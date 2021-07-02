Global Continuous Bioprocessing Markets, 2021-2028: Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicines / Recent Product Launches and Advances in the Continuous Bioprocessing Space

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Centrifuges, Consumables), Application (Commercial {Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies}, R&D), End User (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, CROs), and Geography - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuous bioprocessing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $348.9 million by 2027.



Some of the major factors driving this market's growth include the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, technological developments in continuous bioprocessing, product launches in the area of continuous bioprocessing, and global initiatives supporting the adoption of biopharmaceuticals.

The growing shift towards the bioprocess 4.0 industry, growing opportunities in developing countries, and rising preference for personalized medicine are expected to create significant market growth opportunities.



Based on product, the filtration systems and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The growing demand for higher standards of filter operations in biopharma manufacturing is one of the major drivers for the growth of this segment. Filter manufacturers are developing filtration technologies for continuous bioprocessing to achieve both separation and purification through a combination of physical removal capabilities of filtration and size exclusion.



Based on application, the research and development segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising focus of R&D to develop vaccines and suitable therapies for COVID-19 and growing relevance of mAb manufacturing for the treatment of various diseases are driving the market growth. The R&D in cell and gene therapy is also accelerated, with over 900 candidates in clinical studies. Facility expansions of CROs or CDMOs to advance research in these areas are expected to boost market growth.



Based on end user, the CDMOs and CROs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising investments in CDMOs and CROs and the gradual shifting of CDMOs from batch to continuous manufacturing are driving the market growth.



An in-depth analysis of the continuous bioprocessing market's geographical scenario provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the global continuous bioprocessing market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The factors such as an established healthcare system in North America, greater adoption of advanced technologies, growth in pharmaceutical research & development, and strong presence of key players are contributing to the largest share of this region.

Market Insights

Drivers

The Gradual Adoption of Continuous Manufacturing

Recent Product Launches and Advances in the Continuous Bioprocessing Space

Global Initiatives Supporting the Adoption of Biopharmaceuticals

Restraint

The Limitations of Continuous Bioprocessing

Opportunities

The Shift Towards Bioprocessing 4.0

Untapped Markets in Developing Countries

The Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicines

Challenges

Manufacturers' Reluctance to Shift from Batch Manufacturing to Continuous Manufacturing

Market Trends

Growth in the Use of Single-Use Technologies in Bioprocessing

Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview, and Strategic Developments)

3M (U.S.)

(U.S.) Cytiva (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Sartorius AG ( Germany )

) Repligen Corporation (U.S.)

Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) Applikon Biotechnology ( Netherlands )

) Pall Corporation (U.S.)

Bionet ( Spain ).

Scope of the Report:



Global Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Product

Filtration Systems and Consumables

Chromatography Systems and Consumables

Bioreactors

Sterilizers

Centrifuges

Incubators and Shakers

Mixing systems

Cell Culture Media, Buffers, and Reagents

Other instruments and consumables

Global Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Application

Commercial

Vaccines

mAb production

Recombinant Protein Production

Cell and Gene Therapy Production

R&D

Global Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations and Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdhy39

