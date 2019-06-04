NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Contraceptive Pills Market By Pill Type (Progestin Pills & Combination Pills), By Category (Generic & Branded), By Sales Channel (Offline & Online), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America & MEA), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024







Global contraceptive pills market was valued at $ 6 billion in 2018 expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.6%, to reach $ 8.8 billion by 2024 owing to the rising awareness regarding contraception methods in emerging countries. Contraceptive pill is one of the most commonly used forms of reversible birth control. This form of birth control suppresses ovulation (the monthly release of an egg from the ovaries) by the combined actions of the hormones estrogen and progestin, thereby drastically reducing the chances of becoming pregnant.

Unwanted pregnancies are on the rise, globally.Government bodies of various countries are taking various measures like promoting the use of contraceptive pills to prevent this unwanted growth.



Given the widespread implications of unwanted pregnancies, the market for contraceptive pills is expected to experience a surge during the forecast period. However, factors like time constraints associated with the intake of emergency contraceptive pills and their side-effects, are expected to hamper the sales of emergency contraceptive pills during forecast period.

In terms of category, contraceptive pills market is segmented into generic and branded, of which branded drug category accounted for a significant share in global contraceptive pills market in 2018 and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well. The growth of the branded drug category is backed by the widespread adoption of branded contraceptives due to easy availability and more safety in comparison to generic drugs.

Regionally, North America accounted for a significant share of around 40% of global contraceptive pills market in 2018.The growth of North American contraceptive pills market is majorly attributable to the strong presence of key market players, higher awareness about sexual health and large number of unintended pregnancies in the region.



Among countries, US contraceptive pills market accounted for majority share in North America contraceptive pills market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well.

Global contraceptive pills market is fragmented in nature due to presence of several generic drugs.Approval & commercialization of various products and expanding geographical reach are major strategies adopted by industry participants to enhance their market share.



Some of the major players operating in global contraceptive pills market are Bayer AG, Allergan, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited. among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global contraceptive pills market

• To classify and forecast global contraceptive pills market based on pill type, by category, by sales channel and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for global contraceptive pills market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global contraceptive pills market

• To conduct pricing analysis for global contraceptive pills market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in global contraceptive pills market



Some of the leading players in global contraceptive pills market are Agile Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, Allergan plc, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Limited., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, Sales Channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global contraceptive pills market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Global contraceptive pills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and stakeholders

• Potential investors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to contraceptive pills market

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global contraceptive pills market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Pill Type:

o Progestin Pills

o Combination Pills

• Market, By Category:

o Generic

o Branded

• Market, By Sales Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Rest of North America

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global contraceptive pills market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



