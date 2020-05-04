Global Containers as a Service Industry

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Containers as a Service market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 33.4%. Management & Orchestration, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 32.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Management & Orchestration will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 37.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$239.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$366.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Management & Orchestration will reach a market size of US$228.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 32.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sharper Focus on Digital Transformation Initiatives Spur

Container Deployments, Driving Market Growth

Global Spending (In US$ Trillion) on Digital Transformation

Technologies for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024

Proliferation of Microservices Architecture Influences Market

Prospects

Increasing Penetration of Microservices Architecture Leveraging

Lightweight Container Deployment to Benefit Market Growth:

Global Cloud Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Cost and Productivity Benefits Boost Adoption

Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises

Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Hybrid Cloud Deployments Leverage Agility and Workload

Portability Benefits of CaaS Solutions

Hybrid Cloud Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 &

2023

Rise of DevOps Fuels Demand for Container Technology

CaaS Solutions Modernize Application Delivery

Global Application Containers Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Emergence of Container-Based Deployments for IoT Applications

Global IoT Installed Base (In Million Units) for the Years

2018, 2021 & 2024





