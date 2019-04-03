Global Cooling Towers Industry

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cooling Towers in US$ Thousand by the following End Use Segments: Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications, Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications, Chemical Industry, and Other Applications.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Baltimore Aircoil Company

- BERG Chilling Systems, Inc.

- Bell Cooling Towers

- Brentwood Industries, Inc.

- B&W SPIG

- Composite Cooling Solutions





COOLING TOWERS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Cooling Tower Systems

Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications

Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Other Applications





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Popular Type of Heat Exchanger, Cooling Towers Play a Key Role in Industrial Process Heat Management

Table 1: A Critical Capital Investment for Industries Where Cooling Forms an Important Part of Production/ Manufacturing Processes, Cooling Towers Represents One of the Largest Segments of the Heat Exchangers Market: % Share of Cooling Towers in the Global Heat Exchangers Market for the Years 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for the Cooling Towers Market

Table 2: Encouraging Growth Forecast for Companies with Winning Culture Anchored to Innovation Even as Recovery in Global GDP Plateaus at 3.7% through 2019: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016 to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global PMI Weakens Through the 12-Months of 2018, Triggering Concerns Over the Health of the Manufacturing Industry in 2019

Table 3: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic Indicators, the PMI Growth Movement Keeps the Industry on the Edge With Anxious Anticipation: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Industry Stakeholders Hold Their Breath as Manufacturing Output Prepares for a Dip in 3 of the Worldâ€™s Largest Economies: Manufacturing Output Growth (In %) for the Years 2017 through 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges

Artificial Intelligence & Electronification of Controls Make a Disruptive Impact on Cooling Tower Performance Monitoring & Operation

Table 5: Growing Prominence of Robotic & Intelligent Process Automation in the Era of Smart Factories to Drive the Commercial Value of Cooling Towers With Electronic Controls: Global Spending on Robotic Process Automation & Intelligent Process Automation (In US$ Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

As Hidden Profit Centers, Energy Efficient Cooling Towers Grow in Prominence

Table 6: Energy Efficient Cooling Towers Win the Race Against the Backdrop of Growing Popularity of Energy Audits & the Ensuing Spotlight on Cooling Towers as the Most Neglected Process Equipment With the Potential for Energy Optimization: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Undeniable Productivity Benefits of Industrial Energy Efficiency Measures to Spur the Commercial Value of Energy Efficient Cooling Towers: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal Measure for Cooling Towers in the Global Oil Refining Market

Table 8: With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy: Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by Type for the Years 2018 Through 2013 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Realities of Lower Gasoline & Diesel Consumption Juxtaposed by Higher Refining Requirements to Produce Low Sulfur Fuel Steps up the Pressure on Refineries top Adapt to Making Modern Fuels: Global Annual Demand for Refined Oil Products (In 000 Barrels Per Day) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Cornering a Large Percentage of New Refining Capacity Additions, Developing Regions & the U.S. Emerge as Lucrative Pockets of Growth for Cooling Towers in the Oil Refining Sector: Global Gross New Refining Capacity Additions & Expansions (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by Region for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Rooftop Packaged HVAC Cooling Towers

Table 11: Steady Gains in Construction Industry & Mandatory Building Energy Efficiency Provisions to Drive Opportunities for HVAC Cooling Towers: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Cooling Towers Emerge Into a More Desirable Solution for HVAC Cooling Needs in Buildings Supported by the Smart Connectivity Benefits Offered by Building Automation Systems (BAS): Global Market for BAS (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Although Declining in Numbers, the Growing Size of an Average Datacenter Due to the Ongoing Consolidation Trend Will Offer Opportunities for Evaporative Cooling Towers: Global Number of Datacenters (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Higher Energy Benefits Over & Above Air-Cooled Chiller Plants to Drive Demand for Water Cooled Chillers With Integrated Cooling Towers in Datacenters: Annual Water & Energy Consumption of Water Cooled Chillers & Air Cooled Chillers (In kW & Gallons Per Year) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Cooling Towers in the Power Generation/ Utilities Sector

As the Icon of Thermal Energy Generation, Large Cooling Towers Will Continue to Find Attractive Opportunities in Coal Fired Power Plants

