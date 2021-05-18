FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 1155 Companies: 115– Players covered include Cerro Flow Products LLC; Fabrika bakarnih cevi Majdanpek; Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co., Ltd.; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group, Inc.; Grupo IUSA, S.A. de C.V.; Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC; H& H Tube; Hailiang Group Co., Ltd.; KME Germany GmbH; Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube, Ltd.; Luvata Oy; MM Kembla; Mueller Industries, Inc.; Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd.; Poongsan Corporation; Qingdao Hongtai Copper Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Metal Corporation; Wieland-Werke AG and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: End-Use (HVAC, Industrial Heat Exchange, Plumbing, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach 4.6 Million Tons by 2026

Copper pipes and tubes are used in a range of piping and tubing applications in residential, commercial and industrial environments. Copper pipes and tubes are used in a variety of applications such as conveying cold water, hot water, and gas for heating and cooking, oil for heating, central heating water, wastewater and medical gases. The global economic outlook and dynamics of key end use sectors including heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR); plumbing; and industrial sectors determine demand trends in the copper pipes and tubes market. Increasing concerns regarding minimizing energy consumption is propelling demand for heat exchange devices with high thermal efficiency. Introduction of stringent environmental conservation guidelines is fostering use of sustainable copper pipes and tubes for manufacturing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Copper Pipes and Tubes estimated at 3.5 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.6 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. HVAC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach 2.8 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Heat Exchange segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 391.3 Thousand Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 1.7 Million Tons by 2026

The Copper Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 391.3 Thousand Tons in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.7 Million Tons by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Asia-Pacific and China represent a key regional market for copper pipes and tubes, due to the presence of abundant natural resources, large workforce, and expanding manufacturing sector. Developed economies in Western Europe and North America are expected to witness demand for copper pipes and tubes emerge from major industries such as mining, aerospace & defense, heavy engineering, and automotive.

Plumbing Segment to Reach 501.1 Thousand Tons by 2026

For plumbing, copper tubes offer exceptional protection against pollutants in domestic water supply. The tubes prevent penetration by fluids, germs, oxygen, or even ultra-violet rays. Copper tubes for plumbing cannot be softened by organic substances and do not absorb these substances. Copper plumbing tube in three wall thickness schedules is widely used. In multi-storied buildings, copper pipes significantly reduce plumbing costs as they have single-stack configuration. In the global Plumbing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 291.9 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 369.2 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 111.5 Thousand Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More

