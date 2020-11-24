Global Contract Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Report 2020-2026: CDMO Categorization - Primed for Business Model Disruption

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market 2020-2026 - Supply Chain Optimization and Decentralized Manufacturing to Expand the Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the critical role being played by CDMOs in not only supporting new product research and development but also in creating standardized manufacturing protocols.

Additionally, the study explores different cross-sections of the market and discusses market dynamics for autologous and allogeneic solutions for cell and gene therapies and for products being manufactured for clinical trial use and for commercial markets. The variability in market dynamics, manufacturing protocols, and business models across cross-sections is high. Therefore, the study also covers the emergence of non-traditional CDMOs that have thrived as a result of this variability.

The cell and gene therapy segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the biopharmaceutical space. While the science behind the therapy has grown by leaps and bounds on the back of decades worth of research, manufacturing has unfortunately lagged behind.

To fully harness the curative potential of these therapies and ensure greater reach and affordability to patients, it is imperative that aggressive investments in manufacturing technology and capacity are made today. Investments in manufacturing technology advancements including automation, single-use technologies, and GMP-in-a-box, will not only enable operational efficiency gains but also reduce project costs, generating benefits which can be transferred directly to the patients.

A large part of this growth in the cell and gene therapy product pipeline is being driven by small and mid-sized biotechs that depend on CDMOs to mitigate product development risks and diffuse infrastructure investments to be able to build future products pipeline.

The study also provides a comprehensive and critical analysis of nationally coordinated efforts towards infrastructure development and the rise of academic institutes and hospitals in meeting not only the demand from clinics, but also the demand of the commercial market.

The study also analyses the growth of specialist CDMOs focusing on vectors and plasmids, for instance. The captures the regional outlook for growth based on the currently installed capacities as well as the pipeline investments being made towards expansion. Lastly, the study tracks growth opportunities across the entire product development spectrum from supply chain to upstream and downstream manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on CDMO Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CGT CDMO Market

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation (Product Groups)

Segmentation (Source of Starting Material)

Outsourcing Dynamics

Key Competitors

Vendor Landscape

Market Engineering Measurements

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Product Group

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Stage of Development

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region and Development Stage

Competitive Environment

CDMO Categorization: Primed for Business Model Disruption

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - CGT CDMO Market

Growth Opportunity Universe Summary

Growth Opportunity 1: Traceability-enabled Supply Chain for Autologous Therapies, 2020

Need for Investment in Supply Chain

Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 2: Standardization of Viral Vector Manufacturing, 2020

Demand for Viral Vector by Vector Types

Future of Vector Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3: Donor-sampling and Cell-banking for Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapies, 2020

Cell-banking Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 4: Factory-in-a-box Model for Decentralized Manufacturing, 2020

Advantages of Factory-in-a-box

Comparative Analysis of Different Models

Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 5: CGT Development and Manufacturing in China , 2020

, 2020 Cell and Gene Landscape in China

