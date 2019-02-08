Global Containerboard Market to 2026 - Alternative Packaging Solutions is Hampering Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to this report, the Global Containerboard Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing shipments through e-commerce, increasing demand processed and packaged foods and environmental concerns leading to the high demand for recycled packaging solutions are some of the factors driving the market growth. Availability of alternative packaging solutions is hampering the market growth.



Packaging is an essential part for an assembling industry where safe dealing with and shipment is a maker's need. Consequently layered boxes or holders are utilized to securely deal with and send the products. Containerboard is utilized to fabricate compartments and boxes. Containerboards are generally utilized on the grounds that they give a lightweight, solid, more sturdy and savvy answer for the traditional bundling materials.



The prospects for worldwide containerboard market lies in acquainting imaginative arrangements with the packaging business. Solid, light weight and practical containerboards are foreseen to be the real open door criteria for the creating worldwide containerboard market. Shaping key tie-ups with compartment box makers to deliver industry particular items to infiltrate in new application divisions is thought to be a noteworthy open door for the worldwide containerboard market.



By Speciality Paper, Gypsum facing paper will be the major revenue segment in the Containerboard market. Gypsum facing paper can be used as a surface material. The applications of gypsum facing paper are prominent in ceiling and wall construction. The use of gypsum facing paper can also be done at the construction field in the form of plaster. Gypsum facing paper act as an entity which is mainly accepted at the time of installation. The ability of gypsum to provide a comfortable and appealing ambiance as a construction material helps to increase the growth of exterior construction due to its easy availability and odour free properties.



By geography, North America is expected to hold highest market due to North America is a significant region for the containerboard market due to high demand from the logistics and transportation industry. The domestic and export price gap has reduced, which has allowed international trade to expand. Also, the need for containerboard in this region has risen as a result of improved shipments in the United States and Canada. Online sales through e-commerce have outperformed key markets in the area with concerns to revenue generation. With increasing environmental concerns in the North America region, the demand for recycled containerboard has helped the market to improve its performance further.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Containerboard Market, By Raw Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Prod

5.3 Recycled fiber

5.4 Combination of both

5.5 Virgin cellulose fiber



6 Global Containerboard Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Containerboard flutings

6.3 Kraftliners

6.4 Testliners



7 Global Containerboard Market, By Box Style

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Center special full overlap slotted container

7.3 Custom design

7.4 Design style container with cover

7.5 Full overlap Slotted container

7.6 Full telescope design style container

7.7 Half Slotted container

7.8 Regular Slotted container

7.9 Roll end tray

7.10 Roll end tray with locking ends

7.11 Snap bottom container with Tuck top



8 Global Containerboard Market, By Box Strength

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single Wall

8.2.1 B-Flute

8.2.2 C-Flute

8.2.3 E-Flute

8.3 Double Wall

8.3.1 E/B-flute

8.3.2 B/C-flute



9 Global Containerboard Market, By Packaging Grades

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Kraft Top Liner

9.3 Recycled Medium

9.4 Semi Chemical Medium

9.5 Unbleached Kraft Liner

9.6 White Top Kraft



10 Global Containerboard Market, By Speciality Papers

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Saturating Kraft

10.2.1 Countertops

10.2.2 Furniture

10.2.3 Partitions

10.3 Gypsum facing papers

10.3.1 Gypsum board



11 Global Containerboard Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Durable/non-durable goods

11.3 Electronics

11.4 Food and Beverage

11.5 Medical

11.6 Pharma

11.7 Textiles



12 Global Containerboard Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Metsa Board Oyj

14.2 BillerudKorsnas AB

14.3 DS Smith Plc

14.4 Georgia-Pacific LLC

14.5 Guangzhou KIKA Paper Industry Co Ltd

14.6 International Paper Company U.S.

14.7 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

14.8 Kraft Liner S.A.

14.9 Mondi Group Plc

14.1 Nine Dragons Paper

14.11 Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd

14.12 Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd

14.13 Oji Holdings

14.14 PAPELERA CARBO S.A.

14.15 Pulp & Paper Inc

14.16 Stora Enso Oyj

14.17 Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA

14.18 WestRock Company



