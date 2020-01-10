Global Content (Static & Dynamic) Delivery Network Industry Analysis, 2019 to 2025 - Market Projecting a CAGR of 23.1%

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Content Delivery Network Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global content delivery network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.



The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for rich video content coupled with a rise in the number of online users. In addition, increasing trend of digitization in organizations across a number of end-user verticals such as media and entertainment, healthcare, and BFSI further give a boost to the growth of the market.



The content delivery network increases the speed of delivery by routing the content request to the nearest server which in turn also improves the quality of content to be delivered, hence, are widely adopted by various end-user industries. Content delivery network reduces the network latency by storing the cached information at multiple servers and locations, and hence, enhances the overall web performance.



The global content delivery network market is segmented on the basis the content type and verticals. On the basis of the content type, the market is further segmented into static content and dynamic content. Among these, dynamic content delivery network is expected to exhibit a considerable rate during the forecast period.



Further, on the basis of verticals, the market is segmented into e-Commerce, BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare and others. Media and Entertainment are expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Various media organizations are shifting towards digital distribution model. This shift creates a great opportunity for content delivery network vendors. The market players are increasingly focusing on the techniques to optimize web performance, to meet the increasing requirements of mobile and dynamic content.



Moreover, the scope of the report covers the analysis of four major regions; North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a significant share in the market due to presence of major players such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Cop., Akamai Technologies Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., and Cloudflare Inc. in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period.



Report Coverage



Comprehensive research methodology of the global content delivery network market.

Includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global content delivery network market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global content delivery network market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Akamai Technologies Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Amazon Web Services Inc.

3.3.3. Google LLC

3.3.4. Microsoft Corp.

3.3.5. Limelight Networks Inc.



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Digital Forensic Market by Content Type

5.1.1. Static Content

5.1.2. Dynamic Content

5.2. Global Digital Forensic Market by Verticals

5.2.1. E-Commerce

5.2.2. BFSI

5.2.3. Media and Entertainment

5.2.4. Healthcare

5.2.5. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

7.2. ALE International SAS

7.3. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

7.4. AT&T Inc.

7.5. CacheNetworks, LLC

7.6. CenturyLink, Inc.

7.7. CDNetworks Inc.

7.8. Cloudflare Inc.

7.9. Cogeco Communications Inc.

7.10. Deutsche Telekom AG

7.11. Ericsson Corp.

7.12. Google LLC

7.13. Internap Corp.

7.14. Limelight Networks Inc.

7.15. Microsoft Corp.

7.16. Quantil

7.17. Rackspace Inc.

7.18. StackPath LLC

7.19. Swarmify Inc.

7.20. Verizon Communications Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozru9w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

