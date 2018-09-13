Global Copper Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Copper in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Sectors: Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459175







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 121 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Anglo American PLC



- Antofagasta Plc



- Aurubis AG



- BHP Billiton Group



- Codelco



- First Quantum Minerals Ltd.







COPPER MCP-2



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Market Overview



Current & Future Analysis



Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects



China Remains a Major Force in the Copper Industry



Pricing Scenario



Table 1: Copper Price Trends (in US$/tonne): 2011-2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Improvement in PMI Signals Growth



Table 2: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2013 through 2018 (1Q) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







3. COPPER RESERVES, PRODUCTION AND TRADE







Reserves and Mine Production



Table 3: Global Copper Reserves by Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 4: Global Copper Mine Production by Country (in%) : 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 5: Global Copper Mine Production and Capacity (2012-2017) (In '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: World Copper Market (2017): Leading Copper Mines by Capacity in '000 Metric Tons



Refined Copper Production Scenario



Table 7: Global Production of Refined Copper by Process (2012-2017) in '000 Metric Tonnes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 8: World Refined Copper Production (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Primary and Secondary Production Process (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 9: World Refined Copper Production (2017): Volume Production in Million Tons by Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







4. END-USE MARKETS - DEMAND ANALYSIS AND GROWTH DRIVERS







Electric Vehicles Steer Growth for Copper



Table 10: World Number of Electric Vehicles On Road for Years 2014 through 2022 (in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: World Electric Vehicles Market (2016 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of EVs On Road by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: Copper Usage in EVs Per Unit by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Factors Driving Popularity of EVs



Select Countries with Proposed Government Phase-out of Internal Combustion Engine Sales



Renewable Energy Technologies: An Expanding Opportunity Market



Wind Power Generation Offers Significant Growth



Table 13: Cumulative Wind Capacity Installations (GW) and Cumulative Wind Energy Investments (US$ Billion): 2015, 2030, and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Solar Photovoltaics Market - A Promising Market



Table 14: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity in GW for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



CIGS - An Emerging Thin Film Technology Gaining Immense Popularity



Rising Focus on Ramping-Up Power Generation Infrastructure Drives Demand for Copper



Table 15: Estimated Global Demand for Primary Energy: 2015-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: Global Electricity Consumption in TWh for Years 2000, 2015 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Bactericidal Property Supports Use of Copper Tubes in Water Distribution Systems



Copper Tubes Gain Prominence in Heating Systems



Copper Tubes Benefit from Opportunities in the Automotive Sector



Opportunity Indicators



Table 17: Global Production of Passenger Cars (in Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand



Electric Home Appliances - Key End-Users of Copper



Table 18: World Annual Sales of Electric Household Appliances in Million Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



HVAC Sector Offers Improved Opportunities



Table 19: World Annual Sales of Air Conditioning Systems in Million Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Copper Enjoys Widespread Application in Telecommunications Sector



Growth in the Construction Sector to Benefit Demand



Table 20: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Urbanization Underpins Demand for Copper-Based Products



Table 21: Degree of Urbanization (Percentage of Urban Population in Total Population) by Region in 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: Share of World's Urban Population by Region 1950, 2010 and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Copper Products: Key Statistical Findings



Table 23: World Copper Wire Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Category - Refined Copper Wire (> 6mm), Other Refined Copper Wire, Brass Wire, Other Copper Wire, Cupro-Nickel and Nickel Silver Wire (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 24: World Copper Pipes and Tubes Market (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Category - Refined Copper Pipes and Tubes, Copper Alloy Pipe and Tube Fittings, Brass Pipes and Tubes, Refined Copper Pipe and Tube Fittings, Cupro-Nickel and Nickel Silver Pipes and Tubes, and Other Copper Pipes and Tubes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 25: Global Copper Foil Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Category - Refined Copper Foil (Backed), Refined Copper Foil (Not Backed), Copper Alloy Foil (Not Backed), and Copper Alloy Foil (Backed) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Copper: The Red Metal



Fundamental Properties



Refined Copper



Table 26: Elements (% of Limiting Content by Weight) Alloyed with Copper to Obtain Refined Copper



