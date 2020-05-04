Global Content Analytics Industry

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Content Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.6%. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.8 Billion by the year 2025, On-Premise will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$218.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$296.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Premise will reach a market size of US$401.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Clarabridge, Inc.

IBM Corporation

NICE Systems Ltd.

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Verint Systems, Inc.









2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Exponential Rise in Volumes of Business Content and Demand for

Business Intelligence Drives Market Growth

Global Business Intelligence (BI) & Analytics Software Market

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Content Analytics: A Vital Tool for Gaining Actionable Insights

from Unstructured Data

Global Corporate Data Growth (In Exabytes) by Structured and

Unstructured Data for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2023

Text Analytics to Leverage Growth of Big Data and AI Software

Platforms for Expanding Use Cases

Global Text Analytics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018, 2020 & 2023

Emergence of Cloud Technologies Elevates Market Opportunities

for Text Analytics

Rising Significance of Content in Social Media Marketing

Strategies to Boost Growth Prospects

Digital Transformation in Government Agencies to Provide

Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Growing Importance of Video Content Analytics in Retail

Business Intelligence





