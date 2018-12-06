Global Cord Blood Corporation to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

HONG KONG, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) (the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2019 on Monday, February 25, 2019, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 to discuss its financial performance and provide an overview of the Company's recent developments, followed by a question and answer session. Interested parties can access the audio webcast through the Company's IR website at http://ir.globalcordbloodcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible two hours after the conference call and available for seven days at the same URL as above. Listeners can also access the call by dialing 1-646-722-4977 or 1-855-824-5644, for US callers, or +852-3027-6500, for Hong Kong callers, access code: 70721948#.

Please dial in ten minutes prior to the conference call to ensure proper connection, and be prepared to provide your name and company name to the operator.

Supplemental financial information referenced in the conference call and the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2019 earnings press release will be available at http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com, in the section titled "Investor Center/Press Release", after 4:16 p.m. ET on Monday, February 25, 2019, and in the Company's Report on Form 6-K for the month of February 2019, available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Under current PRC government regulations, only one licensed cord blood banking operator is permitted to operate in each licensed region and no new licenses will be granted before 2020 in addition to the seven licenses authorized as of today. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

Global Cord Blood Corporation

Investor Relations Department

Tel: (+852) 3605-8180

Email: ir@globalcordbloodcorp.com

ICR, Inc.

William Zima

Tel: (+86) 10-6583-7511

U.S. Tel: (+1) 646-405-5185

Email: william.zima@icrinc.com

SOURCE Global Cord Blood Corporation

Related Links

http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com

