Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes in Thousand Tons.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 20 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- JFE Steel Corporation

- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

- Wheatland Tube Company







CONTINUOUS WELDED PIPES AND TUBES MCP-

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECSTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market - An Outline

Growing Demand for Improved Water Access to Drive Demand

Table 1: Global Water Demand by End-Use (in Billion m3) for Years 2013 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Quality Gains Importance

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand

Resurgence in Construction Spending Lends Optimism

Table 2: Global Construction Output by Region/Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Infrastructure Spending (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector (2017-2040) (in US$ Trillion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Consumption of Natural Gas to Drive Demand

Table 5: Global Production and Consumption of Natural Gas (in Billion Cubic Meters): 2010-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth Remains Buoyant in Pressure Applications

Fire Sprinklers - An Important Market for CW Pipes





3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Welded Pipes & Tubes

Continuous Welded Pipes

Manufacturing Stages of Continuous Weld Pipes

End-Uses of Continuous Weld Pipes

Water Transmission

Sewerage Pipelines

Fire Sprinklers

Fencing Pipes

Gas Pipelines

Agriculture Sector





4. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Wheatland Tube Company (USA)





5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

6.1 THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Recovery in Construction Sector to Drive Demand

Table 9: US Construction Sector: Annual Construction Spending (in US$ Billion) for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: US Construction Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Annual Construction Spending by Residential and Non-Residential Sectors includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 11: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: The US Historic Review for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '

Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 13: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Canadian Historic Review for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 15: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Japanese Historic Review for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.4 Europe

Market Analysis

Table 17: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: European Historic Review for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: European 14-Year Perspective for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

China

An Insight into Steel Pipes and Tubes Market

Energy Needs to Drive Demand

Table 20: China's Energy Mix 2015 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India

Steel Pipes Industry - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.6 The Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Construction Sector Holds Growth Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: The Middle East & African Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: The Middle East & African Historic Review for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 26: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Latin American Historic Review for Continuous Welded Pipes & Tubes Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in '000 Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 20 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 21) The United States (8) Canada (1) Japan (2) Europe (4) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (1)

