Industry

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Container Monitoring market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 31.8%. Solution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 28.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$555.4 Million by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798244/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$40.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$59.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$41.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$217.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AppDynamics, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Datadog, Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

SignalFx, Inc.

Splunk, Inc.

Sysdig, Inc.

Wavefront









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798244/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Container Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sharper Enterprise Focus on Digital Transformation Initiatives

Spur Container Deployments, Driving Market Growth

Global Spending (In US$ Trillion) on Digital Transformation

Technologies for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024

Vital Role of Container Monitoring in Growing Application

Container Market

Global Application Containers Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises

Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Proliferation of Microservices Architecture to Influence Market

Prospects

Increasing Penetration of Microservices Architecture Leveraging

Lightweight Container Deployment to Benefit Market Growth:

Global Cloud Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Performance Benefits of Containers over Virtualization boost

Growth Prospects

An Overview of Comparison between Containers and VMs

Rise of DevOps Fuels Demand for Container Technology





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Container Monitoring Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Container Monitoring Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Solution (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Solution (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: On-Premises (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Container Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Container Monitoring Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: United States Container Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Container Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 14: United States Container Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Container Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Container Monitoring Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 17: Container Monitoring Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 18: Canadian Container Monitoring Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Container Monitoring: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Japanese Container Monitoring Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Container

Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 22: Japanese Container Monitoring Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 23: Chinese Container Monitoring Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Chinese Container Monitoring Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 25: Container Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 26: Container Monitoring Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Container Monitoring Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: European Container Monitoring Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: European Container Monitoring Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: European Container Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 30: European Container Monitoring Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Container Monitoring Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 32: Container Monitoring Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

FRANCE

Table 33: Container Monitoring Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 34: French Container Monitoring Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: French Container Monitoring Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 36: French Container Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Container Monitoring Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Container Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: German Container Monitoring Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 40: German Container Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 41: Italian Container Monitoring Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Italian Container Monitoring Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Container Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 44: Container Monitoring Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 45: United Kingdom Market for Container Monitoring:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: United Kingdom Container Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Container Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 48: United Kingdom Container Monitoring Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Container Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 50: Rest of Europe Container Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Rest of Europe Container Monitoring Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 52: Container Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 53: Container Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Container Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Container Monitoring Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Container Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 57: Rest of World Container Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Container Monitoring Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 59: Container Monitoring Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 60: Rest of World Container Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



APPDYNAMICS

BMC SOFTWARE

CA TECHNOLOGIES

DATADOG, INC.

DYNATRACE

SIGNALFX

SPLUNK

SYSDIG

WAVEFRONT

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798244/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

