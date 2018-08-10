Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block (cPNB) Catheters Market 2018-2025 - Leading Players are Pajunk GmbH and B. Braun Melsungen AG

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block (cPNB) Catheters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Insertion Technique (Ultrasound, Nerve Stimulation), By Indication, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuous peripheral nerve block (cPNB) catheters market is expected to reach USD 292.8 million by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Growing orthopedic surgery volumes resulting from rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and increasing preference for ambulatory surgical centers are the key growth stimulants for the cPNB catheters market. According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), over 546,000 total hip arthroplasty and 789,500 total knee arthroplasty procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2014. Of these, almost 70.0% of hip replacement operations are performed to relieve symptoms of osteoarthritis. This shows the potential demand for these devices in the coming years.

The rate of ambulatory surgeries is escalating due to growing number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), shortened recovery time, and continued improvements in regional anesthesia techniques. Costs of surgeries in ASC settings are approximately 60.0% less in comparison to those performed in hospitals. Recent inclusion of ambulatory surgeries for reimbursement of knee replacement surgeries by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the U.S., along with inherent benefits of cPNB usage, is likely to boost the demand for these catheters in the coming years.







On the competitive front, the leading players in this space are Pajunk GmbH and B. Braun Melsungen AG. Companies with wider distributor reach, larger product portfolio, and advanced technologies are seen to lead the space.







Some other key players are Teleflex, Halyard, and Vygon, which are projected to have a stronger market presence by 2025. Less prominent players trailing behind include Ace Medical, Temena, Epimed International, and others.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The ultrasound segment, based on insertion technique, held the dominant share of 48.2% owing to associated advantages including improved block quality, faster and longer block duration, and a reduced dose of local anesthetic

Lower extremity surgeries represented the most prominent position in the market due to increasing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries involving the use of cPNB catheters

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to related benefits such as shorter waiting list, quick discharge, reduced overall procedural cost, and treatment of higher number of patients

Hospitals held 58.5% of the cPNB catheters market

Europe is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period owing to high number of surgeries performed in this region, which involve cPNB usage to manage postoperative pain.

