Global Contract Research Outsourcing Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract Research Outsourcing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$40.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.2%. Clinical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$50 Billion by the year 2025, Clinical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Clinical will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Chiltern International Ltd.

ICON plc, Inc Research LLC

InVentiv Health Inc.

Jubilant Biosys Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

PAREXEL International Corp.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC.

Pharmaron

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc.

Ricerca Biosciences LLC

Sygnature Discovery Limited

SynteractHCR

WuXi AppTec









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CROs Services Market

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Evolving Macro Trends Driving CRO Demand

CROs to Significantly Drive Outsourcing Penetration

Focus on Efficient, Quality Services to Drive Specialty CROs

Market

Rise in Investments to Boost Growth

Key Therapeutic Areas of Clinical Trial Research

Primary Factors Influencing CRO Market

Pharma and Biotech Companies to Increase Dependence on CROs

Outlook

Notable Regional Developments

Future Model of CRO

Global Competitor Market Shares

Contract Research Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (USA)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)

Chiltern International Ltd. (UK)

ICON plc (Ireland)

INC Research, LLC (USA)

InVentiv Health, Inc. (USA)

Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (India)

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (USA)

PAREXEL International Corp. (USA)

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (USA)

Pharmaron (China)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Ricerca Biosciences LLC (USA)

Sygnature Discovery Limited (UK)

WuXi AppTec (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increased Spend on R&D Outsourcing

Enhancing Site Selection and Patient Enrollment

CROs Enter into Alliances to Improve Efficiencies

Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace

Rising Late-Stage Services Demand and Budget Restraints Drive

Market Growth

Toxicology Services Gain Notable Attention

Pharma Companies Enter into Licensing Agreements with Biotech

Companies for New Drug Discovery - A Mutually Beneficial

Strategy

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO

Penetration

Focus on Regulatory Oversight and Enhanced Transparency Bodes

Well for CROs

eClinical Solutions Gain Traction

Other Noteworthy Market Trends

CROs Monetize Data

Service Differentiation - A Sustaining Strategy

CROs Tie Up with Diagnostic Companies for Patients

Research Networks Move to Cloud

Application of Mobile Devices to Collect Real Time Data Gains

Ground

CROs Provide Exclusive Offers to Lure Big Pharma

Challenges Faced by Contract Research Organizations

On-shore versus Offshore CRO Business

Cutthroat Competition among CROs

Management of Clinical Investigation

Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Aging Population Boosts Opportunities for CRO

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Spur Demand for Generics





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 115

