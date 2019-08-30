Global Core Banking Back Office BOSS Back Office Systems and Suppliers Report 2019 with Profiles of 100+ Leading Suppliers
Why Buy This Report?
- Profiles of 103 leading suppliers with in-depth coverage of their solutions, implementation track record, product evolution, strategic focus & comprehensive user list by region.
- Includes our industry recognized barometer for system sales performance Sales League Table for key categories last 5 years
- 5 Case Studies of successful implementations highlighting the Reasons and drivers for change, selection process, challenges and project impact
- Detailed market overview & insights from the author's industry experts
- Complimentary 1 hour analyst / expert time with each report
If you are a Bank Tech team member, make the right supplier selection by reading this report. If you are a Supplier, understand the market better and be more competitive. If you are a Consultant, advise your clients more knowledgably. And if you are an Investor, use this to make the right investment decision.
Companies Mentioned
- 3i Infotech
- Able
- Accenture
- Asseco South Eastern Europe (SEE)
- Autosoft Dynamics
- Avaloq
- B&F Soft
- BML Istisharat
- Banking Information Systems (BIS)
- Bankware Global
- Bravura Solutions
- Broadridge Financial Solutions
- CCK Financial Solutions
- CGI
- Calypso Technology
- Capital Banking Solutions
- Centre of Financial Technologies (CFT)
- China Systems Corporation
- Cloud Lending Solutions
- Cobiscorp
- Colvir Software Solutions
- Commercial Banking Applications
- Complex Systems Inc(CSI)
- Credence Analytics
- DL&A
- DXC Technology (CSC)
- Datapro
- Diasoft
- Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH
- Dion Global Solutions
- ERI
- Evry
- Exictos
- FIS
- FIS (SunGard)
- Fern Software
- Finartis (Sage SA)
- Finartis (Sage SA)
- Finastra (D+H)
- Finastra (Misys)
- Finnova
- Fiserv
- Five Degrees
- Flexsoft
- Forbis
- GBST
- Hyundai Information Technology
- ICSFS
- IDCorp
- Idealinvent
- Infopro
- Information Mosaic
- Infosys
- Infrasoft Technologies
- Intellect Design Arena
- International Private Banking Systems
- International Turnkey Systems (ITS)
- Intertech
- Intrasoft International
- Ion Group
- Latin American Byte
- Linedata
- Mambu
- Micro Informatique & Technologies SA
- Microlink Solutions
- Miles Software
- Mimics Inc
- Murex
- Neptune
- New Access (SunGard)
- Nucleus Software
- Open Group (MCO Finance)
- Oracle FSS
- Path Solutions
- Pennant Technologies
- Pibas
- Pinnacle Solutions Incorporated
- Probanx
- Profile Software
- R-Style Softlab
- SAB
- SAP
- SDS
- SS&C Technologies
- Silverlake Axis
- Silverlake Axis (SunGard)
- Simcorp
- Sopra Banking Software
- Sopra Banking Software (Cassiopae)
- Surecomp
- Sword Apak
- TCS Financial Solutions
- Technisys
- Temenos
- Top Systems
- Torstone Technology
- Trasset
- Trust Systems & Software
- TurboConsult
- Unisys Inc
- Vermeg
- Virmati
- Wall Street Systems/Ion Trading
- White Clarke Group
- i-Financial
