Global Containers as a Service Industry
May 04, 2020, 13:10 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Containers as a Service market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 33.4%. Management & Orchestration, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 32.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Management & Orchestration will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 37.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$239.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$366.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Management & Orchestration will reach a market size of US$228.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 32.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Apcela
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Docker Inc.
- Google, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Joyent, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Rancher Labs, Inc.
- Red Hat, Inc.
- SUSE LINUX GmbH
- Vmware, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Containers as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sharper Focus on Digital Transformation Initiatives Spur
Container Deployments, Driving Market Growth
Global Spending (In US$ Trillion) on Digital Transformation
Technologies for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024
Proliferation of Microservices Architecture Influences Market
Prospects
Increasing Penetration of Microservices Architecture Leveraging
Lightweight Container Deployment to Benefit Market Growth:
Global Cloud Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Cost and Productivity Benefits Boost Adoption
Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises
Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Hybrid Cloud Deployments Leverage Agility and Workload
Portability Benefits of CaaS Solutions
Hybrid Cloud Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 &
2023
Rise of DevOps Fuels Demand for Container Technology
CaaS Solutions Modernize Application Delivery
Global Application Containers Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
Emergence of Container-Based Deployments for IoT Applications
Global IoT Installed Base (In Million Units) for the Years
2018, 2021 & 2024
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Containers as a Service Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Containers as a Service Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Management & Orchestration (Service Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Management & Orchestration (Service Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Security (Service Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Security (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Monitoring & Analytics (Service Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Monitoring & Analytics (Service Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Storage & Networking (Service Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Storage & Networking (Service Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment
(Service Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2018 to 2025
Table 12: Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment
(Service Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Training & Consulting (Service Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Training & Consulting (Service Type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Support & Maintenance (Service Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Support & Maintenance (Service Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Public (Deployment Model) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Public (Deployment Model) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Private (Deployment Model) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Private (Deployment Model) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Hybrid (Deployment Model) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Hybrid (Deployment Model) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Containers as a Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: United States Containers as a Service Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 24: United States Containers as a Service Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Containers as a Service Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment Model:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: United States Containers as a Service Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment Model: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian Containers as a Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Containers as a Service Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Canadian Containers as a Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment Model: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Containers as a Service Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Model for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Containers as a Service: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Containers as a Service Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Market for Containers as a Service: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment
Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Japanese Containers as a Service Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Model: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Containers as a Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Containers as a Service Market by Service
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Containers as a Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Deployment Model for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Containers as a Service Market by Deployment
Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Containers as a Service Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 39: European Containers as a Service Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Containers as a Service Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Containers as a Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Containers as a Service Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Containers as a Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment Model: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Containers as a Service Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment Model: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 45: Containers as a Service Market in France by Service
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: French Containers as a Service Market Share Analysis
by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Containers as a Service Market in France by
Deployment Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: French Containers as a Service Market Share Analysis
by Deployment Model: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 49: Containers as a Service Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: German Containers as a Service Market Share Breakdown
by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Containers as a Service Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment
Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: German Containers as a Service Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment Model: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 53: Italian Containers as a Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: Italian Containers as a Service Market by Service
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Italian Containers as a Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Deployment Model for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Italian Containers as a Service Market by Deployment
Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Containers as a Service:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Service Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: United Kingdom Containers as a Service Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: United Kingdom Market for Containers as a Service:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Deployment Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: United Kingdom Containers as a Service Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Model: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Containers as a Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type:
2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Containers as a Service Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of Europe Containers as a Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment Model:
2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe Containers as a Service Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment Model: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Containers as a Service Market in Asia-Pacific by
Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Containers as a Service Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Containers as a Service Market in Asia-Pacific by
Deployment Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Containers as a Service Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Model: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 69: Rest of World Containers as a Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 70: Containers as a Service Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 71: Rest of World Containers as a Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment Model:
2018 to 2025
Table 72: Containers as a Service Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Model for
2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON WEB SERVICES
APCELA
CISCO SYSTEMS
DOCKER
GOOGLE, INC.
IBM CORPORATION
JOYENT
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
RANCHER LABS
RED HAT
SUSE LINUX GMBH
VMWARE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
