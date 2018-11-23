Global Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Market 2018-2025: Drug Clinical Pipeline of 218 Drugs
The "Global Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Market - Opportunity & Clinical Trial Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the "Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market" is a result of intensive study of the novel segment and its future market potential.
Highlights:
- Development of Controlled Drug Delivery Technology
- Approaches for Controlled Drug Delivery
- Global Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline by Phase, Indication, Drug Class
- Global Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline: 218 Drugs
- Marketed Controlled Release Drugs: 118 Drugs
- Majority Drugs In Phase-II & Phase-III Trials: More Than 80
- Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Future Outlook
Controlled drug delivery technology is the one of the most rapidly advancing area in human healthcare management and already had an enormous impact on medical technology with the potential to improve health. As the goal of any drug delivery system is to provide a therapeutic amount of drug to a proper site in the body so that the desired drug concentration can be achieved promptly and then maintained, all these characteristics are provided by controlled drug delivery technologies.
Controlled drug delivery systems provide uniform concentration of drug to the absorptions site and thus allow the maintenance of plasma concentration within the therapeutic range which minimizes not only the side effects but also the frequency of administration. The term controlled release has a meaning that goes beyond the scope of sustained drug action.
One of the major factors for the increased market tendencies for controlled drug delivery market is the improvement and advances in the use of varied approaches. Polymeric controlled drug delivery is the most applied strategy towards the controlled drug delivery. Polymers used for coating and in other forms consist of two forms synthetic and biodegradable polymers. The extensive usage of biodegradable polymers in medical devices is expected to push the global biodegradable polymers market.
The future of controlled drug delivery is quite fertile with respect to various upcoming systems and products which will be providing the controlled release mechanism. Some of the products have been launched and some will be coming soon as are under clinical investigations. Various depot systems are under construction, along with the approaches using nanoparticulate system, transdermal controlled deliveries and much more. Newer, more sophisticated, transdermal patches and other transdermal controlled drug delivery systems are being developed that are currently being tested in clinical trials.
The report has been made with key focus on the current market trends, superiority of Controlled Drug Delivery methods to traditional drug delivery methods. The report also provides key insights into the technology and approaches of controlled delivered drugs, recent developments and market dynamics that might impact its future. The report concludes with comprehensive insight on ongoing clinical trials of controlled delivered drugs and future trends which clearly highlights it as one of the most promising market in the modern drug delivery segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Drug Delivery: An Advancing Trajectory
1.1 Preamble Towards Drug Delivery
1.2 Ideal Mode of Drug Delivery System
2. What is Controlled Drug Delivery?
2.1 Novel Drug Delivery Systems
2.2 Preamble to Controlled Drug Delivery
3. Development of Controlled Drug Delivery Technology
3.1 First Generation
3.2 Second Generation
4. Basics of Controlled Drug Delivery
4.1 Prerequisites of Controlled Delivery
4.2 Rationale for Controlled Drug Delivery
5. Mechanism of Controlled Drug Release
5.1 Diffusion Controlled
5.2 Dissolution Controlled System
5.3 Water Penetration Controlled System
5.4 Erosion Controlled System
5.5 Ion-Exchange Controlled System
6. Cataloging of Controlled Drug Delivery
6.1 Classification Based Over Delivery Systems
6.2 Classification Based Over Technicality
6.3 Classification Based Over Routes
7. Approaches for Controlled Drug Delivery
7.1 Polymers
7.2 Chronopharmaceutics
7.3 Nanoparticulate Delivery System
8. Global Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview
8.1 Phase
8.2 Country/Region
8.3 Mode of Action
8.4 Drug class
8.5 Indication
9. Application of Controlled Drug Delivery
9.1 Diabetes
9.2 Cancer
9.3 Cardiovascular Diseases
9.4 Neurological Disorders
9.5 Infections
10. Drug Designing for Controlled Delivery
10.1 Enteral Dosage Formulations
10.1.1 Solid Dosage Forms
10.1.2 Liquid Dosage Forms
10.1.3 Inhalation Dosage Forms
10.2 Parenteral Dosage Forms
10.2.1 Injectable Dosage Forms
10.2.2 Implantable Device
10.3 General Mechanisms of Drug Release
11. Market Inclinations
11.1 Market over Routes of Administration
11.2 Market over Approaches
12. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Dynamics
12.1 Accelerative Parameters
12.2 Challenges
13. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Future Outlook
13.1 Ongoing Clinical Trials
13.2 Future Market Opportunities
14. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Clinical Trials by Company, Indication and Phase
14.1 Unknown
14.2 Research
14.3 Preclinical
14.4 Clinical
14.5 Phase-I
14.6 Phase-I/II
14.7 Phase-II
14.8 Phase-II/III
14.9 Phase-III
14.10 Preregistration
14.11 Registered
15. Marketed Controlled Release Drug Clinical Insight by Company, Indication and Phase
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 Allergan
16.2 Amylin Pharmaceuticals
16.3 AstraZeneca
16.4 BioAlliance Pharma
16.5 Biogen
16.6 Collegium Pharmaceutical
16.7 Controlled Therapeutics (Ferring Pharmaceuticals)
16.8 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
16.9 Egalet
16.10 Elan Corporation
16.11 Encore Therapeutics
16.12 Flamel Technologies
16.13 GlaxoSmithKline
16.14 Heron Therapeutics
16.15 iCeutica
16.16 Mithra Pharmaceuticals
16.17 Neurim Pharmaceuticals
16.18 Novartis
16.19 Orexigen Therapeutics
16.20 Otsuka Pharmaceutical
16.21 Pfizer
16.22 Purdue Pharma
16.23 Syntex Pharmaceuticals International
16.24 Takeda
16.25 Zealand Pharma
