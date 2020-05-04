Global Content Recommendation Engine Industry
May 04, 2020, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Content Recommendation Engine market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.7%. Solution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 32.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798249/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$278.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$423.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$462 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Certona Corp.
- Curata, Inc.
- Cxense ASA
- Dynamic Yield, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Kibo Commerce
- Newzmate, Inc.
- Outbrain Inc.
- Recombee
- Revcontent UK Ltd.
- Taboola
- ThinkAnalytics Ltd.
- Uberflip
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798249/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Content Recommendation Engine Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Content Recommendation Engine Market Analysis
Content Recommendation Engine Market Opportunities
Recommendation Engines ROI
Content Recommendation Engines Growth
Contact Center Analytics - Market Leaders
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Content Recommendation Engine - Market Trends and Drivers
Use of AI for Better Recommendation Engine
Implementing Recommender Systems at Large Scale - Challenges
Challenges in Music Recommender Systems
Recommendation Engines
Working of a Recommendation Engine
Data Collection, Storage and Analysis
Filtering Data
Principles of Recommendation Engine
The Right Content Recommendation Engine
Recommendation Engine Explosion
Content-Based Filtering - Recommendation Engines Approach
Recommendation for Mobile News Readers
Empyrean Benefit SolutionsAnnounced Launch of Empyrean PilotSM
iHeart Launches Podcast Recommendation Engine
IBM Watson Media & IRIS.TV Announce Launch of AI-Powered Video
Recommendations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Content Recommendation Engine Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Content Recommendation Engine Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Content Recommendation Engine Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Solution (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Solution (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Solution (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Service (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Service (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Service (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: E-Commerce (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: E-Commerce (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: E-Commerce (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Media, Entertainment & Gaming (Vertical) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Media, Entertainment & Gaming (Vertical) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Media, Entertainment & Gaming (Vertical) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Verticals (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Verticals (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Content Recommendation Engine Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Content Recommendation Engine Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Content Recommendation Engine Market in the United
States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Content Recommendation Engine Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Content Recommendation Engine Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Content Recommendation Engine Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 27: Content Recommendation Engine Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Content Recommendation Engine Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Canadian Content Recommendation Engine Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 30: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Content Recommendation Engine Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Content Recommendation Engine Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Content Recommendation Engine:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Content Recommendation Engine Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Content
Recommendation Engine in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Content Recommendation Engine Market in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 39: Content Recommendation Engine Market Share Shift in
Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Content Recommendation Engine Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Content Recommendation Engine Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Content Recommendation Engine Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Content Recommendation Engine in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Content Recommendation Engine Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Content Recommendation Engine Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Content Recommendation Engine Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Content Recommendation Engine Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Content Recommendation Engine Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Content Recommendation Engine Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 50: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Content Recommendation Engine Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Content Recommendation Engine Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 53: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Content Recommendation Engine Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Content Recommendation Engine Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Content Recommendation Engine Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Content Recommendation Engine Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Content Recommendation Engine Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Content Recommendation Engine Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Content Recommendation Engine Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Content Recommendation Engine Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Content Recommendation Engine Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Content Recommendation Engine Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 66: Content Recommendation Engine Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Content Recommendation Engine Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Content Recommendation Engine Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Content Recommendation Engine Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Content Recommendation Engine in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Content Recommendation Engine Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Content Recommendation Engine Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Content Recommendation
Engine: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Content Recommendation Engine Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Content Recommendation Engine Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Content Recommendation Engine in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Content Recommendation Engine Market
in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 78: Content Recommendation Engine Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Content Recommendation Engine Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 80: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Content Recommendation Engine Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Content Recommendation Engine
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 83: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Content Recommendation Engine Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Asia-Pacific
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Content Recommendation Engine Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Content Recommendation Engine Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Content Recommendation Engine Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Content Recommendation Engine Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Content Recommendation Engine Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Content Recommendation Engine Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 92: Rest of World Content Recommendation Engine Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Content Recommendation Engine Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 95: Content Recommendation Engine Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of World Content Recommendation Engine Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON WEB SERVICES
CERTONA
CURATA
CXENSE ASA
DYNAMIC YIELD
IBM CORPORATION
KIBO COMMERCE
NEWZMATE, INC.
OUTBRAIN INC.
RECOMBEE S.R.O.
REVCONTENT UK LTD.
TABOOLA
THINKANALYTICS LTD.
UBERFLIP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798249/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article