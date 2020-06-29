Global Copper Foil Market Analysis 2020 and the Impact of COVID-19 on Copper Prices

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Copper Foil (Electrodeposited & Rolled) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global copper foil market is estimated to reach US$15.24 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.78% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth of the market has been driven by rising demand for consumer electronics, rising urbanization, the surge in automotive production, growing adoption of electric vehicles and accelerating economic growth. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include emerging robotics and automation, mounting construction activities and increasing government initiatives for a ban on ICE vehicles. However, the growth of the market could be challenged by a shortage of copper foil, availability of substitutes and environmental concerns.

The global copper foil market is categorized on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global copper foil market can broadly be divided into two major types, named as electrodeposited copper foil and rolled copper foil. In terms of application, the global copper foil market can broadly be categorized into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, building & construction and other.

The fastest-growing regional market was Asia Pacific owing to the high demand for copper foils from the emerging electronics and electrical industries in the region, rising development of various industries driven by economic development, rapid urbanization and presence of many PCB producers in the region along with the EVs market boom in China. Whereas, North America and Europe also contributed to significant shares in the global market due to factors such as mounting construction activities and the rising popularity of hybrid vehicles in the region. However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a major disruption worldwide, leading to a significant decline in the demand for copper foil, impacting the growth of the market globally.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global copper foil market, segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

The major regional and country markets ( Asia Pacific , North America , Europe and Latin America , Middle East & Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , and , & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (JXTG Holdings, Inc., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd., Fukuda Corporation and Rogers Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Copper Foil

1.3 Features of Rolled Copper Foil & Electrodeposited Copper Foil

1.4 Production Process of Copper Foil

1.5 Applications of Copper Foil

1.6 Characteristics of Copper Foil

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Economic Impact

2.2 Decline in Industrial Production

2.3 Impact on Copper Prices

2.4 Slowdown in Demand & Price

2.5 Impact on Battery Materials/Components Value Chain

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Copper Foil Market by Value

3.2 Global Copper Foil Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Copper Foil Market by Type

3.4 Global Copper Foil Market by Application

3.5 Global Copper Foil Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics

5.1.2 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.3 Surge in Automotive Production

5.1.4 Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

5.1.5 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Emerging Robotics and Automation

5.2.2 Mounting Construction Activities

5.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives for Ban on ICE Vehicles

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Shortage of Copper Foil

5.3.2 Availability of Substitutes

5.3.3 Environmental Concerns

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Secondary Battery-Use Copper Foil Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles



Fukuda Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

JXTG Holdings, Inc.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

Rogers Corporation