History



Properties and Applications



Pros and Cons of Copper



Production Stages



Mining



Flotation Process



In-Situ Mining



Concentrating



Smelting



Refining



Electrorefining



Pure Copper Cathodes



Solvent Extraction Production



Finished Products



Copper Extrusions and Casting



Continuous Casting



Copper Recycling



Substitutes of Copper



End use Application Markets



Building and Construction - A Promising End-Use Sector for Copper



Areas of Application



Transportation - A Key Consumer of Copper



Application Areas



Table 27: Comparative Analysis of Energy Consumption between Copper/Brass & Aluminum Radiators for Same Core Weights



Table 28: Comparative Analysis of Energy Consumption between Copper/Brass & Aluminum Radiators for Different Core Weights



Railroads



Industrial Machinery and Equipment Offers Extensive Usage Opportunities for Copper



Application Areas



Consumer and General Products - A Niche Application Area



Application Areas







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Leading Players



Table 29: Leading Copper Producers Worldwide (2017): Mine Production in Million Tons by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 30: Leading Copper Producers Worldwide (2017): Percentage Production Volume Breakdown by Company



Table 31: Global Leading Copper Mines by Capacity in '



Metric Tons



Major Copper Mining Companies Worldwide Report Steady Progress in their Copper Projects



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



Anglo American PLC (UK)



Antofagasta Plc (UK)



Aurubis AG (Germany)



BHP Billiton Group (Australia)



Codelco (Chile)



First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (Canada)



Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (USA)



Grupo México S.A.B. DE C.V (Mexico)



Global Brass and Copper, Inc (USA)



Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (China)



JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan)



KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (Poland)



KME AG (Germany)



Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)



Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd (Japan)



Norilsk Nickel (Russia)



Rio Tinto Group (UK)



Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd (Japan)



Teck Resources Limited (Canada)



The Furukawa Electric Co. (Japan)



UMMC Holding Corporation (Russia)



Vale Limited (Canada)



6.2 Recent Industry Activity



Mitsui Mining & Smelting to Expand Production Capacity Of Atomized Copper Powder



KAZ Minerals to Acquire Baimskaya Copper Project



Anglo American to Start Quellaveco Copper Project in Peru



KME Acquires Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing



Declan to Acquire Tisova and TGER



BHP to Sell Cerro Colorado Copper Mine



Copper Mine Project



Citic to Acquire Stake in Ivanhoe Mines



Aluminum Corp Commences Expansion of the Toromocho Copper Mine



Timberline Resources Signs Agreement to Acquire Stake in Nevada



Xiana Mining to Acquire Minera Altos De Punitaqui



Libero Copper to Purchase Mocoa Porphyry Copper- Molybdenum Deposit from B2Gold



Pembridge Resources to Acquire Minto Explorations



Mitsui to Acquire JX's Stake in Collahuasi Copper Mine



Mitsui Mining & Smelting to Increase Production Capacity of Ultra-Fine Copper Powder for MLCC*1



Weatherly International to Acquire the Kitumba Copper Project



Eagle Plains Acquires Knife Lake VMS Copper Deposit



ELVAL and HALCOR Merge to Form ELVALHALCOR S.A



Wabi to Acquire Buena Vista Gold.



PRIZE MINING Signs Agreement to Acquire Manto Negro Copper Project



Centenera Mining Corporation have Receives Drill Permit for Esperanza Copper-Gold Project



Copper Mountain to Acquire Altona Mining



Mitsui Mining & Smelting to Expand Production Capacity of Ultra-Thin Copper Foil



Nornickel Launches Large-Scale Project to Construct Continuous Copper Matte Converting Facilities



First Quantum Minerals to acquire Stake in Minera Panama



Nubian Resources to Acquire Rio Pampas Copper Gold Project



Mitsui Mining to Increase Production of VSP® Copper Foil



Teck Resources to Acquire Stake in the San Nicolás Project



Hitachi Metals to Transfer SH Copper Products



Quaterra to Acquire Stake in Alaskan Copper



Viant Commodities Forms JV with KME



Teck Resources to sell Stake in Haib Minerals to Deep-South Resources







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: World Historic Review for Copper by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Copper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Market by End-Use Sector



