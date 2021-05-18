Global Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) Market 2020-2025: Market was Valued $4.24 Million in 2019 with North America Leading the Regional Market Share

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) Market- Analysis By Component, By End User, By Demographics, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Implications, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Continuous Glucose Monitor Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 17.24% during 2020 - 2025.

The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market was valued at USD 4245.67 million in the year 2019 with North America leading the regional market share.



The Continuous Glucose Monitoring market is expected to grow on the back of the increased incidence of diabetes among children and geriatric population. The Continuous Glucose Monitoring market will grow exponentially as soon as people use Continuous Glucose Monitoring in their everyday routine. A considerable increase in the ease of monitoring sugar level through Continuous Glucose Monitoring will leave a positive impact on their demand and the health of consumers.



Under the Component segments sensors used in Continuous Glucose Monitoring is witnessing rising demand from around the globe occupying 48.61% market share in 2019, followed by Transmitter & Receiver with a market share of 28.34%.



Under the End-user segment, Homecare are expected to have the largest market share with growing incidences of hypo and hyperglycemia and the ease of conducting test through CGM . Whereas under Demographics segment Adults are expected to have the largest market share, mainly based on prevalence of diabetes among young and older population.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Continuous Glucose Monitor Market By Value.

The report analyses Continuous Glucose Monitor Market By Component (Transmitter & Receiver, Sensors, Integrated Insulin Pumps)

The report analyses Continuous Glucose Monitor Market By End User (Hospitals and Homecare)

The report assesses the Continuous Glucose Monitor Market By Demographics (Pediatric, Adult).

The Global Continuous Glucose Monitor Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada Germany, France , Italy , United Kingdom , China , Japan , India , South Korea )

, , ) and By Country ( , Canada Germany, , , , , , , ) The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key Development and companies presence in Continuous Glucose Monitor with features of their products. Market share of leading Continuous Glucose Monitor manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, component and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Key Developments in Continuous Glucose Monitor. The companies analysed in the report include Medtronic, Dexcom, Abbott Laboratories, Integrity Applications, Senseonics, Glysens ICGM, Aga Matrix, Insulet Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

The report presents the analysis of Continuous Glucose Monitor Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

