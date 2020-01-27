Global COPD Market Report 2018-2028 - Global Cases of COPD Expected to Surpass 67 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals as well as medical record review studies to build the forecast. The disease definition for COPD was based on symptoms and the results of spirometry testing.



The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent and diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD in the 7MM. Epidemiologists followed the GOLD 2011 and GOLD 2016 criteria for the severity stages of COPD in this forecast across the 7MM.



The following data describes epidemiology of COPD:



In the 7MM, Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the total prevalent cases of COPD from 59,286,188 cases in 2018 to 67,185,113 cases in 2028 at an AGR of 1.33% during the forecast period. In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD will increase from 30,733,034 cases in 2018 to 34,561,468 cases in 2028 at an AGR of 1.25% during the forecast period. COPD is more common in older adults. These trends are reflected in forecast for the total prevalent cases, and diagnosed prevalent cases for the 7MM.



Report Scope

The report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of COPD in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, and Japan ).

, , , , UK, and ). The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD segmented by sex, and age (ages 35 years) in these markets. The diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD are further segmented by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) 2011 as well as GOLD 2016 severity stage (GOLD A, GOLD B, GOLD C, and GOLD D) using the COPD Assessment Test (CAT) scores and the modified Medical Research Council (mMRC) dyspnea scores.

The COPD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

The report will allow you to:



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global COPD market.

Quantify patient populations in the global COPD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for COPD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of COPD population by severity at diagnosis.

Key Topics Covered



1 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related Reports

1.3 Upcoming Reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease Background

2.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

2.3 Global and Historical Trends

2.4 Forecast Methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

2.5 Epidemiological Forecast for COPD (2018-2028)

2.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of COPD

2.5.2 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of COPD

2.5.3 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of COPD

2.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

2.5.5 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

2.5.6 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

2.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

2.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

2.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis



3 Appendix

3.1 Bibliography

3.2 About the Authors

3.2.1 Epidemiologist

3.2.2 Reviewers

3.2.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

3.2.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy



List of Tables

Table 1: Summary of Newly Added Data Types and Countries

Table 2: Summary of Updated Data Types

Table 3: Risk Factors and Comorbidities for COPD



List of Figures

Figure 1: 7MM, Total Prevalent Cases of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018 and 2028

Figure 2: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018 and 2028

Figure 3: 7MM, Total Prevalence of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018

Figure 4: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalence of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018

Figure 5: 7MM, Sources Used and Not Used to Forecast the Total Prevalent Cases of COPD

Figure 6: 7MM, Sources Used and Not Used to Forecast the Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

Figure 7: 7MM, Sources Used to Forecast the Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity

Figure 8: 7MM, Total Prevalent Cases of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years

Figure 9: 7MM, Total Prevalent Cases of COPD, by Sex, Ages 35 Years, 2018

Figure 10: 7MM, Total Prevalent Cases of COPD by Age, Men and Women, 2018

Figure 11: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years

Figure 12: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD, by Sex, Ages 35 Years, 2018

Figure 13: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Age, Men and Women, 2018

Figure 14: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity (Using mMRC Scores - GOLD 2011 Criteria), Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018

Figure 15: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity (Using CAT Scores - GOLD 2011 Criteria), Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018

Figure 16: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity (Using mMRC Scores - GOLD 2016 Criteria), Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018

Figure 17: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity (Using CAT Scores - GOLD 2016 Criteria), Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018



