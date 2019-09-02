Global Content Intelligence Markets, 2019-2024 - Amplifying and Enhancing Customer Experience With Personalized Content
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Content Intelligence Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The global content intelligence market size to grow from USD 485 million in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 32.2% during 2019-2024.
The major growth drivers for the market include the need for market intelligence and demand for audience interest analysis. However, the vast volume of content acts as restraint by restricting marketers to deliver the right content to the right audience effectively.
Content marketing is one of the most widely used and preferred marketing strategies for enterprises due to the impact it provides on business. A large amount of content is generated on the Internet every day, and therefore, marketers need to be smarter about their content strategy to effectively market content and have Return on Investment (RoI). Content intelligence can address all these hurdles to a significant scale with its varied capabilities and features that make content marketing effective.
Content intelligence is a blend of various advanced technologies, such as AI, ML, NLP, big data, and others, which provide highly enriched and qualitative data on the target audience. More importantly, it enables enterprises to understand how the audience interacts with content, how a better content can be created to increase the engagement with brands, and which content needs to be modified.
Content intelligence offers predictive insights to discover hidden opportunities and competitive threats; creates content that showcases single voice, tone, and style; provides user-specific content experiences, and eradicates biased decision-making processes. These benefits are expected to make content intelligence more popular among marketers in the coming years. Significant opportunities in the SMEs segment and high growth in the consumer goods and retail industry verticals are expected to drive the content intelligence market growth over the next 5 years. Lack of skills of marketers to analyze data from multiple sources could, however, restrain the market growth.
The research report also studies the strategic alliances and acquisitions by global and local players in the content intelligence market. These players have majorly adopted growth strategies such as new product launch and product enhancement to enhance their business in the content intelligence market and cater to the needs of diverse end-users across regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Content Intelligence Market
4.2 Market By Component, 2019 and 2024
4.3 Market By Deployment Type, 2019 and 2024
4.4 Market By Vertical, 2019 and 2024
4.5 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Need to Align Content Strategy With Business Goals
5.2.1.2 Maximized Returns By Implementing Content Strategies to Reach Targeted Audience
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Huge Volume of Content Restricting Marketers to Effectively Deliver Right Content to Right Audience
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Amplifying and Enhancing Customer Experience With Personalized Content
5.2.3.2 Proliferation of New Technologies Such as Ai, Ml, and Big Data Providing Stage for More Advanced Capabilities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Resources and Time Constraint Challenge Marketers to Produce Quality Contents Consistently
6 Content Intelligence Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 The Rising Demand of Content Intelligence Among Enterprises to Enhance the Content Strategies is Expected to Drive the Growth in the Market
6.3 Services
6.3.1 The Demand for Services is Expected to Increase as These Services Magnify the Roi on Content Marketing Investment
7 Content Intelligence Market By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 the Cloud Based Deployments of Content Intelligence Solutions are Expected to Surge Due to Seamless Integration Between Content Consumption Platforms and Content Intelligence Platforms
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 The Demand for On-Premises Based Deployment are Expected to be Less as Enterprises are Preferring Online Medium to Market Content
7.4 Hybrid
7.4.1 Hybrid Deployment Allows the Flexibility of Both Cloud and On-Premises Which Will Drive the Growth of the Market
8 Content Intelligence Market By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.2.1 The Adoption of Content Intelligence Among SMES is More as Many Enterprises are Keen on Utilizing the Benefits of Content Intelligence and Stay Ahead in Competition.
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 The Ability to Adopt as Well as Leverage the Benefits of Advanced Technologies Will Drive the Growth Among Large Enterprises
9 Content Intelligence Market By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
9.2.1 The Changing Dynamics of an App-Based Ecosystem is Enabling the Banking Sector to Leverage Ai and Adopt It With the Business Necessities
9.3 Government and Public Sector
9.3.1 Government Entities are Deploying Content Intelligence to Share the Content That Informs and Educates Consumers
9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.4.1 Content Intelligence is an Effective Marketing Tool, Which Aids Various Hospitals and Health Providers in Increasing Patient Engagement and Trust Building
9.5 IT and Telecommunications
9.5.1 Enterprises Among These Verticals are Leveraging the Benefits of Content Intelligence to Retain Customers and Build Trust Among Its Users
9.6 Manufacturing
9.6.1 The Enterprises in Manufacturing Sector are Implementing Content Intelligence to Become More Customer-Centric and Spread Its Reach By Offering Personalized Content
9.7 Media and Entertainment
9.7.1 Need for Managing the Content in This Industry Vertical Among Publishers, Broadcasters, and Media Portal Providers to Offer Online Audience With the Contextual Experiences Will Drive the Market
9.8 Retail and Consumer Goods
9.8.1 The Content Intelligence Plays an Unprecedented Role in the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Vertical By Improving Customer Engagement Through Ecommerce Platform
9.9 Travel and Hospitality
9.9.1 Companies Operating in This Industry Vertical are Making Efficient use of the Digital Content to Facilitate Content Marketers Determine New Prospects Better Customer Engagement
9.1 Others
9.10.1 The Adoption of Content Intelligence Will Increase as Enterprises Will Leverage the Benefits of Content Intelligence
10 Content Intelligence Market By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Presence of Large Vendors Will Drive the Market Growth in Country
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Growing Awareness About the Significance of Content Strategy Will Drive the Market
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.1.1 Increase in Digital Transformation to Drive the Adoption Among Organizations in the UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 New Government Regulations and Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Fuel the Growth of the Market in Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Increasing Need for Providing Delightful Customer Experience to Boost the Adoption
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Australia
10.4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Increase the Growth Opportunities
10.4.2 Singapore
10.4.2.1 Technological Advancements of the Enterprises in the Country to Assist in Growth of Content Intelligence
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.3.1 Increasing use of Connected Technology to Increase the Demand for Solutions in Japan
10.4.4 Rest of APAC
10.5 Rest of the World
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.1.1 Increasing Need for Automation to Drive the Growth of Content Intelligence in the Country
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Increasing Focus on Digital Transformation to Boost the Growth
10.5.3 South Africa
10.5.3.1 Need for Enhancing Customer Experience to Boost the Demand for Solutions
10.5.4 Other Countries
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Scenario
11.1.1 New Product Launches
11.1.2 Business Expansions
11.1.3 Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Adobe
12.2 M-Files
12.3 OpenText
12.4 Curata
12.5 Scoop.it
12.6 Socialbakers
12.7 Atomic Reach
12.8 OneSpot
12.9 Vennli
12.10 Idio
12.11 Abbyy
12.12 Content Insights
12.13 Knotch
12.14 Smartlogic
12.15 Conductor
12.16 Concured
