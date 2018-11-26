Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market 2018-2023: Automotive Industry Dominated CMM Market During Forecast Period

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market by Type (Bridge, Cantilever, Articulated Arm, Handheld), Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering), Industry (Automotive, Heavy Machinery), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CMM market is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2018 to USD 4.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period.



Highly accurate inspection owing to three-dimensional (3D) data for modeling and analysis and growing interest in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and superior quality inspections are a few key factors driving the CMM market growth. However, high cost incurred for setting up coordinate measuring machine facility still act as key restraining factors for the market growth.



Quality control & inspection applications to hold largest share of CMM market in 2018



Quality control & inspection applications to hold largest share of CMM market in 2018. The growth of the CMM market for quality control & inspection application can be attributed to the increase in adoption of new inspection techniques such as computer tomography and optical inspection using CMM and optical scanners in automotive and aerospace & defense industries. However, the market for reverse engineering application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Automotive industry dominated CMM market during forecast period



Automotive industry to hold the largest share of the CMM market throughout the forecast period. The automotive industry has been increasingly using optical measurement systems and CMMs, instead of conventional strain gauges, accelerometers, transducers, and extensometers for improving the safety and comfort level of a vehicle. Growing demand for vehicles, especially from developing countries, has encouraged automotive manufacturers and OEMs to opt for automation to increase production volume and meet the market demand. However, the market for heavy machinery industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



CMM market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



APAC to hold the largest share of the CMM market in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth of APAC is expected to be led by the increasing demand for CMMs in China and Japan, especially for industries such as electronics, automotive, and heavy machinery. These countries are home to several SMEs engaged in manufacturing processes across said industries and also making significant investments for automating their production processes, which adds to the growth of the CMM market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Highly Accurate Inspection Owing to Three-Dimensional (3D) Data for Modeling and Analysis

Growing Interest in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Superior Quality Inspections

Restraints

High Cost Incurred for Setting Up Coordinate Measuring Machine Facility

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Non-Contact Probing Technology

Growing Demand for Coordinate Measuring Machine Services

Challenges

Improving CMM Scanning Throughput

Functional Safety Challenges Owing to the Adoption of IIoT

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market

4.2 CMM Market, By Type

4.3 CMM Market, By Application

4.4 CMM Market in APAC, Country vs Industry

4.5 CMM Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Overview

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Highly Accurate Inspection Owing to Three-Dimensional (3D) Data for Modeling and Analysis

5.2.1.2 Growing Interest in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Superior Quality Inspections

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Incurred for Setting Up Coordinate Measuring Machine Facility

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Contact Probing Technology

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Coordinate Measuring Machine Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Improving CMM Scanning Throughput

5.2.4.2 Functional Safety Challenges Owing to the Adoption of IIoT

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fixed CMM

6.2.1 Bridge

6.2.1.1 Bridge Design Enables CMM to Provide Better Rigidity and High Accuracy

6.2.2 Cantilever

6.2.2.1 Cantilever-Type CMMs Capture Significant Share of CMM Market for Fixed CMMs Owing to High Accuracy to Measure Objects

6.2.3 Gantry

6.2.3.1 Ability to Measure Large Objects Such as Cars and Other Vehicles Help Gantry-Type CMMs to Differentiate Themselves From Bridge-Type CMMs

6.3 Portable CMM

6.3.1 Articulated Arm

6.3.1.1 Articulated Arm CMMs Held Larger Share of CMM Market for Portable CMMs Owing to Its Ability to Allow Probe to Be Placed in Different Directions During Measurement Process

6.3.2 Handheld

6.3.2.1 Automotive and Medical Industries Driving Market for Handheld CMMs



7 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Quality Control & Inspection

7.2.1 Ability of CMMs to Eliminate Costly Scrap and Need for Rework Drive Market for Quality Control & Inspection Application

7.3 Reverse Engineering

7.3.1 Ability to Make Changes in Original Products Contribute to Growth of CMM Market for Reverse Engineering Application

7.4 Virtual Simulation

7.4.1 Virtual Simulation Enhances Animation Done in Movies and Video Games

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Adoption of CMMs for Measuring Profile Errors Driving Market for Other Applications



