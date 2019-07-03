Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2024: The Rapidly Growing Oil & Gas Industry is Contributing Positively to Global Sales
Jul 03, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Pipes and Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global copper pipes and tubes market reached a volume of 4.2 Million Metric Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a volume of 5.1 Million Metric Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.
With the growing population and rapid urbanization, there has been a significant increase in construction expenditures. This has resulted in an increasing demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), where copper pipes and tubes find extensive applications owing to ease in handling, malleability, recyclability and non-pyrogenic properties.
Furthermore, these pipes and tubes have a high yield, tensile and fatigue strength along with antibacterial properties that play a crucial role in the transportation of medical gases and water distribution systems.
Moreover, rapidly growing oil and gas industry, which requires copper pipes and tubes for various operations, is contributing positively to the sales of these pipes and tubes.
Other factors such as demand from the solar thermal energy and waste heat recovery systems and product innovations such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coated copper tubes are further catalyzing the market growth.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global copper pipes and tubes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the finish type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the outer diameter?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global copper pipes and tubes industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?
- What is the structure of the global copper pipes and tubes industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Finish Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Finish Type
6.1 LWC Grooved
6.2 Straight Length
6.3 Pancake
6.4 LWC Plain
7 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter
7.1 3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch
7.2 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch
7.3 Above 1 inch
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 HVAC
8.2 Industrial Heat Exchanger
8.3 Plumbing
8.4 Electrical
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
14.3.2 KME
14.3.3 Kobe Steel Ltd.
14.3.4 Luvata
14.3.5 MetTube
14.3.6 Mueller Industry
14.3.7 KMCT
14.3.8 Cerroflow Products
14.3.9 Golden Dragon
14.3.10 Mehta Tubes
14.3.11 Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co. Ltd.
14.3.12 Shanghai Hailiang Copper Tubes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kttsl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article