Global Contraceptives Industry
Global Contraceptives Market to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2027
Sep 07, 2020, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contraceptives estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Contraceptives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 419-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
- Allergan plc
- Ansell Limited
- Bayer AG
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- CooperSurgical Inc.
- Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Karex Berhad
- Mankind Pharma Ltd.
- Okamoto Industries, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
- Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Contraceptives: Transforming Birth Control, Planned Parenthood,
and Women?s Health
Contraceptives Market: Fast Facts
The Vital Need to Curtail the Ballooning Global Population
through Birth Control:
Effectiveness Index of Contraceptive Methods: Brief Details of
Method, Efficacy Percentage, Benefits, Risks, and Availability
Unmet Contraception Needs Signals Huge Market Penetration
Opportunities
Global Population Statistics: Unfurling the Market Potential
China & India: Two Countries with the Largest Sexually Active
Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Contraceptives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS and Other STIs
Witness Strong Growth in Demand
Condoms: Percentage Effectiveness of Protection against STDs
Contraceptive Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Major Condom Innovations
Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility of Contraceptives
Benefit Market Expansion
Despite Waning Popularity, Oral Contraceptives Continue to
Sustain Market Domination
Rising Need to Develop Contraceptives for Men Drive Robust
Research & Development
Evolving Designs and Features in Female Condoms Drive Surging
Popularity and Growing Adoption
Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver
Social Stigmas in Under Developed Countries Hamper Market
Prospects
Major Hindrances for Widespread Usages of Condoms
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future
Market Growth
Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales
Momentum
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Contraceptives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Contraceptives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Contraceptives Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Drugs (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Drugs (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Drugs (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Devices (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Devices (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Devices (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Female (Gender) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Female (Gender) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Female (Gender) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Male (Gender) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Male (Gender) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Male (Gender) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Household (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Household (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Household (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Clinics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Clinics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Contraceptives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Contraceptives Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Contraceptives Market in the United States by Gender:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown
by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Contraceptives Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Contraceptives Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Contraceptives Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Contraceptives Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Contraceptives Historic Market Review by
Gender in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Contraceptives Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Contraceptives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Contraceptives Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Contraceptives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Contraceptives Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for Contraceptives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Contraceptives Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Contraceptives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Contraceptives Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Contraceptives Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Contraceptives Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Contraceptives Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Contraceptives Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Gender for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Contraceptives Market by Gender: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Contraceptives in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Contraceptives Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Contraceptives Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Contraceptives Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Contraceptives Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Contraceptives Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Contraceptives Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020-2027
Table 68: Contraceptives Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Gender: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Contraceptives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: Contraceptives Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Contraceptives Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: French Contraceptives Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Contraceptives Market in France by Gender: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: French Contraceptives Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Contraceptives Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: French Contraceptives Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Contraceptives Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Contraceptives Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: German Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Contraceptives Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Contraceptives Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Contraceptives Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Contraceptives Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Contraceptives Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Contraceptives Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Italian Contraceptives Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Gender for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Contraceptives Market by Gender: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Demand for Contraceptives in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Contraceptives Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Contraceptives: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Contraceptives Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: United Kingdom Contraceptives Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Contraceptives: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Contraceptives Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Contraceptives Market Share Analysis
by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Contraceptives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: United Kingdom Contraceptives Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Contraceptives Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spanish Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Spanish Contraceptives Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Contraceptives Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Spanish Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Spanish Contraceptives Historic Market Review by
Gender in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Contraceptives Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Spanish Contraceptives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Contraceptives Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 117: Spanish Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russian Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Contraceptives Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 120: Russian Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Russian Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Contraceptives Market in Russia by Gender:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian Contraceptives Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Contraceptives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 128: Contraceptives Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020-2027
Table 131: Contraceptives Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Gender: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown
by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Contraceptives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 134: Contraceptives Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Contraceptives Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 137: Contraceptives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Contraceptives Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Contraceptives Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Contraceptives Market in Asia-Pacific by Gender:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Contraceptives Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Contraceptives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Contraceptives Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Contraceptives Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 148: Contraceptives Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Australian Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Australian Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Contraceptives Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 153: Australian Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Contraceptives Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Contraceptives Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Contraceptives Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 157: Indian Contraceptives Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Indian Contraceptives Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: Contraceptives Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Indian Contraceptives Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Indian Contraceptives Historic Market Review by
Gender in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Contraceptives Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Indian Contraceptives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Contraceptives Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 165: Indian Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 166: Contraceptives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: South Korean Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Contraceptives Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Contraceptives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 171: Contraceptives Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Contraceptives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Contraceptives Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Contraceptives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Contraceptives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contraceptives Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Contraceptives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Contraceptives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contraceptives Market Share
Analysis by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Contraceptives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contraceptives Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Contraceptives Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 184: Latin American Contraceptives Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 185: Contraceptives Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Latin American Contraceptives Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Latin American Contraceptives Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Contraceptives Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Latin American Contraceptives Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Gender for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Contraceptives Market by Gender:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Demand for Contraceptives in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Contraceptives Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 196: Argentinean Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: Contraceptives Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Argentinean Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Argentinean Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020-2027
Table 200: Contraceptives Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Gender: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Argentinean Contraceptives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 203: Contraceptives Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 205: Contraceptives Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Brazilian Contraceptives Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Brazilian Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Contraceptives Market in Brazil by Gender: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Contraceptives Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Contraceptives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Contraceptives Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Contraceptives Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 214: Contraceptives Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Mexican Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Mexican Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Contraceptives Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Gender: 2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Contraceptives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Contraceptives Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 222: Contraceptives Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Contraceptives Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 224: Contraceptives Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: Rest of Latin America Contraceptives Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Contraceptives Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to
2027
Table 227: Contraceptives Market in Rest of Latin America by
Gender: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Contraceptives Market Share
Breakdown by Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Contraceptives Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 230: Contraceptives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 231: Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 232: The Middle East Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 233: Contraceptives Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 234: The Middle East Contraceptives Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 235: The Middle East Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: The Middle East Contraceptives Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 237: Contraceptives Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 238: The Middle East Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: The Middle East Contraceptives Historic Market by
Gender in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 240: Contraceptives Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Gender for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Contraceptives Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Contraceptives Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 243: The Middle East Contraceptives Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 244: Iranian Market for Contraceptives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 245: Contraceptives Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 246: Iranian Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Iranian Market for Contraceptives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gender for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 248: Contraceptives Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Gender for the Period 2012-2019
Table 249: Iranian Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Contraceptives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: Iranian Contraceptives Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 252: Contraceptives Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 253: Israeli Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 254: Contraceptives Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Israeli Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Israeli Contraceptives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gender: 2020-2027
Table 257: Contraceptives Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Gender: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Israeli Contraceptives Market Share Breakdown by
Gender: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Israeli Contraceptives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 260: Contraceptives Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 261: Israeli Contraceptives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 262: Saudi Arabian Contraceptives Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 263: Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 264: Saudi Arabian Contraceptives Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Contraceptives Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Gender for the Period 2020-2027
Table 266: Contraceptives Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
