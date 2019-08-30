Global Core Banking Back Office BOSS Back Office Systems and Suppliers Report 2019 with Profiles of 100+ Leading Suppliers

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 30, 2019, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Core Banking Back Office BOSS Back Office Systems and Suppliers Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Why Buy This Report?

  • Profiles of 103 leading suppliers with in-depth coverage of their solutions, implementation track record, product evolution, strategic focus & comprehensive user list by region.
  • Includes our industry recognized barometer for system sales performance Sales League Table for key categories last 5 years
  • 5 Case Studies of successful implementations highlighting the Reasons and drivers for change, selection process, challenges and project impact
  • Detailed market overview & insights from the author's industry experts
  • Complimentary 1 hour analyst / expert time with each report

If you are a Bank Tech team member, make the right supplier selection by reading this report. If you are a Supplier, understand the market better and be more competitive. If you are a Consultant, advise your clients more knowledgably. And if you are an Investor, use this to make the right investment decision.

Companies Mentioned

  • 3i Infotech
  • Able
  • Accenture
  • Asseco South Eastern Europe (SEE)
  • Autosoft Dynamics
  • Avaloq
  • B&F Soft
  • BML Istisharat
  • Banking Information Systems (BIS)
  • Bankware Global
  • Bravura Solutions
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions
  • CCK Financial Solutions
  • CGI
  • Calypso Technology
  • Capital Banking Solutions
  • Centre of Financial Technologies (CFT)
  • China Systems Corporation
  • Cloud Lending Solutions
  • Cobiscorp
  • Colvir Software Solutions
  • Commercial Banking Applications
  • Complex Systems Inc(CSI)
  • Credence Analytics
  • DL&A
  • DXC Technology (CSC)
  • Datapro
  • Diasoft
  • Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH
  • Dion Global Solutions
  • ERI
  • Evry
  • Exictos
  • FIS
  • FIS (SunGard)
  • Fern Software
  • Finartis (Sage SA)
  • Finartis (Sage SA)
  • Finastra (D+H)
  • Finastra (Misys)
  • Finnova
  • Fiserv
  • Five Degrees
  • Flexsoft
  • Forbis
  • GBST
  • Hyundai Information Technology
  • ICSFS
  • IDCorp
  • Idealinvent
  • Infopro
  • Information Mosaic
  • Infosys
  • Infrasoft Technologies
  • Intellect Design Arena
  • International Private Banking Systems
  • International Turnkey Systems (ITS)
  • Intertech
  • Intrasoft International
  • Ion Group
  • Latin American Byte
  • Linedata
  • Mambu
  • Micro Informatique & Technologies SA
  • Microlink Solutions
  • Miles Software
  • Mimics Inc
  • Murex
  • Neptune
  • New Access (SunGard)
  • Nucleus Software
  • Open Group (MCO Finance)
  • Oracle FSS
  • Path Solutions
  • Pennant Technologies
  • Pibas
  • Pinnacle Solutions Incorporated
  • Probanx
  • Profile Software
  • R-Style Softlab
  • SAB
  • SAP
  • SDS
  • SS&C Technologies
  • Silverlake Axis
  • Silverlake Axis (SunGard)
  • Simcorp
  • Sopra Banking Software
  • Sopra Banking Software (Cassiopae)
  • Surecomp
  • Sword Apak
  • TCS Financial Solutions
  • Technisys
  • Temenos
  • Top Systems
  • Torstone Technology
  • Trasset
  • Trust Systems & Software
  • TurboConsult
  • Unisys Inc
  • Vermeg
  • Virmati
  • Wall Street Systems/Ion Trading
  • White Clarke Group
  • i-Financial

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwgdkq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Payment Systems Payment Systems and Suppliers Report 2019...

Infineon 600V CoolGaN Transistor Family teardown Report 2019:...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Core Banking Back Office BOSS Back Office Systems and Suppliers Report 2019 with Profiles of 100+ Leading Suppliers

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 30, 2019, 11:15 ET