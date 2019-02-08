Global Containerboard Market to 2026 - Alternative Packaging Solutions is Hampering Market Growth
Feb 08, 2019, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Containerboard - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Containerboard Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
Increasing shipments through e-commerce, increasing demand processed and packaged foods and environmental concerns leading to the high demand for recycled packaging solutions are some of the factors driving the market growth. Availability of alternative packaging solutions is hampering the market growth.
Packaging is an essential part for an assembling industry where safe dealing with and shipment is a maker's need. Consequently layered boxes or holders are utilized to securely deal with and send the products. Containerboard is utilized to fabricate compartments and boxes. Containerboards are generally utilized on the grounds that they give a lightweight, solid, more sturdy and savvy answer for the traditional bundling materials.
The prospects for worldwide containerboard market lies in acquainting imaginative arrangements with the packaging business. Solid, light weight and practical containerboards are foreseen to be the real open door criteria for the creating worldwide containerboard market. Shaping key tie-ups with compartment box makers to deliver industry particular items to infiltrate in new application divisions is thought to be a noteworthy open door for the worldwide containerboard market.
By Speciality Paper, Gypsum facing paper will be the major revenue segment in the Containerboard market. Gypsum facing paper can be used as a surface material. The applications of gypsum facing paper are prominent in ceiling and wall construction. The use of gypsum facing paper can also be done at the construction field in the form of plaster. Gypsum facing paper act as an entity which is mainly accepted at the time of installation. The ability of gypsum to provide a comfortable and appealing ambiance as a construction material helps to increase the growth of exterior construction due to its easy availability and odour free properties.
By geography, North America is expected to hold highest market due to North America is a significant region for the containerboard market due to high demand from the logistics and transportation industry. The domestic and export price gap has reduced, which has allowed international trade to expand. Also, the need for containerboard in this region has risen as a result of improved shipments in the United States and Canada. Online sales through e-commerce have outperformed key markets in the area with concerns to revenue generation. With increasing environmental concerns in the North America region, the demand for recycled containerboard has helped the market to improve its performance further.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Containerboard Market, By Raw Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Prod
5.3 Recycled fiber
5.4 Combination of both
5.5 Virgin cellulose fiber
6 Global Containerboard Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Containerboard flutings
6.3 Kraftliners
6.4 Testliners
7 Global Containerboard Market, By Box Style
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Center special full overlap slotted container
7.3 Custom design
7.4 Design style container with cover
7.5 Full overlap Slotted container
7.6 Full telescope design style container
7.7 Half Slotted container
7.8 Regular Slotted container
7.9 Roll end tray
7.10 Roll end tray with locking ends
7.11 Snap bottom container with Tuck top
8 Global Containerboard Market, By Box Strength
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single Wall
8.2.1 B-Flute
8.2.2 C-Flute
8.2.3 E-Flute
8.3 Double Wall
8.3.1 E/B-flute
8.3.2 B/C-flute
9 Global Containerboard Market, By Packaging Grades
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Kraft Top Liner
9.3 Recycled Medium
9.4 Semi Chemical Medium
9.5 Unbleached Kraft Liner
9.6 White Top Kraft
10 Global Containerboard Market, By Speciality Papers
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Saturating Kraft
10.2.1 Countertops
10.2.2 Furniture
10.2.3 Partitions
10.3 Gypsum facing papers
10.3.1 Gypsum board
11 Global Containerboard Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Durable/non-durable goods
11.3 Electronics
11.4 Food and Beverage
11.5 Medical
11.6 Pharma
11.7 Textiles
12 Global Containerboard Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Metsa Board Oyj
14.2 BillerudKorsnas AB
14.3 DS Smith Plc
14.4 Georgia-Pacific LLC
14.5 Guangzhou KIKA Paper Industry Co Ltd
14.6 International Paper Company U.S.
14.7 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation
14.8 Kraft Liner S.A.
14.9 Mondi Group Plc
14.1 Nine Dragons Paper
14.11 Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd
14.12 Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd
14.13 Oji Holdings
14.14 PAPELERA CARBO S.A.
14.15 Pulp & Paper Inc
14.16 Stora Enso Oyj
14.17 Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA
14.18 WestRock Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cqxpr4/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article