Table 15: Robust Outlook for Clean Coal Power to Drive Demand for Power Plant Cooling Towers: Global Thermal Power Generated from Coal (In Million Kilowatt-hours) by Region for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Cooling Towers in the Energy Sector

Table 16: Dry Cooling Towers & Hybrid Wet/Dry Cooling Towers Emerge Into the Spotlight as CSPs Boxed In Water Scarcity Issues, Embark on the Quest for Water Conservation: Global Concentrated Solar Power Market (In US$ Million & Cumulative Installed Capacity In MW) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Robust Outlook for Renewables to Echo Downstream Into the Cooling Towers Market: World Renewable Energy Production (In Billion Kilowatt-hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Cooling Towers Market

Table 18: With 507 Operational & Under Construction Nuclear Reactors, Demand for Cooling Towers in Nuclear Power Plants is Poised for Growth in the Medium to Long Term Period: Global Number of Nuclear Reactors in Operation & Under Construction (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the Mining Industry, Throwing Mine Cooling Towers Back Into Stress

As Deep Mines Begin to Invade the Earthâ€™s Forbidden Zone, Efficient Mine Cooling Towers Will Grow in Prominence Over the Long-Term Period

Table 19: With Annualized Exploration Spending Growth Beginning to Recede Tempered Outlook Makes a Comeback for Mine Cooling Towers: Annualized Growth (In %) in Global Upstream and Downstream Mining CAPEX for the Years 2

Through 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Evaporative Credits Offered by Utilities Strengthens the Business Case for the Use of Cooling Towers

Table 20: As the Costs of Owning & Operating a Plant Becomes Expensive, Cooling Towers with Their Low Water Drainage Loss Emerge Attractive for Obtaining Water Evaporation Credits: Water Loss from Cooling Towers (In Gallons Per Minute (GPM) Breakdown by Evaporative, Blowdown & Drift Losses (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a Fillip to Cooling Towers Demand

Table 21: Projected Stability in the World Chemical Industry Encourages Cooling Tower Manufacturers to Look Beyond Current Uncertainties to Focus Developmental Efforts on Innovative Solutions: World Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for New and Replacement Demand for Cooling Towers: CAPEX in the World Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2

and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Cooling Towers in the Food Processing Sector

Table 23: As the Hidden Workhorses of Heating and Cooling in the Food & Beverage Industry, Demand for Cooling Towers Benefits from the Growing Demand for Packaged Food: World Retail Market for Food & Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stringent Environmental Norms & Worsening Water Shortages Drive Demand for Closed Circuit Dry Cooling Towers

Hybrid Cooling Towers Rise in Importance & Commercial Value

Table 24: Growing Popularity of Hybrid Cooling Towers as Measured by their Growing Share in the Cooling Towers Rental Space as an Illustrative Case in Point: Global Market for Rental Cooling Towers (In US$ Million) by Type for Cooling Tower for the Years 2018, 2022, 2024 and 2026 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technology Innovations Remain Critical to Growth

Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes

Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift Eliminators to Address Environmental Concerns

New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency

Electric Pulse Technology, an Alternative to Water Treatment Chemicals in Cooling Towers

A Review of Innovations in Construction Materials for Cooling Towers

Market Outlook





3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Cooling Towers - An Introduction

Cooling Tower Systems - Basic Design

Classification of Cooling Towers

Direct (or Open) Cooling Tower

Indirect (or Closed) Cooling Tower

Cooling Towers Classification by Function

Forced/Natural Draft Towers

Induced/Mechanical Draft Towers

Cooling Towers Classification by Availability (Prepackaged or Customized)

