Global Cord Blood and Tissue Banking Industry Report 2022: Novel Pricing Strategies, Product Cross-sells and Upsells, and Ingenious Online/Offline Marketing Strategies Implemented by Market Leaders

Today, more than 70% of the global cord blood market is controlled by the world's 12 largest cord blood banking operators. For both therapeutic and financial reasons, the cord blood industry has been witnessing record levels of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in recent years, with market leaders gaining market share at the expense of smaller competitors and investors vying for buy-in opportunities.

Novel pricing strategies, product cross-sells and upsells, and ingenious online and offline marketing strategies are being implemented by the industry's market leaders. Meanwhile, new technologies to support ex-vivo cord blood expansion are advancing at a brisk pace.

Substantial cord blood industry consolidation has happened in recent years and investor appetite for cord blood banks has never been stronger. This is because cord blood banks produce stable subscription revenue from long-term storage contracts. At a fundamental level, cord blood banks are both a real estate play (cryogenic storage facilities) and a regenerative medicine (RM) play.

In addition to an aggressive M&A environment, a growing number of cord blood banks have been venturing into new types of stem cell storage, reproductive services, and related cell therapy applications. Specifically, cord blood, cord tissue, placental tissue, and dental pulp have demonstrated intriguing therapeutic promise, causing storage services for these biomaterials to proliferate.

Cord blood has the potential to be an important source of therapeutic cells for a growing range of regenerative medicine applications. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, there are over 1,300 clinical trials evaluating the use of cord blood stem and progenitor cells.

These studies use unmanipulated whole cord blood (total nucleated cells/TNC), mononuclear cells (MNC), or cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). These studies are targeting clinical indications that range from pulmonary diseases to infertility to orthopedic conditions, but the most common area of research is neurologic conditions - such as cerebral palsy, autism, stroke, and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

Within the research realm, cord blood products (fresh and cryopreserved) are being offered by a diverse range of major market leaders, including Lonza, STEMCELL Technologies, AllCells, and dozens of others. Within the therapeutic realm, a growing number of companies are exploring the development and commercialization of perinatal products across a diverse range of applications.

Key questions answered within the report are:

What are the strategies being considered to improve the financial stability of public cord blood banks?

What are the companion products proposed to be developed from cord blood?

How much is spent to process and store a unit of cord blood?

How much does a unit of cryopreserved cord blood unit fetch on release?

Why do most public cord blood banks incur a loss?

What is the net profit margin for a private cord blood bank?

What are the prices for processing and storage of cord blood in private cord blood banks?

What are the rates per cord blood units in the U.S. and Europe ?

? What are the revenues from cord blood sales for major cord blood banks?

Which are the different accreditation systems for cord blood banks?

What are the comparative merits of the various cord blood processing technologies?

What is to be done to increase the rate of utilization of cord blood cells in transplantations?

Which TNC counts are preferred for transplantation?

What is the number of registered clinical trials using cord blood and cord tissue?

How many clinical trials are studying the ex vivo expansion of cord blood?

How many matching and mismatching transplantations using cord blood units are performed on an annual basis?

What is the share of cord blood transplants compared to bone marrow and peripheral blood transplants, respectively?

What is the likelihood of finding a matching allogeneic cord blood unit by ethnicity?

Which are the top ten countries for donating cord blood?

What are the diseases targeted by cord blood and tissue derived MSCs within clinical trials?

Key Topics Covered:



1. REPORT OVERVIEW



2. CORD BLOOD & CORD BLOOD BANKING: AN OVERVIEW

2.1 Cord Blood, Cord Tissue, and Perinatal Stem Cell Banking

2.2 Global Leaders within the Private Cord Blood and Tissue Banking Market

2.3 Percent Share of Parents Storing Cord Blood by Country/Region

2.4 Pricing for Processing and Storage at Leading Cord Blood and Tissue Banks

2.5 Annual Cord Blood Revenues for Leading Cord Blood Banks



3. CORD BLOOD BANK ACCREDITATIONS

3.1 American Association of Blood Banks (AABB)

3.2 Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT)

3.3 FDA Registration

3.4 FDA Biologics License Application (BLA) License

3.5 Investigational New Drug (IND) for Cord Blood

3.6 Human Tissue Authority (HTA)

3.7 Therapeutic Goods Act (TGA) in Australia

3.8 International NetCord Foundation

3.9 AABB Accredited Cord Blood Facilities

3.10 FACT Accreditation for Cord Blood Banks



4. APPLICATIONS OF CORD BLOOD CELLS

4.1 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantations with Cord Blood Cells

