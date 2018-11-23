Global Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Market 2018-2025: Drug Clinical Pipeline of 218 Drugs

DUBLIN, Nov 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report on the "Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market" is a result of intensive study of the novel segment and its future market potential.

Highlights:

Development of Controlled Drug Delivery Technology

Approaches for Controlled Drug Delivery

Global Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline by Phase, Indication, Drug Class

Global Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline: 218 Drugs

Marketed Controlled Release Drugs: 118 Drugs

Majority Drugs In Phase-II & Phase-III Trials: More Than 80

Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Future Outlook

Controlled drug delivery technology is the one of the most rapidly advancing area in human healthcare management and already had an enormous impact on medical technology with the potential to improve health. As the goal of any drug delivery system is to provide a therapeutic amount of drug to a proper site in the body so that the desired drug concentration can be achieved promptly and then maintained, all these characteristics are provided by controlled drug delivery technologies.



Controlled drug delivery systems provide uniform concentration of drug to the absorptions site and thus allow the maintenance of plasma concentration within the therapeutic range which minimizes not only the side effects but also the frequency of administration. The term controlled release has a meaning that goes beyond the scope of sustained drug action.



One of the major factors for the increased market tendencies for controlled drug delivery market is the improvement and advances in the use of varied approaches. Polymeric controlled drug delivery is the most applied strategy towards the controlled drug delivery. Polymers used for coating and in other forms consist of two forms synthetic and biodegradable polymers. The extensive usage of biodegradable polymers in medical devices is expected to push the global biodegradable polymers market.



The future of controlled drug delivery is quite fertile with respect to various upcoming systems and products which will be providing the controlled release mechanism. Some of the products have been launched and some will be coming soon as are under clinical investigations. Various depot systems are under construction, along with the approaches using nanoparticulate system, transdermal controlled deliveries and much more. Newer, more sophisticated, transdermal patches and other transdermal controlled drug delivery systems are being developed that are currently being tested in clinical trials.



The report has been made with key focus on the current market trends, superiority of Controlled Drug Delivery methods to traditional drug delivery methods. The report also provides key insights into the technology and approaches of controlled delivered drugs, recent developments and market dynamics that might impact its future. The report concludes with comprehensive insight on ongoing clinical trials of controlled delivered drugs and future trends which clearly highlights it as one of the most promising market in the modern drug delivery segment.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Drug Delivery: An Advancing Trajectory

1.1 Preamble Towards Drug Delivery

1.2 Ideal Mode of Drug Delivery System



2. What is Controlled Drug Delivery?

2.1 Novel Drug Delivery Systems

2.2 Preamble to Controlled Drug Delivery



3. Development of Controlled Drug Delivery Technology

3.1 First Generation

3.2 Second Generation



4. Basics of Controlled Drug Delivery

4.1 Prerequisites of Controlled Delivery

4.2 Rationale for Controlled Drug Delivery



5. Mechanism of Controlled Drug Release

5.1 Diffusion Controlled

5.2 Dissolution Controlled System

5.3 Water Penetration Controlled System

5.4 Erosion Controlled System

5.5 Ion-Exchange Controlled System



6. Cataloging of Controlled Drug Delivery

6.1 Classification Based Over Delivery Systems

6.2 Classification Based Over Technicality

6.3 Classification Based Over Routes



7. Approaches for Controlled Drug Delivery

7.1 Polymers

7.2 Chronopharmaceutics

7.3 Nanoparticulate Delivery System



8. Global Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview

8.1 Phase

8.2 Country/Region

8.3 Mode of Action

8.4 Drug class

8.5 Indication



9. Application of Controlled Drug Delivery

9.1 Diabetes

9.2 Cancer

9.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

9.4 Neurological Disorders

9.5 Infections



10. Drug Designing for Controlled Delivery

10.1 Enteral Dosage Formulations

10.1.1 Solid Dosage Forms

10.1.2 Liquid Dosage Forms

10.1.3 Inhalation Dosage Forms

10.2 Parenteral Dosage Forms

10.2.1 Injectable Dosage Forms

10.2.2 Implantable Device

10.3 General Mechanisms of Drug Release



11. Market Inclinations

11.1 Market over Routes of Administration

11.2 Market over Approaches



12. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Dynamics

12.1 Accelerative Parameters

12.2 Challenges



13. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Future Outlook

13.1 Ongoing Clinical Trials

13.2 Future Market Opportunities



14. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Clinical Trials by Company, Indication and Phase

14.1 Unknown

14.2 Research

14.3 Preclinical

14.4 Clinical

14.5 Phase-I

14.6 Phase-I/II

14.7 Phase-II

14.8 Phase-II/III

14.9 Phase-III

14.10 Preregistration

14.11 Registered



15. Marketed Controlled Release Drug Clinical Insight by Company, Indication and Phase



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Allergan

16.2 Amylin Pharmaceuticals

16.3 AstraZeneca

16.4 BioAlliance Pharma

16.5 Biogen

16.6 Collegium Pharmaceutical

16.7 Controlled Therapeutics (Ferring Pharmaceuticals)

16.8 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

16.9 Egalet

16.10 Elan Corporation

16.11 Encore Therapeutics

16.12 Flamel Technologies

16.13 GlaxoSmithKline

16.14 Heron Therapeutics

16.15 iCeutica

16.16 Mithra Pharmaceuticals

16.17 Neurim Pharmaceuticals

16.18 Novartis

16.19 Orexigen Therapeutics

16.20 Otsuka Pharmaceutical

16.21 Pfizer

16.22 Purdue Pharma

16.23 Syntex Pharmaceuticals International

16.24 Takeda

16.25 Zealand Pharma