Based on Design

Dry Cooling Towers

Wet Cooling Towers

Hybrid Cooling Towers

Design Systems

Design Factors

Based on Raw Material

Fiberglass Reinforced Polymer based Cooling Towers

Wood

Concrete

Steel

Cooling Tower Applications in key End-Use Segments

Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications

Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications

Oil Refining

Petrochemical Industry

Power/Utilities

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Other Applications

Food Processing

Paper & Pulp

Functioning of Cooling Towers

Components of Cooling Towers

Condenser Pump & Distribution System

Cooling Loop System

Heat Transfer Media

Cooling Tower Fan System

Cooling Tower Basin

Cooling Tower Pumps

Drift Eliminators

Cooling Tower Fills

Installation of Cooling Towers

Tower Performance

Cleaning of Cooling Towers

Problems Associated with Cooling Towers

Fouling

Fouling Prevention Method

Corrosion of Towers

Corrosion Prevention Method

Scale Formation Within Loops

Scale Control Unit

Other Factors Behind Poor Performance of Cooling Towers

Poor Air Flow

Poor Pump Performance

Clogging of Nozzles

Factors Critical to Cooling Tower Performance

Hydraulic Factors

Time-Related Factors

Water Chemistry Factors

Saturation Factor

Biocides and Cooling Towers

Ozone Treatment

Ion Systems & Cooling Towers





4. REGULATIONS IMPACTING THE INDUSTRY



Legionnaireâ€™s Disease

Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permits

New Source Review (NSR) Permits

Title V Operating Permits

NESHAP Regulations

Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) Reports

Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA)

Environment Protection Agency (EPA)

Monitoring of Cooling Tower Performance





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





5.1 Focus on Select Players

Baltimore Aircoil Company (USA)

BERG Chilling Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Bell Cooling Towers (India)

Brentwood Industries, Inc. (USA)

B&W SPIG (Italy)

Composite Cooling Solutions (USA)

Cooling Tower Depot, Inc. (USA)

Cooling Tower Systems, Inc. (USA)

Delta Cooling Towers, Inc. (USA)

Enexio (Germany)

ENGIE Refrigeration GmbH (Germany)

Evapco, Inc. (USA)

Evaptech, Inc. (USA)

HAMON SA (Belgium)

Ilmed Impianti Srl (Italy)

International Cooling Tower, Inc. (USA)

Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany)

Liang Chi Industry (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Mesan Cooling Tower Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited (India)

REYMSA COOLING TOWERS, INC. (USA)

Ryowo Holding Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Star Cooling Towers (USA)

Superchill Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Thermal Care, Inc (USA)

5.2 Product Launches

Aggreko Unveils New GT Series of Mobile Cooling Towers

SPX Cooling Technologies Showcases New Marley Cooling Towers

SPX Cooling Technologies Launches New Marley MD Everest Counterflow Cooling Towers

Tower Tech Introduces New Split Cell Cooling Tower

Leminar Introduces Mesan USA Cooling Towers

BAC Launches New 10-Foot VF1 Closed Circuit Cooling Tower

Delta Unveils the Worldâ€™s First Anti-Microbial Cooling Tower

SPX Introduces New Modular Construction Techniques for Marley F400 Cooling Tower

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Midwest Acquires Minority Stake in Cooling Tower Resources

Creative Pultrusions Acquires Tower Tech





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Cooling Towers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By End-Use Applications

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers in Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Cooling Towers in Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers in Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers in Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Cooling Towers in Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers in Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers in Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Cooling Towers in Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers in Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers in Other End-Use Industries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Cooling Towers in Other End-Use Industries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers in Other End-Use Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview

Modernization of Existing Thermal Power Plants to Drive Replacement Demand for Cooling Towers

Opportunities Exist for New Entrants in HVAC Cooling Towers Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: The US Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: The US 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 43: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Canadian Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Concrete Fiscal & Stimulus Policy Measures to Brighten Market Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Japanese Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

A Review

Replacement Market Driving Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Cooling Towers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 55: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: French Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: French 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 58: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: German Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: German 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 61: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Italian Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 64: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: The UK Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/ HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 67: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Spanish Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/ HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 70: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Russian Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/ HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/ HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 73: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cooling Towers by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Although Weakening, China to Remain a Dominant Market for Cooling Towers in the Short to Medium Term Period

Table 82: Chinaâ€™s Current Dominant Hold on Global Manufacturing Output & Its Central Role in World Trade Makes the Country a Major Market for Cooling Towers in Asia: % Breakdown of Global Manufacturing Output by Region for the Years 1990, 2013, 2017 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

HVAC Applications - Fastest Growing End-Use Market for Cooling Towers in China

Governmental Initiatives to Drive Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Chinese Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/ HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Cooling Towers by End Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Air Conditioning/HVAC, Heavy Industrial & Utility, Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 87) The United States (25) Canada (1) Japan (1) Europe (28) - France (2) - Germany (5) - Italy (4) - The United Kingdom (5) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East & Africa (11)

