Global Cord Blood Corporation Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2020.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Revenues increased by 2.8% year-over-year ("YoY") to RMB280.9 million ( $39.8 million ).

( ). New subscribers and accumulated subscriber base were 17,233 and 849,933 [1] , respectively.

, respectively. Gross profit increased by 4.3% YoY to RMB237.5 million ( $33.6 million ). Gross margin improved to 84.5% from 83.3% in the prior year period.

( ). Gross margin improved to 84.5% from 83.3% in the prior year period. Operating income increased by 18.8% YoY to RMB133.5 million ( $18.9 million ).

( ). Operating income before depreciation and amortization [2] ("non-GAAP operating income") increased by 16.8% YoY to RMB145.9 million ( $20.6 million ).

("non-GAAP operating income") increased by 16.8% YoY to ( ). Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by 22.3% YoY to RMB132.5 million ( $18.8 million ).

"Despite the ongoing challenges brought on by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and sluggish consumer sentiment, we recorded 17,233 new subscribers during the first quarter of fiscal 2021," commented Ms. Ting Zheng, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of GCBC. "As we continue to navigate the current situation, we will remain vigilant to the long-term consequences of the pandemic and the constraints it has cast upon our business environment, as well as any potential developments in the regulatory regime that governs China's cord blood banking industry. We will also continue to pursue business opportunities as we expand our service offerings to support the long-term growth of the Company."

Summary - First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and 2020



Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2020 (in thousands) RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues 273,375

280,913

39,761 Gross Profit 227,626

237,450

33,609 Operating Income[3] 112,386

133,509

18,897 Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities 9,979

18,405

2,605 Net Income Attributable to the Company's

Shareholders 108,344

132,509

18,756 Earnings per Ordinary Share(RMB/US$)









– Basic 0.89

1.09

0.15 – Diluted 0.89

1.09

0.15











Revenue Breakdown (%)









Processing Fees and Other Services 61.3%

57.5%



Storage Fees 38.7%

42.5%















New Subscribers (persons) 20,815

17,233



Total Accumulated Subscribers (persons) 770,699

849,933[1]





Summary - Selected Cash Flow Statement Items



Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2020 (in thousands) RMB

RMB

US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 169,756

99,829

14,131 Net cash used in investing activities (6,625)

(7,444)

(1,054) Net cash provided by financing activities -

-

-

First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

REVENUES. Revenues increased by 2.8% YoY to RMB280.9 million ($39.8 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase was mainly driven by the larger client base and the increase in storage fee revenues, which outweighed the decrease in processing fee revenues.

By the end of June 2020, the Company's accumulated subscriber base grew to 849,933[1] and revenues generated from storage fees increased by 12.7% YoY to RMB119.3 million ($16.9 million) in the reporting quarter. Storage fee revenues increased to 42.5% of total revenues from 38.7% in same period last year.

During the quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect the Company's hospital channels and business operations, as well as general consumer sentiment-resulting in the new subscriber numbers for the reporting period decreasing by 17.2% YoY and 6.8% quarter-over-quarter to 17,233. Revenues generated from processing fees and other services in the reporting quarter decreased by 3.5% YoY to RMB161.6 million ($22.9 million), with decreases in such activities offset in part by the full period contribution of the revised processing fee pricing.

GROSS PROFIT. Gross profit for the reporting quarter increased by 4.3% YoY to RMB237.5 million ($33.6 million). Gross margin improved to 84.5% from 83.3% in the prior year period.

OPERATING INCOME. Facing challenges caused by the pandemic, the Company took measures to control operating expenses. As a result, operating income for the reporting quarter increased by 18.8% YoY to RMB133.5 million ($18.9 million). Operating margin expanded to 47.5% in the reporting quarter from 41.1% in the prior year period. Depreciation and amortization expenses for the first quarter were RMB12.4 million ($1.7 million), similar to that in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income[2] improved by 16.8% YoY to RMB145.9 million ($20.6 million).

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the first quarter decreased by 7.6% YoY to RMB4.3 million ($0.6 million).

Sales and Marketing Expenses. As the Company continued to tighten sales and marketing expenses and maintain only essential promotional activities, sales and marketing expenses for the reporting quarter decreased by 9.2% YoY to RMB55.1 million ($7.8 million). Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues were down to 19.6% from 22.2% in the prior year period.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter decreased by 10.8% YoY to RMB44.5 million ($6.3 million), mainly driven by lower staff costs, fees, overhead and provisions. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased to 15.9% from 18.3% in the prior year period.

OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities. In the first quarter, the Company recognized an increase in fair value of equity securities, or "mark-to-market gains," of RMB18.4 million ($2.6 million), up from RMB10.0 million in the prior year period. The changes were mainly attributable to the valuation of the Company's investments in equity securities.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S SHAREHOLDERS. Due to the increase in operating income and the increase in fair value of equity securities, income before income tax for the first quarter increased by 24.0% YoY to RMB160.4 million ($22.7 million). Income tax expense for the reporting quarter was RMB26.0 million ($3.7 million). Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders for the reporting quarter increased by 22.3% YoY to RMB132.5 million ($18.8 million). Net margin for the first quarter improved by 7.6 percentage points to 47.2%.

EARNINGS PER SHARE. Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share for the first quarter fiscal 2021 increased by 22.5% YoY to RMB1.09 ($0.15).

Corporate Developments

On June 4, 2019 , the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") received a non-binding proposal letter from Cordlife Group Limited ("Cordlife"), a company listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX"), pursuant to which Cordlife proposed to combine the businesses of Cordlife and the Company, by way of a statutory merger. According to the letter, Cordlife would issue approximately 2,497.9 million ordinary shares at an issue price of SGD0.5 per ordinary share in exchange for all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company at $7.50 per ordinary share. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the Company's ordinary shares would be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, and Cordlife ordinary shares would continue to trade on the SGX. On June 5, 2019 , the Board formed a special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") who are not affiliated with Cordlife to evaluate such proposal.



On November 11, 2019 , the Company appointed Mr. Jack Chow as an independent non-executive director ("INED") of the Board. Mr. Chow has extensive professional experience and a broad network in the finance and investment industry. He replaced Mr. Mark Chen as a member of the Audit Committee and Ms. Jennifer Weng as a member of the Special Committee. Mr. Chow also joined the Board's Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.



On February 6, 2020 , the Company appointed Mr. Jacky Cheng as an INED of the Board. Mr. Cheng has extensive professional experience and knowledge in legal and compliance and Chinese laws. He joined the Board's Compensation Committee as a member and the Company's Special Committee as a member. Currently, the Special Committee is composed of four members, including Mr. Mark Chen , Dr. Ken Lu , Mr. Jack Chow , and Mr. Jacky Cheng .





, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") received a non-binding proposal letter from Cordlife Group Limited ("Cordlife"), a company listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX"), pursuant to which Cordlife proposed to combine the businesses of Cordlife and the Company, by way of a statutory merger. According to the letter, Cordlife would issue approximately 2,497.9 million ordinary shares at an issue price of per ordinary share in exchange for all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company at per ordinary share. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the Company's ordinary shares would be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, and Cordlife ordinary shares would continue to trade on the SGX. On , the Board formed a special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") who are not affiliated with Cordlife to evaluate such proposal. On , the Company appointed Mr. as an independent non-executive director ("INED") of the Board. Mr. Chow has extensive professional experience and a broad network in the finance and investment industry. He replaced Mr. as a member of the Audit Committee and Ms. as a member of the Special Committee. Mr. Chow also joined the Board's Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. On , the Company appointed Mr. as an INED of the Board. Mr. Cheng has extensive professional experience and knowledge in legal and compliance and Chinese laws. He joined the Board's Compensation Committee as a member and the Company's Special Committee as a member. Currently, the Special Committee is composed of four members, including Mr. , Dr. , Mr. , and Mr. . The Company cautions its shareholders and others considering trading its ordinary shares that no decisions have been made with respect to the Company's response to the proposed transaction with Cordlife. The proposed transaction is still subject to various conditions, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence, parties entering into a definitive agreement, and/or each of Cordlife and the Company obtaining its relevant regulatory and shareholder approvals. In addition, litigation has been filed in the Cayman Islands challenging the proposed transaction. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be executed, or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated.

[1] During the three months ended June 30, 2020, 17,233 new subscribers were recruited. The Company reclassified 394 private cord blood units as donated cord blood units during the three months ended June 30, 2020, after the Company determined that the recoverability of these prior private cord blood banking subscribers was remote. Therefore, the Company terminated their subscription services according to the subscription contracts and these units are being treated as if they were donated cord blood units and will be part of the Company's non-current inventories. Hence, the net accumulated subscriber base was 849,933 as of June 30, 2020.

[2] See exhibit 3 to this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income to exclude the non-cash items related to the depreciation and amortization expenses to the comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP").

[3] The reported operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 included depreciation and amortization expenses related to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of RMB12.4 million and RMB12.4 million ($1.7 million), respectively.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GAAP results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 include non-cash items related to depreciation and amortization expenses. To supplement the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a U.S. GAAP basis, the Company has provided adjusted financial information excluding the impact of these items in this press release. The non-GAAP financial measure represents non-GAAP operating income. Such adjustment is a departure of U.S. GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that these adjusted measures provide investors with a better understanding of how the results relate to the Company's historical performance. Also, management uses non-GAAP operating income as a measurement tool for evaluating actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. These adjusted measures should not be considered an alternative to operating income, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures are not necessarily comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company. A reconciliation of the adjustments to U.S. GAAP results appears in exhibit 3 accompanying this press release. This additional adjusted information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financials. The adjusted financial information that the Company provides also may differ from the adjusted information provided by other companies.

