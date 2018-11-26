Global Content Delivery Network Market Report 2018: Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies 2015-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Content Delivery Network Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Content Delivery Network Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is growing demand for cloud Services and increasing mobile content delivery networks.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Services

3.1.2 Increasing Mobile Content Delivery Networks

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Content Delivery Network

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Content Delivery Network Market, By Service Provider

4.1 Cloud Service Providers

4.2 Telco Content Delivery Network

4.3 Traditional Content Delivery Network

4.4 Peer-to-Peer CDN

4.5 Distributed Database

4.6 Other Service Providers



5 Content Delivery Network Market, By Core Solution

5.1 Cloud Security

5.2 Web Performance Optimization

5.3 Media Delivery

5.4 Transparent Caching

5.5 Monitoring & Analytics

5.6 Digital Rights Management (DRM) & Transcoding



6 Content Delivery Network Market, By Type

6.1 Video Content Delivery Network

6.2 Standard/Non-Video Content Delivery Network



7 Content Delivery Network Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Large Enterprises

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Content Delivery Network Market, By Adjacent Service

8.1 Support and Maintenance

8.2 Network Optimization Services

8.3 Website and Application Programming Interface Management

8.4 Analytics and Performance Monitoring

8.5 Storage Services

8.6 Other Adjacent Services



9 Content Delivery Network Market, By End user

9.1 Healthcare

9.2 Government and Defense

9.3 Education

9.4 Retail and Ecommerce

9.5 Gaming

9.6 Media and Entertainment

9.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.8 Consumer electronics

9.9 Internet service providers(ISPs)

9.10 Other End users



10 Content Delivery Network Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 UK

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies



Google Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Rackspace Inc

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Ericsson

Verizon Communications

CDNetworks

Cloudflare

Imperva Incapsula

Chinacache

Internap Corporation

Global Telecom & Technology (GTT)

StackPath

CenturyLink

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Fastly, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8xbjj4/global_content?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