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Usage in Building & Construction Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 36: World Historic Review for Copper Usage in Building & Construction Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Copper Usage in Building & Construction Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Usage in Electrical & Electronic Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 39: World Historic Review for Copper Usage in Electrical & Electronic Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Copper Usage in Electrical & Electronic Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Usage in Industrial Machinery & Equipment Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 42: World Historic Review for Copper Usage in Industrial Machinery & Equipment Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Copper Usage in Industrial Machinery & Equipment Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Usage in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 45: World Historic Review for Copper Usage in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Copper Usage in Transportation Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Usage in Consumer & General Products Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 48: World Historic Review for Copper Usage in Consumer & General Products Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Copper Usage in Consumer & General Products Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Copper Mine Production



Table 50: Copper Production in the US (2017): Production in '000 Metric Tons by Source (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Insight into Key End-Use Application Markets



Building & Construction



Table 51: US Construction Spending by Sector (2017-2020) (In US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 52: US Construction Spending CAGR by Sector (2017-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Improving Investments in Wind Power Sector Bodes Well for Copper



Table 53: US Electricity Generation Mix (2017) - Percentage Share Breakdown by Non-Renewable and Renewable Source (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Solar Energy Sector Supports Demand



Electric Appliances Market Sustains Demand for Copper



Transportation



EV Market Offers Considerable Growth Opportunities



Import Export Scenario



Table 54: US Imports of Copper by Source (in Metric Tons): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 55: US Exports of Copper by Source (in Metric Tons): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 56: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 57: The US Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 58: The US 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.2 Canada



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



Table 59: Canadian Copper Mine Production by Province (% Share): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 60: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 61: Canadian Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 62: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.3 Japan



Market Analysis



Table 63: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 64: Japanese Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 65: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



Strong Wind Energy Sector Supports Demand for Copper



Table 66: EU Power Generation Mix by Source (2007 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Installed Capacity (GW) for Coal, Fuel Oil, Gas, Hydro, Nuclear, Solar PV, Wind, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 67: Number of Onshore Turbines Installed in Europe by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 68: Wind Power Investment in Europe by Type (2016-2020E): Breakdown of Value Investments (Euro Billion) for Offshore Wind Energy and Onshore Wind Energy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



EC's New Proposals for Promoting Wind Energy & Other Renewables



B.Market Analytics



Table 69: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 70: European Historic Review for Copper by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 71: European 14-Year Perspective for Copper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 72: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 73: European Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 74: European 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.1 France



Market Analysis



Table 75: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 76: French Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 77: French 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.2 Germany



Market Analysis



Table 78: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 79: German Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 80: German 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis



Table 81: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 82: Italian Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 83: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.4 The United Kingdom



Market Analysis



Table 84: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 85: The UK Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 86: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis



Table 87: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 88: Spanish Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 89: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.6 Russia



Market Analysis



Table 90: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 91: Russian Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 92: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.7 Rest of Europe



Market Analysis



Table 93: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 94: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 95: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5 Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



Wind Energy to Propel Demand for Copper



High Potential Solar Energy Market Spurs Demand for Copper



Strong Electronic Appliances Market Supports Copper Demand



Automobile Industry Drives Adoption of Copper Based Components



Significant Growth Opportunities for Power Transmission & Distribution Drive Gains in Copper Market



B.Market Analytics



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Copper by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Copper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 101: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5.1 China



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



A Major Market for Copper



EV Growth Supports Strong Demand Prospects



Renewable Energy - A Promising End-Use Sector



Table 102: Wind Power as a Percentage of Total Power Generation in China: 2010-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 103: Chinese Electricity Production by Source (2007 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Coal, Oil, Natural Gas, and Renewable Energy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 104: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 105: Chinese Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 106: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Outlook



Review of Select regional Markets



Australia



India



Copper Production in India



Leading Players



Table 107: Leading Producers of Copper in India by Installed Capacity (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 108: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by Geographic Region - India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 109: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Copper by Geographic Region - India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Copper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 111: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 112: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.6 Latin America



A.Market Analysis



Review of Select Markets



Chile - Largest Producer of Copper Globally



Peru



B.Market Analytics



Table 114: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 115: Latin American Historic Review for Copper by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 116: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Copper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 117: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 118: Latin American Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 119: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.7 Rest of World



Market Analysis



Table 120: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 121: Rest of World Historic Review for Copper by End-Use Sector - Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 122: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Copper by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Transportation, and Consumer & General Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 121 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 129) The United States (12) Canada (43) Japan (10) Europe (24) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (8) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (27) Latin America (9) Africa (4)



