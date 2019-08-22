NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) have changed the way dimensional measurements are made in manufacturing facilities. The ability of CMMs to provide accurate measurements, while saving operational costs and improving productivity, has been a key reason for the growth of the CMM market over the past decade.

Increased penetration across different manufacturing verticals would have not been possible with an array of technological developments that improved capabilities and created new CMM product categories.This has had a positive impact on market growth.

As there will always be a requirement for measuring dimensional accuracy, CMMs will continue to be adopted in the future as well.Meanwhile, end-user requirements are becoming increasingly challenging. For instance, the rising demand for in-line metrology solutions, productivity, and flexibility, along with improved accuracy, is testing the limits of CMM solutions. In such a scenario, the question to be asked is will the CMM market lose growth to competing solutions such as Optical Digitized Scanners (ODS) and laser trackers that offer more productivity? This research service titled "Global Coordinate Measuring Machines Market, Forecast to 2023" is focused on evaluating the current state of the market and its future evolution, while answering several other questions.

