Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2024: The Rapidly Growing Oil & Gas Industry is Contributing Positively to Global Sales

The global copper pipes and tubes market reached a volume of 4.2 Million Metric Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a volume of 5.1 Million Metric Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

With the growing population and rapid urbanization, there has been a significant increase in construction expenditures. This has resulted in an increasing demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), where copper pipes and tubes find extensive applications owing to ease in handling, malleability, recyclability and non-pyrogenic properties.

Furthermore, these pipes and tubes have a high yield, tensile and fatigue strength along with antibacterial properties that play a crucial role in the transportation of medical gases and water distribution systems.



Moreover, rapidly growing oil and gas industry, which requires copper pipes and tubes for various operations, is contributing positively to the sales of these pipes and tubes.



Other factors such as demand from the solar thermal energy and waste heat recovery systems and product innovations such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coated copper tubes are further catalyzing the market growth.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global copper pipes and tubes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the finish type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the outer diameter?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global copper pipes and tubes industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?

What is the structure of the global copper pipes and tubes industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?

What are the profit margins in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Finish Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Finish Type

6.1 LWC Grooved

6.2 Straight Length

6.3 Pancake

6.4 LWC Plain



7 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter

7.1 3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch

7.2 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch

7.3 Above 1 inch



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 HVAC

8.2 Industrial Heat Exchanger

8.3 Plumbing

8.4 Electrical

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

14.3.2 KME

14.3.3 Kobe Steel Ltd.

14.3.4 Luvata

14.3.5 MetTube

14.3.6 Mueller Industry

14.3.7 KMCT

14.3.8 Cerroflow Products

14.3.9 Golden Dragon

14.3.10 Mehta Tubes

14.3.11 Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co. Ltd.

14.3.12 Shanghai Hailiang Copper Tubes



