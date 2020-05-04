Global Content Recommendation Engine Industry

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Content Recommendation Engine market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.7%. Solution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 32.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798249/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$278.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$423.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$462 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Certona Corp.

Curata, Inc.

Cxense ASA

Dynamic Yield, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kibo Commerce

Newzmate, Inc.

Outbrain Inc.

Recombee

Revcontent UK Ltd.

Taboola

ThinkAnalytics Ltd.

Uberflip









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798249/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Content Recommendation Engine Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Content Recommendation Engine Market Analysis

Content Recommendation Engine Market Opportunities

Recommendation Engines ROI

Content Recommendation Engines Growth

Contact Center Analytics - Market Leaders





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Content Recommendation Engine - Market Trends and Drivers

Use of AI for Better Recommendation Engine

Implementing Recommender Systems at Large Scale - Challenges

Challenges in Music Recommender Systems

Recommendation Engines

Working of a Recommendation Engine

Data Collection, Storage and Analysis

Filtering Data

Principles of Recommendation Engine

The Right Content Recommendation Engine

Recommendation Engine Explosion

Content-Based Filtering - Recommendation Engines Approach

Recommendation for Mobile News Readers

Empyrean Benefit SolutionsAnnounced Launch of Empyrean PilotSM

iHeart Launches Podcast Recommendation Engine

IBM Watson Media & IRIS.TV Announce Launch of AI-Powered Video

Recommendations





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Content Recommendation Engine Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Content Recommendation Engine Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Content Recommendation Engine Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Solution (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Solution (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Solution (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Service (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Service (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Service (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: E-Commerce (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: E-Commerce (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: E-Commerce (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Media, Entertainment & Gaming (Vertical) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Media, Entertainment & Gaming (Vertical) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Media, Entertainment & Gaming (Vertical) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Verticals (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other Verticals (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Content Recommendation Engine Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Content Recommendation Engine Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Content Recommendation Engine Market in the United

States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 24: United States Content Recommendation Engine Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Content Recommendation Engine Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Content Recommendation Engine Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 27: Content Recommendation Engine Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Content Recommendation Engine Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Canadian Content Recommendation Engine Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 30: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Content Recommendation Engine Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 32: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Content Recommendation Engine Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Content Recommendation Engine:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Content Recommendation Engine Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Content

Recommendation Engine in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Content Recommendation Engine Market in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 39: Content Recommendation Engine Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Content Recommendation Engine Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Content Recommendation Engine Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Content Recommendation Engine Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Content Recommendation Engine in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Content Recommendation Engine Market Review in China

in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Content Recommendation Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Content Recommendation Engine Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Content Recommendation Engine Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Content Recommendation Engine Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Content Recommendation Engine Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 50: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Content Recommendation Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Content Recommendation Engine Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 53: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Content Recommendation Engine Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Content Recommendation Engine Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Content Recommendation Engine Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Content Recommendation Engine Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Content Recommendation Engine Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Content Recommendation Engine Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Content Recommendation Engine Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Content Recommendation Engine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Content Recommendation Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Content Recommendation Engine Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 66: Content Recommendation Engine Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Content Recommendation Engine Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Content Recommendation Engine Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Content Recommendation Engine Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Content Recommendation Engine in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Content Recommendation Engine Market Review in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Content Recommendation Engine Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Content Recommendation

Engine: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Content Recommendation Engine Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Content Recommendation Engine Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Content Recommendation Engine in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Content Recommendation Engine Market

in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 78: Content Recommendation Engine Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Content Recommendation Engine Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 80: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Content Recommendation Engine Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Content Recommendation Engine

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 83: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Content Recommendation Engine Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Asia-Pacific

by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Content Recommendation Engine Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Content Recommendation Engine Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Content Recommendation Engine Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Content Recommendation Engine Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Content Recommendation Engine Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,

2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Content Recommendation Engine Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 92: Rest of World Content Recommendation Engine Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Content Recommendation Engine Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 95: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World Content Recommendation Engine Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AMAZON WEB SERVICES

CERTONA

CURATA

CXENSE ASA

DYNAMIC YIELD

IBM CORPORATION

KIBO COMMERCE

NEWZMATE, INC.

OUTBRAIN INC.

RECOMBEE S.R.O.

REVCONTENT UK LTD.

TABOOLA

THINKANALYTICS LTD.

UBERFLIP

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798249/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

