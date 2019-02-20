Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market 2019-2023: Organizations' Need to Deploy Proactive CDR Solution to Prevent Themselves From Cyber-Attacks

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market by Component (Solution and Services), Application Area (Email, Web, FTP, and Removable Devices), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) market size is expected to grow from USD 158 million in 2018 to USD 298 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The factors expected to drive the CDR market are the growing number of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), ransomware, and zero-day attacks; and the increasing number of malware and file-based attacks. However, the lack of awareness about advanced cyber-attacks is still a concern for organizations. Furthermore, organizations' inability to afford the robust CDR solution is expected to restrain the market growth.



The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The CDR market by service includes consulting, integration, training and education, and support and maintenance. These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The CDR solution is being deployed by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises to secure their organizations from the increasing cyber threats.



Increasing strict regulatory compliances and adoption of a proactive security approach by SMEs to drive the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period



The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the CDR solution by SMEs to proactively protect their IT infrastructure from advanced malware. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally. The robust and comprehensive CDR solution is not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations. Weak cybersecurity and low budget make the SMEs more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts. However, the large enterprise segment is estimated to hold a higher market share in 2018.



APAC to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the CDR solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC CDR market is gaining traction, as it provides proactive security measures for securing the IT systems from malware. SMEs as well as large enterprises in the APAC region have become more aware of CDR services and started adopting them to combat cyber threats. Furthermore, North America is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market

4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2018

4.3 Market Top 3 Verticals

4.4 Market By Component, 2018-2023

4.5 Market By Deployment Mode, 2018

4.6 Market By Organization Size, 2018

4.7 Market Top 3 Verticals, 2018

4.8 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Apts, Ransomware, and Zero-Day Attacks

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Malware and File-Based Attacks

5.2.1.3 Growing Stringent Regulations and Compliances

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Budgetary Constraints in Deploying CDR Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Integrating Existing Solutions With Other Gateways

5.2.3.2 Organizations' Need to Deploy Proactive CDR Solution to Prevent Themselves From Cyber-Attacks

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 The Data Sanitization Process Alters File Formats

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness of Advanced Cyber-Attacks

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act/Hitech Compliance

5.3.4 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Insurance Vertical

5.4.2 Energy and Utilities Vertical

5.4.3 Healthcare Vertical

5.4.4 Public Government Services Vertical

5.4.5 IT and Telecommunications Vertical



6 Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Increasing Malware and Zero-Day Attacks to Drive Adoption of Content Disarm and Reconstruction Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1 Increasing Attacks on Critical Organizational Data to Fuel Demand for Consulting Services in CDR Market

6.3.2 Integration

6.3.2.1 The Robustness of Integrated CDR Solution is Increasing the Demand for Integration Services in the CDR Market

6.3.3 Training and Education

6.3.3.1 Need to Train Security Professionals to Fuel Demand for Training and Education Services

6.3.4 Support and Maintenance

6.3.4.1 Adoption of CDR Solution Across the Globe to Increase Demand for Support and Maintenance Services



7 Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market By Application Area

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Email

7.3 Web

7.4 File Transfer Protocol

7.5 Removable Devices



8 Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 On-Premises Content Disarm and Reconstruction Software to Enable Organizations to Control Platforms, Applications, Systems, and Data Transfers

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Cloud Deployment Model to Fuel Demand for Content Disarm and Reconstruction Software



9 Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Growing Attack Surface in Network Infrastructure to Spur Demand for Content Disarm and Reconstruction Software

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Increasing Number of Malware Attacks to Fuel Adoption of Content Disarm and Reconstruction Software



10 Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Government and Defense

10.2.1 Rise in Ransomware, Email-Borne Malware, and Phishing Attacks on Government Organizations to Increase Adoption of Content Disarm and Reconstruction Software in the Vertical

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3.1 Rise in Online Banking and Retail Banking to Encourage Organizations to Deploy Content Disarm and Reconstruction Software

10.4 IT and Telecom

10.4.1 Rise in File Sharing Applications and Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Networking to Increase Adoption of CDR Solution in IT and Telecom Sector

10.5 Energy and Utilities

10.5.1 Data Breaches in Billing and Loading, and Tax and Supply Section to Fuel Demand for Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions in Energy and Utilities Vertical

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Organizations' Need to Protect Sensitive Data to Drive Deployment of CDR Solution in Manufacturing Vertical

10.7 Healthcare

10.7.1 Data Breaches and Threats Over Sensitive Information to Contribute to Growth of Content Disarm and Reconstruction Software in Healthcare Vertical

10.8 Others



11 Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Symantec

13.3 Check Point Software Technologies

13.4 Fortinet

13.5 Deep Secure

13.6 Opswat

13.7 Votiro

13.8 Resec Technologies

13.9 ODI

13.10 Glasswall Solutions

13.11 Sasa Software

13.12 Peraton

13.13 Jiransecurity

13.14 Yazamtech

13.15 Solebit (A Mimecast Company)

13.16 Cybace Solutions

13.17 Softcamp



