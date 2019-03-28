Global COPD Drugs Market is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 2.47% during 2018 - 2023

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of COPD Drugs Market. The report analyses the COPD Drugs Market By Drug Type (Combination Therapy Drugs, Anticholinergics, Beta-Agonist, Inhaled Corticosteroids, and Others). The report analyses the COPD Drugs Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023. This report also includes pipeline analysis for few COPD drugs.



According to Azoth Analytics research report "Global COPD Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Type (Combination Therapy Drugs, Anticholinergics, Beta-Agonist, Inhaled Corticosteroids, Others), Pipeline Drugs, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2023 - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India)", the COPD drugs market is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 2.47% during 2018 – 2023.



Over the recent years, COPD Drugs market has been witnessing growth on account of several driving factors including growing prevalence of COPD associated diseases, rising patient population, and increase in availability of novel combination therapy drugs. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding COPD, high smoking prevalence, rising pollution level, growing medical spending, favorable government initiatives, public private partnership have been driving the market growth. In addition, rising geriatric population, increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research, and growing scope in middle and low income countries with large patient population is anticipated to impel the market growth of the COPD drugs market. However, growing portfolio of generic COPD drugs, and patent expiration of few innovator drugs in upcoming years are expected to hinder the market performance during forecasted period.



In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of drug type. By drug type, the combination therapy COPD drugs are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market, especially LABA/LAMA and triple combination ICS/LABA/LAMA market is expected to gain more traction in forecasted period. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global COPD drugs market in 2017. The largest share of North America is attributed to presence of enormous number of patient base and more emphasis towards prescribed branded drugs.



The report titled "Global COPD Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Type (Combination Therapy Drugs, Anticholinergics, Beta-Agonist, Inhaled Corticosteroids, Others), Pipeline Drugs, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2023 - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India" has covered and analysed the potential of COPD drugs market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the COPD drugs market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe along with pipeline and product analysis.



Scope of the Report

Global COPD Drugs Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• COPD Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type - Combination Therapy COPD Drugs, Anticholinergics COPD Drugs, Beta-Agonist COPD Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids COPD Drugs, and Other COPD Drugs.



Regional COPD Drugs Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• COPD Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type - Combination Therapy COPD Drugs, Anticholinergics COPD Drugs, Beta-Agonist COPD Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids COPD Drugs, and Other COPD Drugs.



Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• COPD Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type - Combination Therapy COPD Drugs, Anticholinergics COPD Drugs, Beta-Agonist COPD Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids COPD Drugs, Other COPD Drugs.



Other Report Highlights

• Pipeline Analysis- PT010, Duaklir, Nemiralisib, Danirixin.

• Product Analysis.

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis - Glaxo SmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim, TEVA Pharmaceuticals, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Merck, Cipla, Mylan, Vectura, Sunovion



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