4.2 Umbilical Cord Cells in Regenerative Medicine



5. CORD BLOOD PROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 The Process of Separation

5.2 Comparative Merits of Different Processing Methods

5.3 HSC (CD45+) Recovery

5.4 Days to Neutrophil Engraftment by Technology

5.5 Anticoagulants used in Cord Blood Processing

5.6 Cryopreservation of Cord Blood Cells

5.7 Bioprocessing of Umbilical Cord Tissue (UCT)

5.8 A Proposal to Improve the Utilization Rate of Banked Cord Blood



6. CORD BLOOD CLINICAL TRIALS, SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATIONS & NIH FUNDING

6.1 Cord Blood Cells for Research

6.2 Cord Blood Cells for Clinical Trials

6.3 Major Diseases Addressed by Cord Blood within Clinical Trials

6.4 Clinical Trials using Cord Tissue-Derived MSCs

6.5 Ongoing Clinical Trials using Cord Tissue

6.6 Wharton's Jelly-Derived MSCs in Clinical Trials

6.7 Clinical Trials Involving Cord Blood Expansion Studies

6.8 Scientific Publications on Cord Blood

6.9 Scientific Publications on Cord Tissue

6.10 Scientific Publications on Wharton's Jelly-Derived MSCs

6.11 Published Scientific Papers on Cord Blood Cell Expansion

6.12 NIH Funding for Cord Blood Research



7. PARENTAL AWARENESS & ATTITUDES TOWARD CORD BLOOD BANKING

7.1 Factors Affecting Undecided Expectant Parents

7.2 Cord Blood Banks Known by Expectant Parents (Brand Recognition)

7.3 Factors Influencing Parental Choice of a Cord Blood Bank



8. CORD BLOOD TRANSPLANTATION

8.1 Comparisons of Cord Blood versus Other Allograft Sources

8.2 Breakdown of HSCT by Cell Source within Adult Patients

8.3 Allogeneic HSCTs by Cell Source

8.4 Likelihood of Finding an Unrelated Cord Blood Unit by Ethnicity

8.5 Probability of Using a Newborn's Cord Blood

8.6 Cord Blood Utilization Trends

8.7 Number of Cord Blood Donors Worldwide

8.8 Top Ten Countries for Cord Blood Donation

8.9 Cord Blood Export/Import by E.U. Member States

8.10 Global Exchange of Cord Blood Units



9. CORD BLOOD CELLS AS CELLULAR THERAPEUTICS

9.1 MSCs from Cord Blood and Cord Tissue

9.2 Current Consumption of Cord Blood Units by Clinical Trials

9.3 Leading Cord Blood Stem Cell Treatments within Clinical Trials



10. MARKET ANALYSIS: MARKET SIZE, SEGMENTATION, AND FUTURE FORECASTS

10.1 Cord Blood and Tissue Banking Market Size: Public vs. Private Banking

10.2 Cord Blood and Tissue Banking Market Size: By Indication

Company Profiles

AXP Processing System

AllCells

AlphaCord LLC

Americord Registry, Inc

Be The Match

BioArchive System

BioEden Group, Inc

Biocell Center Corporation

Biovault Family

Bone Marrow

Cell Care

Cell-Save

Cells Life Group, LLP

Cellular Therapy

Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR)

CordVida

Cordlife Group, Ltd

Core Biobank

Crioestaminal

Cryo-Cell International, Inc

CryoHoldco

Cryoviva Biotech Pvt Ltd

FamiCord Group

GeneCell International

Global Collaboration

Global Cord Blood Corporation (GCBC)

HEMAFUND

HealthBaby Hong Kong

Insception Lifebank

Leukopak

LifeCell International Pvt Ltd

LifebankUSA

MVE Liquid Nitrogen System

Maze Cord Blood Laboratories

MiracleCord, Inc

Mobilized Leukopak

New England Cord Blood Bank, Inc

New York Cord Blood Center (NYBC)

NextGen Collection System

PacifiCord

Placental Banking

ReeLabs Pvt Ltd

ScellCare

Smart Cells International, Ltd

StemCyte, Inc

ToothScell

TotiCyte Technology

Transcell Biolife

ViaCord

Vita AG

Whole Blood

World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA)

Worldwide Network for Blood & Marrow Transplantation (WBMT)

