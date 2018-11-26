Global Content Delivery Network Market Report 2018: Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies 2015-2027
The "Global Content Delivery Network Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Content Delivery Network Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is growing demand for cloud Services and increasing mobile content delivery networks.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Services
3.1.2 Increasing Mobile Content Delivery Networks
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Content Delivery Network
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Content Delivery Network Market, By Service Provider
4.1 Cloud Service Providers
4.2 Telco Content Delivery Network
4.3 Traditional Content Delivery Network
4.4 Peer-to-Peer CDN
4.5 Distributed Database
4.6 Other Service Providers
5 Content Delivery Network Market, By Core Solution
5.1 Cloud Security
5.2 Web Performance Optimization
5.3 Media Delivery
5.4 Transparent Caching
5.5 Monitoring & Analytics
5.6 Digital Rights Management (DRM) & Transcoding
6 Content Delivery Network Market, By Type
6.1 Video Content Delivery Network
6.2 Standard/Non-Video Content Delivery Network
7 Content Delivery Network Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Large Enterprises
7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8 Content Delivery Network Market, By Adjacent Service
8.1 Support and Maintenance
8.2 Network Optimization Services
8.3 Website and Application Programming Interface Management
8.4 Analytics and Performance Monitoring
8.5 Storage Services
8.6 Other Adjacent Services
9 Content Delivery Network Market, By End user
9.1 Healthcare
9.2 Government and Defense
9.3 Education
9.4 Retail and Ecommerce
9.5 Gaming
9.6 Media and Entertainment
9.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.8 Consumer electronics
9.9 Internet service providers(ISPs)
9.10 Other End users
10 Content Delivery Network Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 UK
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
- Google Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Rackspace Inc
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Ericsson
- Verizon Communications
- CDNetworks
- Cloudflare
- Imperva Incapsula
- Chinacache
- Internap Corporation
- Global Telecom & Technology (GTT)
- StackPath
- CenturyLink
- Limelight Networks, Inc.
- Fastly, Inc