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

EXHIBIT 1

GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31 and June 30, 2020



March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands except share data) ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,473,373

5,565,529

787,751 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts (March 31, 2020: RMB111,869;









June 30, 2020: RMB115,852 (US$16,398)) 104,251

111,635

15,801 Inventories 43,758

52,460

7,425 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 44,785

79,533

11,257 Total current assets 5,666,167

5,809,157

822,234 Property, plant and equipment, net 522,679

516,621

73,123 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,548

4,027

570 Non-current deposits 347,360

349,245

49,432 Non-current accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts (March 31, 2020: RMB71,421;









June 30, 2020: RMB71,721 (US$10,151)) 160,031

179,123

25,354 Inventories 85,109

86,569

12,253 Intangible assets, net 92,823

91,668

12,975 Investment in equity securities at fair value 101,306

119,427

16,904 Other equity investment 189,129

189,129

26,769 Deferred tax assets 50,701

51,810

7,333 Total assets 7,219,853

7,396,776

1,046,947











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 19,992

14,307

2,025 Accrued expenses and other payables 113,989

127,987

18,115 Operating lease liabilities 1,717

1,738

246 Deferred revenue 402,751

404,405

57,240 Income tax payable 32,329

31,548

4,465 Total current liabilities 570,778

579,985

82,091 Non-current deferred revenue 2,289,762

2,314,880

327,650 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,782

1,754

248 Other non-current liabilities 450,900

459,891

65,093 Deferred tax liabilities 18,140

17,789

2,519 Total liabilities 3,331,362

3,374,299

477,601







EQUITY









Shareholders' equity of Global Cord Blood Corporation









Ordinary shares









- US$0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares

authorized, 121,687,974 and

121,551,075 shares issued and outstanding

as of March 31 and June 30, 2020,

respectively 83

83

12 Additional paid-in capital 2,101,582

2,101,582

297,460 Treasury stock, at cost (March 31 and June 30,









2020: 136,899 shares, respectively) (2,815)

(2,815)

(398) Accumulated other comprehensive losses (94,663)

(95,102)

(13,461) Retained earnings 1,877,940

2,010,449

284,561 Total equity attributable to Global Cord Blood









Corporation 3,882,127

4,014,197

568,174 Non-controlling interests 6,364

8,280

1,172 Total equity 3,888,491

4,022,477

569,346 Total liabilities and equity 7,219,853

7,396,776

1,046,947

EXHIBIT 2

GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2020



Three months ended June 30,

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands except per share data)











Revenues 273,375

280,913

39,761 Cost of revenues (45,749)

(43,463)

(6,152) Gross profit 227,626

237,450

33,609 Operating expenses









Research and development (4,701)

(4,345)

(615) Sales and marketing (60,637)

(55,060)

(7,793) General and administrative (49,902)

(44,536)

(6,304) Total operating expenses (115,240)

(103,941)

(14,712) Operating income 112,386

133,509

18,897 Other income, net









Interest income 6,220

6,767

958 Foreign currency exchange (losses)/gains (28)

42

6 Change in fair value of equity securities 9,979

18,405

2,605 Dividend income 507

-

- Others 340

1,723

244 Total other income, net 17,018

26,937

3,813 Income before income tax 129,404

160,446

22,710 Income tax expense (19,476)

(26,021)

(3,683) Net income 109,928

134,425

19,027 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,584)

(1,916)

(271) Net income attributable to Global Cord









Blood Corporation's shareholders 108,344

132,509

18,756











Earnings per share:









Attributable to ordinary shares









- Basic 0.89

1.09

0.15 - Diluted 0.89

1.09

0.15











Other comprehensive income/(losses),









net of nil income taxes









- Foreign currency translation adjustments 10,353

(439)

(62)











Comprehensive income 120,281

133,986

18,965











Comprehensive income attributable to









non-controlling interests (1,584)

(1,916)

(271) Comprehensive income attributable to









Global Cord Blood Corporation's shareholders 118,697

132,070

18,694

EXHIBIT 3

GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2020



Three months ended June 30,

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands)











GAAP amount of operating income 112,386

133,509

18,897











Depreciation and amortization expenses[4] 12,445

12,356

1,749











Non-GAAP operating income 124,831

145,865

20,646

[4] Depreciation and amortization expenses related to property, plant and equipment and intangible

assets respectively.

SOURCE Global Cord Blood Corporation