8 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Automotive Design and Styling

8.2.1.1 Adoption of Portable CMMs Expected to Grow Significantly During Forecast Period for Automotive Design and Styling Processes

8.2.2 Pilot Plant Metrology

8.2.2.1 Ability of CMMs to Eliminate Need for Costly Specialized Verification Tooling Drives Growth of Market

8.2.3 Automotive Component Inspection

8.2.3.1 CMM Market for Portable CMMs Expected to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period Owing to Their Ability to Yield Accurate and Repeatable Results

8.2.4 Other Applications

8.3 Aerospace & Defense

8.3.1 Aircraft Component Design and Inspection

8.3.1.1 Adoption of CMMs for Inspection of Landing Gears is Key Factor Driving Growth of Market

8.3.2 Defense Equipment Design and Inspection

8.3.2.1 Market for CMMs to Grow Significantly During Forecast Period Owing to Their Ability to Handle Tasks Such as Inspecting Components and Retrofitting Defense Equipment Components

8.3.3 Space Exploration Equipment Design and Inspection

8.3.3.1 Adoption of CMMs for Performing Reverse Engineering on Space Exploration Equipment is Key Driving Factor

8.4 Heavy Machinery

8.4.1 as CMM Can Provide Onsite Dimensional Measurement for Manufacturers of Heavy Equipment, Adoption of CMM in Heavy Machinery Industry is Expected to Grow Significantly During Forecast Period

8.5 Energy & Power

8.5.1 Inspection and Maintenance of Turbines

8.5.1.1 Handheld CMMs to Hold Significant Share of CMM Market for Energy & Power Industry

8.5.2 Inspection and Maintenance of Solar Panels

8.5.2.1 Growing Adoption Rate of Articulated Arm CMMs for Inspection and Maintenance of Solar Panels Provides Growth Opportunity to CMM Market

8.6 Electronics

8.6.1 Ability to Monitor High-Paced Production of Various Electronic Products to Drive Market for Electronics Industry

8.7 Medical

8.7.1 CMM Plays Important Role in Design and Manufacture of Medical Equipment With Certain Specifications

8.8 Others

8.8.1 CMMs are Adopted for Inspection and Quality Control Applications in Forensics and Fashion and Jewellery Industries



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Held Largest Share of Global CMM Market in 2017

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Adoption of CMMs By Automotive Industry is Key Factor Driving Growth of Market in Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Among North American Countries, Market in Mexico to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Largest Market Share of Germany in European Market Can Be Attributed to Diversified Distribution of CMMs in Various Industries

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of CMMs in Automotive and Electronic Industries is Key Driver for Growth of Market in France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Aerospace Industry Driving CMM Market in the Uk

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Italy Held Second-Largest Share of Market in Europe in 2017

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market in Spain to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Market in China in 2017 Was Dominated By Automotive Industry

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 High Rate of Adoption of CMMs By Electronics Industry is Key Factor Driving Growth of Market in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Adoption of CMM in Aerospace & Defense Industry is Fueling Growth of Market in India

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Brazil and Argentina are Contributing to Growth of Market

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2.1 Aerospace is One of the Major Industries Where CMMs are Used Extensively in the Middle East



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 CMM Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Contracts and Agreements

10.3.5 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, and SWOT Analysis)*

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Faro Technologies

11.1.2 Hexagon AB

11.1.3 Nikon

11.1.4 Carl Zeiss

11.1.5 Mitutoyo Corporation

11.1.6 Keyence Corporation

11.1.7 GOM

11.1.8 Creaform, Inc.

11.1.9 Perceptron, Inc.

11.1.10 Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd.

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 International Metrology Systems

11.2.2 Applied Automation Tech.(AAT)

11.2.3 Metronor

11.2.4 Trimek

11.2.5 Wenzel

11.2.6 N. J. Metrology

11.2.7 Avon-Dynamic

11.2.8 Eley Metrology Limited

11.2.9 The Sempre Group

11.2.10 APEX Metrology Ltd



