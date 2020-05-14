Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market: Global Market Trend Data from 2018, 2019 and CAGR Projections to 2024
May 14, 2020, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring: The Current State of the Art" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this study includes what a CGM is, how it works and how a PWD wears the device. This study includes advances in the technology - both those advances being seen in the market today and advances for which CE mark or FDA approval is pending. There is a section covering the pancreas and diabetes, including the continued growth in the number of diabetics and prediabetics in the U.S. and elsewhere. It covers selected clinical trials pertaining to the evolution and proliferation of CGMs. The scope of this report includes novel CGMs and components in development. These may or may not ever see a market launch but should nonetheless be of interest to industry managers.
Also covered here are selected regulatory and reimbursement affairs. Regulatory guidelines need to keep abreast of the technological developments so that safe, effective devices may enter the market. Without sufficient, carefully crafted reimbursement or payer coverage, the devices will never get off the ground. Both favorable regulatory and reimbursement guidelines are needed if manufacturers are to continue to develop and commercialize the best equipment for managing diabetes.
Selected companies are profiled in this report. These include not only the market leaders - Dexcom, Medtronic, Abbott, Tandem, and Insulet - but also smaller companies working on promising technology.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the current state of the art for CGM for diabetes
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024
- Encompassing details of CGM functionalities like how they work, who can use one, and when a CGM could help to better manage the disease
- Examination of the critical issues within the CGM market, including technological developments, geographic trends, market dynamics, adoption trends, and clinical trials
- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and future of the CGM device industry
- Market share analysis of the leading players of the industry and their comprehensive company profiles
The study's goals include:
- Presenting the current products in the U.S., EU and elsewhere.
- Looking at the technologyboth on the market and in development.
- Tracing improvements that companies are engineering and where these improvements may lead within the market.
- Examining how close the industry is to a device-based artificial pancreas (AP).
- Exploring selected clinical trials, the conclusions are drawn from the research, and how the clinical trials affect the further development of CGM.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Definitions
Chapter 4 Increasing Patient Choice and Device Interoperability
- Advances in the Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery System
- Barriers to a Fully Automated Closed-Loop System
- Tandem's Control-IQ Technology
- Tidepool Loop and Interoperable Insulin Pumps
- Medtronic's Next-Gen Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop System
- Medtronic's European Envision Pro CGM
- Biolinq's New CGM Sensor
- Insulet's Omnipod
- Dexcom CGM
- Senseonics and Its Eversense Implantable CGM
- Lilly: Connected Pens, Dexcom and Hybrid Closed-Loop System
- WaveForm Cascade CGM
- Timeline of Recent Device and Software Approvals
Chapter 5 Novel CGMs and Components in Development
- Smartwatches and Wristbands
- Traditional Wearable Sensors
- Implantable CGM Sensors
- Integrated Medical Sensors Inc.
- Patch/Microneedle Sensors
- Other Potential Noninvasive CGMs
Chapter 6 Technological Promises or Hype?
- MIT and Noninvasive Blood Glucose Monitoring
- How Raman Spectroscopy Works
- The Future of Raman Spectroscopy for Measuring Blood Glucose
- Optogenetics: Ready to Revolutionize Diabetes Treatment?
- NASA, Mars and Diabetes
- Cam Med's Bandage-Like, Flexible 'Patch' Insulin Pump
Chapter 7 Selected Regulatory and Reimbursement Affairs
- The iCGM Trend
- iCGM Development 'Helped' Along by Hackers
- iCGM: The Most Important Trend in CGMs
- FDA Approves New Interoperable Insulin Dosing 'Controller'
- FDA's 'Breakthrough Device Designation' for Diabetes Management Devices
- Medicare Supports CGM Smartphone App Use for Diabetes
- CGM for T2Ds
- CGMs Have Come Far Since 1999
- Data Show Improved Glycemic Control in T2Ds
- CGMs Advanced to the Point of Cost Savings, Even for T2Ds
- CGM Usage for T2Ds in the European Union
- Dexcom Granted CE mark for CGM Use by Pregnant Women
Chapter 8 Selected Clinical Trials
- The International Diabetes Closed Loop Trial: Clinical Acceptance of the Artificial Pancreas
- The VRIF Trial: Hypoglycemia Reduction with Automated-Insulin Delivery System
- The International Diabetes Closed Loop (iDCL) Trial: Clinical Acceptance of the Artificial Pancreas in Pediatrics: A Study of t:Slim X2 With Control-IQ Technology
- Project Nightlight: Efficacy and System Acceptance of Dinner/Night vs. 24 hr Closed Loop Control
- PROMISE Study: An Evaluation of an Implantable Continuous Glucose Sensor up to 180 Days
- Evaluation of Two Different Glucose Monitoring Treatments and Their Impact on Time in Target, Sleep and Quality of Life in Children with Type 1 Diabetes and Primary Caregivers: The QUEST Study
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Management In Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) (COMMITTED)
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alertgy
- Beta Bionics
- Beta-O2 Technologies
- Bigfoot Biomedical
- Biolinq
- Cam Med Inc.
- Dexcom
- Diabeloop Sa
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- Eoflow Inc.
- Insulet Corp.
- Lifescan
- Medtronic Diabetes
- Nemaura Medical Inc.
- Pacific Diabetes Technologies
- Prediktor Medical
- Roche Diabetes Care
- Senseonics
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
- Tidepool
- Waveform Technologies
