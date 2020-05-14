Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market: Global Market Trend Data from 2018, 2019 and CAGR Projections to 2024

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring: The Current State of the Art" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this study includes what a CGM is, how it works and how a PWD wears the device. This study includes advances in the technology - both those advances being seen in the market today and advances for which CE mark or FDA approval is pending. There is a section covering the pancreas and diabetes, including the continued growth in the number of diabetics and prediabetics in the U.S. and elsewhere. It covers selected clinical trials pertaining to the evolution and proliferation of CGMs. The scope of this report includes novel CGMs and components in development. These may or may not ever see a market launch but should nonetheless be of interest to industry managers.



Also covered here are selected regulatory and reimbursement affairs. Regulatory guidelines need to keep abreast of the technological developments so that safe, effective devices may enter the market. Without sufficient, carefully crafted reimbursement or payer coverage, the devices will never get off the ground. Both favorable regulatory and reimbursement guidelines are needed if manufacturers are to continue to develop and commercialize the best equipment for managing diabetes.



Selected companies are profiled in this report. These include not only the market leaders - Dexcom, Medtronic, Abbott, Tandem, and Insulet - but also smaller companies working on promising technology.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the current state of the art for CGM for diabetes

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Encompassing details of CGM functionalities like how they work, who can use one, and when a CGM could help to better manage the disease

Examination of the critical issues within the CGM market, including technological developments, geographic trends, market dynamics, adoption trends, and clinical trials

Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and future of the CGM device industry

Market share analysis of the leading players of the industry and their comprehensive company profiles

The study's goals include:

Presenting the current products in the U.S., EU and elsewhere.

Looking at the technologyboth on the market and in development.

Tracing improvements that companies are engineering and where these improvements may lead within the market.

Examining how close the industry is to a device-based artificial pancreas (AP).

Exploring selected clinical trials, the conclusions are drawn from the research, and how the clinical trials affect the further development of CGM.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Definitions

Chapter 4 Increasing Patient Choice and Device Interoperability

Advances in the Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery System

Barriers to a Fully Automated Closed-Loop System

Tandem's Control-IQ Technology

Tidepool Loop and Interoperable Insulin Pumps

Medtronic's Next-Gen Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop System

Medtronic's European Envision Pro CGM

Biolinq's New CGM Sensor

Insulet's Omnipod

Dexcom CGM

Senseonics and Its Eversense Implantable CGM

Lilly: Connected Pens, Dexcom and Hybrid Closed-Loop System

WaveForm Cascade CGM

Timeline of Recent Device and Software Approvals

Chapter 5 Novel CGMs and Components in Development

Smartwatches and Wristbands

Traditional Wearable Sensors

Implantable CGM Sensors

Integrated Medical Sensors Inc.

Patch/Microneedle Sensors

Other Potential Noninvasive CGMs

Chapter 6 Technological Promises or Hype?

MIT and Noninvasive Blood Glucose Monitoring

and Noninvasive Blood Glucose Monitoring How Raman Spectroscopy Works

The Future of Raman Spectroscopy for Measuring Blood Glucose

Optogenetics: Ready to Revolutionize Diabetes Treatment?

NASA, Mars and Diabetes

Cam Med's Bandage-Like, Flexible 'Patch' Insulin Pump

Chapter 7 Selected Regulatory and Reimbursement Affairs

The iCGM Trend

iCGM Development 'Helped' Along by Hackers

iCGM: The Most Important Trend in CGMs

FDA Approves New Interoperable Insulin Dosing 'Controller'

FDA's 'Breakthrough Device Designation' for Diabetes Management Devices

Medicare Supports CGM Smartphone App Use for Diabetes

CGM for T2Ds

CGMs Have Come Far Since 1999

Data Show Improved Glycemic Control in T2Ds

CGMs Advanced to the Point of Cost Savings, Even for T2Ds

CGM Usage for T2Ds in the European Union

Dexcom Granted CE mark for CGM Use by Pregnant Women

Chapter 8 Selected Clinical Trials

The International Diabetes Closed Loop Trial: Clinical Acceptance of the Artificial Pancreas

The VRIF Trial: Hypoglycemia Reduction with Automated-Insulin Delivery System

The International Diabetes Closed Loop (iDCL) Trial: Clinical Acceptance of the Artificial Pancreas in Pediatrics: A Study of t:Slim X2 With Control-IQ Technology

Project Nightlight: Efficacy and System Acceptance of Dinner/Night vs. 24 hr Closed Loop Control

PROMISE Study: An Evaluation of an Implantable Continuous Glucose Sensor up to 180 Days

Evaluation of Two Different Glucose Monitoring Treatments and Their Impact on Time in Target, Sleep and Quality of Life in Children with Type 1 Diabetes and Primary Caregivers: The QUEST Study

Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Management In Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) (COMMITTED)

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Alertgy

Beta Bionics

Beta-O2 Technologies

Bigfoot Biomedical

Biolinq

Cam Med Inc.

Dexcom

Diabeloop Sa

Eli Lilly & Co.

Eoflow Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Lifescan

Medtronic Diabetes

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Pacific Diabetes Technologies

Prediktor Medical

Roche Diabetes Care

Senseonics

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Tidepool

Waveform Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/paf2uc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

